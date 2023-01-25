ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Inmates arrested in Tennessee after escaping from Southwest Virginia Regional Jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. Two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon on Thursday, Jan. 26, have been arrested in Tennessee, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. 51-year-old Johnny Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and 31-year-old Albert Ricketson, of Abingdon, Virginia, broke...
ABINGDON, VA
WBBJ

UPDATE: Escaped inmates found in Tennessee

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia and Tennessee are continuing their search Friday for two inmates who escaped from a regional jail. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the two inmates escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon.
ABINGDON, VA
wjhl.com

Limestone, TN man charged after crash kills 5 in Wyoming

A Tennessee man is facing five aggravated homicide charges after police say he caused a fiery multi-car crash in Wyoming. Limestone, TN man charged after crash kills 5 in …. A Tennessee man is facing five aggravated homicide charges after police say he caused a fiery multi-car crash in Wyoming.
LIMESTONE, TN
wjhl.com

Local school district comments on bill to extend class size

Local Tennessee state senator, Jon Lundberg, proposed a bill last week to give power back to the local school districts when deciding their class sizes. Local school district comments on bill to extend …. Local Tennessee state senator, Jon Lundberg, proposed a bill last week to give power back to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Tracking wintry weather potential coming to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After what seems a very lackluster winter season thus far, that could change as we look ahead into next mid-week. The pattern remains juiced up with several systems that pass through the region over the next seven days. This idea, coupled with colder shots of air, could coincide with some wintry weather shenanigans that try to show up during this period.
KENTUCKY STATE
theasburycollegian.com

Six tornados touch down across Kentucky

Six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky in quick succession, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Five of the tornadoes were categorized as EF1 by the NWS on Jan. 12, indicating moderate damage. The sixth was categorized as EF0, which indicates light damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market

Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

Distribution center to close; 212 Kentuckians losing jobs

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - One distribution plant in Southern Kentucky will be shutting its doors before the end of the year, putting more than 200 people out of a job. TCO, LCC in Corbin, which has been in a long-term packing and distribution contract with ams-OSRAM during the past 25 years, announced that their contract with the company would not be renewed at the end of 2023 and that their facility on KY-3041 will be shutting down.
CORBIN, KY
wjhl.com

Driver in California Tesla crash jailed for attempted murder

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with a Few Flurries & Snow Showers

Colder weather builds in overnight. As a little more energy and moisture push in from the north, a few flurries and snow showers will slide through. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise. Watch out early in the morning on the Cumberland Plateau. It’s possible there will be a minor accumulation of snow there, so please drive with caution. That will not happen in Nashville. In Nashville and most of Middle Tennessee, it’ll just be cold with the chance for a few flurries.
NASHVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

California winter storms boost water allocations for cities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won’t be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy