The U.S. reinstates road and logging restrictions on the largest national forest

We need native seeds in order to respond to climate change, but there aren't enough
In the wake of wildfires, floods and droughts, restoring damaged landscapes and habitats requires native seeds. The U.S. doesn't have enough, according to a report released Thursday. "Time is of the essence to bank the seeds and the genetic diversity our lands hold," the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and...
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Oil refineries release lots of water pollution near communities of color, data show
Oil refineries release billions of pounds of pollution annually into waterways, and that pollution disproportionately affects people of color, according to a new analysis of Environmental Protection Agency regulatory data. The pollution includes heavy metals, nitrogen and other compounds that can kill aquatic animals, feed harmful algae and make waterways...
The winter storms in California will boost water allocations for the state's cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday. The Department...
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states' abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what's expected to be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and West Virginia run afoul of the federal...
Migration could prevent a looming population crisis. But there are catches
To developmental economist Lant Pritchett, "population decline" is a mild way to describe what could be a global demographic crisis. "The reaction is often 'ho-hum' as the rates [of population decline] are slow and hence the issue seems small and in the future," he told NPR in an email. But...
North Korea is under lockdown to fight the spread of a respiratory disease
SEOUL — North Korea's capital is under a five-day lockdown to fight the spread of an unspecified respiratory disease. Authorities have made no mention of COVID. The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang posted on its Facebook page a notice from authorities. It says the lockdown will last from Wednesday until Sunday.
Mung bean omelet, anyone? Sky high egg prices crack open market for alternatives
Americans love eggs. And it is a consuming love. We eat about 280 eggs a year (more than half an egg per day). But lately, that love is costing us dearly: The price of eggs has roughly tripled since the pandemic began and egg shortages are hitting parts of the country. That combination has created a rare window of opportunity for substitutes.
What prices at a Walmart in Georgia tell us about inflation
NPR has been tracking prices at a Walmart in Georgia for four years. The latest shopping trip tells us a lot about what's been happening in world trade and the U.S. economy. There's a story in every shopping cart, from the wood pulp in a roll of paper towels to fruits and vegetables that survived floods and droughts. For the past four years, NPR has visited the same Walmart store to try to track prices, get insights into global trade and a ground-level look at the U.S. economy. NPR's Alina Selyukh joins us. Alina, thanks so much for being with us.
Critics say Florida aims to rewrite history by rejecting African American studies
Florida's department of education, under the leadership of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, rejected an Advanced Placement course on African American studies. The decision is leading to a wave of backlash across the country — from other state lawmakers to labor unions and even a potential lawsuit. "One Governor should...
