Read full article on original website
Related
Plainsman
Middle school basketball 1-28-23
HURON – The Huron Tigers eighth-grade boys basketball teams dropped a pair of games against the Mitchell Kernels Thursday. In the A-game, Huron fell 46-39. Ty Kleinsasser had a big game, scoring 21 points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists. Chase Schuchhardt added 11 points and Bryson North chipped in five points while grabbing five rebounds.
Plainsman
Area basketball 1-28-23
WILLOW LAKE — The Clark/Willow Lake Cyclones broke out on top early and poured it on in the second and third quarters Friday night, en route to a 64-32 thrashing of the Redfield Pheasants in boys’ basketball action. Trey Huber torched the nets for 27 points, including five...
Plainsman
South Dakota teachers' STEM Conference returns to Huron
HURON — They will come again, from throughout the state and, in some cases, from outside South Dakota’s borders. The event will be the 31st annual STEM Conference, set for Feb 2-4 at the Huron Event Center and is presented by - and presented for - teachers. STEM...
Plainsman
Dakota Oyate Challenge 2023 begins
HURON — The Lower Brule Sioux, ranked fourth in the latest S.D. High School Class “B” rankings, had no problem with the Takini Skyhawks in the Dakota Oyate Challenge Thursday morning, racing to a 113-43 win at Huron Arena. Gavin Thigh had 34 points to lead the...
Plainsman
Tigers emerge with victory against Central
RAPID CITY – The Huron Tigers put four players into double figures as they held off a late charge from the Rapid City Central Cobblers 64-54 Friday in a game played at Goodell Gym on the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology campus in Rapid City. Both teams...
Plainsman
Huron Lady All-Stars 'Pink the Rink'
The weekend of Jan. 13 the Huron Lady All-Stars promoted a Get Checked night at Bergman Ice Arena. The team was able to raise $260 dollars to donate to the HRMC Foundation for cancer awareness, by selling T-shirts in collaboration with PB Sports. This is the first year that the Huron All-Stars Hockey Teams have organized an event to Pink the Rink, and they look forward to making it bigger and better in the upcoming years.
Plainsman
Building partnerships...
Building strong and sustainable business partnerships is key to the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program success at Huron High School. Recently, the Huron School District partnered with Builders FirstSource building supply center in Huron. In addition to the partnership, Builders FirstSource manager Dustin Christianson, pictured on right holding the...
Plainsman
LaVilla Pearl Martens, 74, of Huron
HURON — LaVilla Pearl Martens, 74, of Huron, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Huron Regional Medical Center. Her Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Welter Funeral Home. A Prayer Service will begin at 7 p.m.
Plainsman
James Speck, 69, of Faulkton
FAULKTON — James Speck, 69, of Faulkton, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Faulkton Area Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held 5 p.m. Thursday at Luce Funeral Home in Faulkton.
Plainsman
HRMC recognizes January 2023 Exceptional Employee
HURON — Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) recognized its January Exceptional Employee of the Month, Shining Moon, nurse aide, for her positive impact on coworkers, patients and their families. Moon, who has worked at HRMC for just over a year, was nominated by co-workers to receive the honor. Nominations...
Plainsman
Random Acts of Kindness BINGO
(Birth – 3rd Grade):. • Kids’ Korner will be hosting an Early Release program on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Come for a movie, craft, snacks, and more! Have a child age 2 or younger? Stop by the library on Monday mornings at 10 a.m. for music, bubbles, storytime, and an activity!
Plainsman
Going 'viral' for ignorance
Part of a wave of groups that hit the alt-rock scene in the late-1990s and early 2000s, Puddle of Mudd struggled to find a footing until its “Come Clean” album, which was recorded after the band broke up and was recreated by Fred Durst around original lead singer Wes Scantlin in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0