Xcel to build huge batteries to protect power grid from extreme weatherMatt WhittakerPueblo, CO
Well-known store chain unexpectedly closing another location in ColoradoKristen WaltersPueblo, CO
Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicideHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
Hit the jackpot at Bingo Burger!
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bingo Burger first made a name for itself in Pueblo, and the restaurant quickly became a fan favorite in the 7-1-9! Krista Witiak went on a full food tour with the restaurant owners, Richard and Mary, and has all the juicy details. Burgers, fries, and a...
This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
OH BABY: Pregnant Colorado Springs woman becomes 1st-ever female to climb 1,000 Inclines in a year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - By any measure, Rachel Jones has an incredible resume. She’s the female world record holder for most elevation gain in a year, the first-ever woman to climb 1,000 Manitou Inclines in a year, the 2022 female winner of the nationwide Max Vert Challenge. Most...
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by homeless camp
Memphis police to release video of traffic stop leading to man's death. Memphis Police are expected to release video of a traffic stop that led to a man's death.
‘Take my heart!’ Colorado Springs girls keep in touch with deployed dad using garage camera
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Jordan Dorn has been deployed since September, and what started as an occasional check-in with his family in Colorado Springs has become a sort of ritual for his wife and daughters. “Every once in a while, if we were walking out, he would say hi...
Downtown icon gone forever? Reward for missing sign
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A historic sign in Downtown Colorado Springs has gone missing, and now a $1,000 reward is being offered for its return. People who grew up with it, are now wondering, why someone would take it. The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is offering the award after the historic Michelle’s sign went […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
Little dog with a big future: dog hit by car has leg amputated and finds fur-ever home
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A dog who was hit by a car and taken to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) has found her ‘fur-ever’ home, thanks to the generous donations of Petco shoppers and the amazing work that HSPPR does for animals in need. HSPPR shared the story of a little dog […]
Busted in Teller County January 26, 2023 Edition
Timothy Lee Devaux, date of birth May 28, 1977 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment and trespass. Bond was $1,000. Matthew Scott Connor, date of birth November 26, 1986 of Canon City, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"
PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
Women-owned vintage store opens in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — “Funky, affordable, vintage fashion for all!” That’s how Electric Goodies, a new women-owned business just west of downtown Colorado Springs, describes its store, which is now open for guests to explore. According to Colleen Andrae, Co-Owner of Electric Goodies, the new vintage shop is located at 501 West Colorado Avenue, which is […]
Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
This Colorado house for sale gets pretty trippy on the inside
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed. The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."
Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)) -- Once apparently was not enough for thieves who stole a truck from a north side home Monday morning, then returned Monday afternoon to break into the residence and steal a number of valuable items. The victims, the Bang family, contacted KRDO Tuesday to explain what happened after saying that they The post Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000 appeared first on KRDO.
