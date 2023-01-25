The Penguins kept battling back on Thursday night in the nation's capital, and ended up with a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to Washington. "Any time you get something it's good, but I think that's one we would have liked two," said Bryan Rust, who tied it up at the 12:52 mark of the third to help secure said point.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO