The weekend of Jan. 13 the Huron Lady All-Stars promoted a Get Checked night at Bergman Ice Arena. The team was able to raise $260 dollars to donate to the HRMC Foundation for cancer awareness, by selling T-shirts in collaboration with PB Sports. This is the first year that the Huron All-Stars Hockey Teams have organized an event to Pink the Rink, and they look forward to making it bigger and better in the upcoming years.

HURON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO