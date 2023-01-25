Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Governor pushing gun reforms in Michigan State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the Democratic-controlled legislature to pass new gun laws. That call is fueling a debate at the Capitol about whether red flag and safe storage laws would prevent shootings. The governor said if the state had these laws on the books,...
Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending
The Michigan Legislature will set aside $200 million out of about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula
Washington Examiner
Whitmer calls for 'immediate' relief in State of the State address
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for “immediate” relief to some Michiganders from rising prices in her State of the State address Wednesday evening. Whitmer, the Democrat who won a second term in November, said three proposals will make a “real difference” to many residents who are “facing the pinch right now” at the grocery store and with medical bills and prescription costs.
How do Republicans feel about Whitmer’s State of the State?
It's the first time in 40 years that Michigan has a Democratic governor at the podium and a Democratically controlled House and Senate.
wlen.com
State Rep William Bruck Responds To Governor’s State of the State
Lansing, MI – State Representative William Bruck, in his response to the Governor’s State of the State address, said his top priorities for 2023 include addressing learning loss, access to mental health care, affordable and reliable energy, the environment and the economy. Rep. Bruck said, “I appreciate the...
Oxford student, business owner and retiree respond to Whitmer State of the State
Legislators and local dignitaries typically account for the bulk of the attendees at a State of the State address. But the broad message and specific policy vision shared during this annual speech is intended to have the biggest impact on normal Michiganders. So we reached out to a few Michigan residents who...
Pro-life supporters meet on Capitol lawn for ‘Roe V. Wade Memorial March’
Hundreds of pro-life supporters met on the Capitol lawn for the Michigan Roe V. Wade Memorial March.
WNEM
Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27, included a stop at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw to discuss the plans she laid out Wednesday in her State of the State address. One of the big topics she discussed is her plan...
Michigan to Automatically Expunge Some Criminal Records Under ‘Clean Slate’ Program
A new system that will automatically expunge Michigan residents’ criminal records based on certain criteria means that as many as 1 million people will have easier access to jobs, housing and education. Run by the Michigan State Police (MSP), the expungement process has historically been labor-intensive: Offenders submit an...
82 of 83 Michigan counties at low COVID level, CDC says
Almost all of Michigan’s counties are at a low COVID-19 Community Level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Jan. 26. Monroe County, bordering Ohio, is the only county that’s not at a low level. Monroe is at a medium level, since hospital admissions are slightly higher in the metro Toledo area.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Monumental Solid Waste Statutory Revisions Signed into Law in Michigan
With Governor Whitmer’s signing in late December 2022 of the historic eight-bill package designed to modernize Michigan’s solid waste law (Part 115, Solid Waste Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 452, as amended), this is a monumental time for the state of Michigan. This amended law and policy approach is the product of 7 years of extensive deliberation in workgroups that included input from a large, diverse group of stakeholders. This policy framework provides a transition to a new way of managing discarded materials in Michigan rather than just disposing of them, looking at materials management facilities’ capacity for managing these materials, and goal setting to divert recyclable and organic materials from being disposed. Implementing these changes is a huge undertaking that will require thoughtful, considered, and deliberate changes; updates to existing policies and procedures; development of implementation materials; and education, outreach, and training for EGLE staff, and other internal and external stakeholders.
mibiz.com
7 takeaways from Whitmer’s State of the State proposals
LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work
Wiping the law from the books would send a strong message to Michiganders who have put it all on the line in the last couple of years for better working conditions
wcsx.com
What Makes Up Michigan’s BEST Chili?
I love chili, especially in the winter. Chili is comfort food without the guilt. Usually, when I think of comfort food, I think of heavy, most likely unhealthy food like pizza or cake. Chili is actually pretty good for you AND delicious. How do you make your chili? What makes up Michigan’s best chili? What are Michigan’s favorite chili ingredients?
WLNS
Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State
Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of …. Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State. Appeals court ruling halts $13.03 minimum wage increase. A move by Republicans in the 2018 Michigan Legislature to weaken minimum wage and sick leave laws was declared constitutional by an appeals court Thursday, reversing a lower court’s ruling last year that would have increased minimum wage in the state by nearly $3 in February. (Jan. 26, 2023)
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
The supremacy clause: Michigan Constitution below federal counterpart in legal hierarchy
Knowing some basics of the U.S. Constitution will aid in understanding the role the Michigan Constitution plays in our lives. In particular, it is important to know about the concept of enumerated versus plenary powers, as well as the federal supremacy clause. The federal Constitution was ratified in 1788 and...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan License Plates too Naughty for the Road
03BUTT, 0GIVEN, and OHMYGOD are just some of the 20,000-plus words the Michigan Department of State won’t allow. According to MLive.com, these words are just too crude, political, or dirty for Michigan license plates. Some are pretty obvious why they were rejected and I won’t retype them, but you...
Whitmer drums up support for pension tax repeal after State of the State
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer followed up her State of State speech with a Thursday morning stop in Grand Rapids.
wdet.org
Former Michigan Secretary of State discusses the current Republican minority in Lansing
For the first time in several decades, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate. But even now, Republicans have already signaled some of their priorities — including urging Democrats not to repeal a 2015 law that could automatically reduce the state’s income tax rate as early as this year.
Comments / 0