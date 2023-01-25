Read full article on original website
Detroit News
'That was a goalie win': Fabbri, Husso star in OT as Wings edge Montreal, 4-3
Montreal − The Red Wings have been talking much recently about stringing some victories together. To get into the playoffs, to stay within distance of the playoffs, they're going to have to pile victories together post-All-Star break. No better way to begin a streak like that this week, on the Fathers' Trip, and go into a lengthy break on a positive note.
markerzone.com
FORMER PLAYER CALLS BRUCE CASSIDY AN 'ENVIOUS' AND 'DISHONEST' COACH
Bruce Cassidy has developed a reputation of being a hard-nosed, demanding coach. Several Boston Bruins players have spoken out about the fact - not to bash Cassidy or anything. Rather, explaining how his brand of coaching wears on players. Cassidy's style was so tense, that Boston's 2015 14th overall pick...
Clayton News Daily
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks
The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
markerzone.com
REPORT - BRUINS ANNOUNCER THAT MOCKED PAT MAROON APOLOGIZES, BUT MAROON STILL ISN'T HAPPY
Back in November, Boston Bruins play-by-play commentator Jack Edwards made headlines for suspect remarks about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. Edwards spent about forty seconds poking fun at Maroon's weight - on a live NHL broadcast, mind you. Maroon admitted that Edwards' behavior disturbed him, but rather than seek...
NHL
Georgiev, Avalanche hold off Blues for 7th win in past 8
DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche held on to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored on his 22nd birthday, and Logan O'Connor had two assists for the Avalanche (27-18-3), who have won seven of their past eight games. Colorado lost 5-3 to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto, 30, has recorded 15 points (8g/7a) in 45 games for the San Jose Sharks this...
NHL
Sully Says: "It Was A Hard-Fought Point"
The Penguins kept battling back on Thursday night in the nation's capital, and ended up with a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to Washington. "Any time you get something it's good, but I think that's one we would have liked two," said Bryan Rust, who tied it up at the 12:52 mark of the third to help secure said point.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
SEATTLE - The Flames get right back at it this evening, taking on the Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri -...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PUTTING SOME GOOD WORK IN'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blackhawks. "I'm excited. I've been working hard this past month. Maybe doesn't seem it like sometimes you guys (when I'm) not playing, but I've been putting some good work in and just ready to take advantage of it tonight."
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-1 to Senators
The New York Islanders winless streak reached six games on Wednesday night, as the Isles fell 2-1 to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, but it was not enough to overcome goals from Long Island native Shane Pinto and a power-play goal from Claude Giroux (1G, 1A). Jake Sanderson (2A) also a two-point game.
10 observations: Hawks cruise past Flames without Toews
The Blackhawks cruised past the Calgary Flames 5-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. 1. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was a late scratch due to a non-COVID illness. It's the second time he's missed a game this season because of an illness. The Blackhawks were shut out by New Jersey 3-0 on Dec. 6 in the first game without Toews, but it was much different this time around.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets
Get minute-by-minute updates from the Rogers Place as the Oilers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Edmonton Oilers look to win seven straight for the first time since 2000-01 with a victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place on Wednesday night. You can watch the game on...
NHL
Vanecek Stars, Hughes Scores OT Winner in Dallas | GAME STORY
The Devils enter the All-Star Break with a 32-13-4 record after a 3-2 OT victory in Dallas. The New Jersey Devils are heading into their All-Star Break with a big overtime win against the Dallas Stars. It was the Vitek Vanecek show through most of the game, making highlight reel-...
NHL
Subban congratulates Stamkos on 500th goal with youth hockey photo
ESPN analyst, Lightning captain were childhood teammates. P.K. Subban went deep into the archives to congratulate an old friend. The current ESPN hockey analyst who played 13 NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, posted a real throwback to congratulate his youth hockey teammate, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, on his 500th goal.
NHL
SvoNotes: Canada trip a homecoming for some Blue Jackets
It's the opening line of the Canadian national anthem, and for a handful of Blue Jackets, it also rings true. There are four members of the current CBJ roster who were born in Canada -- Boone Jenner, Kent Johnson, Erik Gudbranson and Liam Foudy -- plus head coach Brad Larsen and assistants Steve McCarthy and Pascal Vincent. Cole Sillinger and Mathieu Olivier were born in the United States to hockey-playing fathers, but they also spent the majority of their childhoods growing up north of the border.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
NHL
Binnington says Blues must find a way
Blues goalie believes team has the roster to turn things around, climb in standings. With three straight losses, things might be starting to look somewhat bleak for the St. Louis Blues as they look to climb back into the Western Conference Playoff picture. But goaltender Jordan Binnington - who has...
NHL
LA Kings @ Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: FLA Live Arena (Sunrise, FL) Panthers: 23 - 21 - 6 (52 pts) Kings: 27 - 17 - 6 (56 pts) Tonight marks the first game of the Kings' seventh set of back-to-backs this season. Prior to this weekend, the team is 6-3-3 in back-to-backs (4-2-0 in the first game, 2-1-3 in the second).
