ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

The U.S. reinstates road and logging restrictions on the largest national forest

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Oil refineries release lots of water pollution near communities of color, data show

Oil refineries release billions of pounds of pollution annually into waterways, and that pollution disproportionately affects people of color, according to a new analysis of Environmental Protection Agency regulatory data. The pollution includes heavy metals, nitrogen and other compounds that can kill aquatic animals, feed harmful algae and make waterways...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

What prices at a Walmart in Georgia tell us about inflation

NPR has been tracking prices at a Walmart in Georgia for four years. The latest shopping trip tells us a lot about what's been happening in world trade and the U.S. economy. There's a story in every shopping cart, from the wood pulp in a roll of paper towels to fruits and vegetables that survived floods and droughts. For the past four years, NPR has visited the same Walmart store to try to track prices, get insights into global trade and a ground-level look at the U.S. economy. NPR's Alina Selyukh joins us. Alina, thanks so much for being with us.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy