Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center to host hiring event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Metropolitan Detention Center is hosting a rapid hiring event on Saturday. It’ll be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the detention center on the far west side of Albuquerque.
The facility is looking to hire both security and non-security positions.
Story continues below:
- KRQE Investigates: Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political candidate Solomon Peña to pay for lawyer
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque ups incentives for ‘Adopt-A-Stop’ bus stop clean-up program
- Marijuana: Albuquerque pot shops partner with weed-delivering company
- New Mexico: New Mexico Governor proposes $750, $1500 tax rebates for 2023
Openings are available in corrections, health care, administration, and social services. Some positions will come with up to $10,000 in hiring incentives.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0