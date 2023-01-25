COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed. The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO