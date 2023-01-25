Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
Boka and Chef Daniel Rose Pursue French Perfection With a New Chicago Brasserie
“The sound of French cooking is ‘buenos dias,’” says chef Daniel Rose, finding refuge in the kitchen while visitors dressed in their finest party clothes crammed into Le Select on Wednesday for an opening party in River North. Le Select is the anticipated French restaurant opening Saturday...
Paul’s List: Notable DePaul alumni
CHICAGO – It’s DePaul Day on Wednesday and a proud Blue Demon was happy to celebrate the occasion on WGN Morning News. Paul Konrad, who is an alum of the school, devoted his time on “The List” to salute a number of prominent people who have graced the halls of the Lincoln Park campus over the last 125 years.
Chicago Cut Steakhouse Expanding to Second Floor
The floor will be used for private dining and opens up more space for the bar
Which of These NYC-Based Chicago Dogs Is Better?
Like so many foods, Chicago’s distinctive hot dog originated at the Columbian Exposition of 1893, held along the waterfront of Lake Michigan on the South Side. Cracker Jack, shredded wheat, and the brownie all debuted there, and chili con carne from San Antonio was popularized so effectively that cans of it were soon being gobbled in every corner of the country. Another prominent contribution of the fair was the Chicago hot dog. Two Austrian Jewish immigrants, Samuel Ladany and Emil Reichl, founded the Vienna Beef company that year and sold their frankfurters topped with mustard and onions from a window in the Old Vienna pavilion.
Radio shopping show helping listeners get deals in the northwest suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you're looking to save money, we have a spot you may know about.The answer may be as simple as tuning into your radio.Located in Northwest suburban Elgin, radio host Leah Unser is taking calls and saving listeners 50% or more on products, services and travel."Anything you can imagine," General Manager Steve Marten said. "If it's out there, we've probably sold it over the radio."The station's general manager told CBS 2 for the past 41 years, it's a tried and true format."It's a win for the advertisers because they don't have to pay any money to advertise, its...
These are the Music Acts that will be Performing at the Chicago NASCAR Street Race
The first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race is taking place in Chicago this July and we now know who will be performing that weekend…. July 1st and 2nd, Chicago will be hosting this monumental street race, and both days are set to feature several acts including The Black Crowes, The Chainsmokers, and Miranda Lambert.
Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts
Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Two northwest suburban churches to become one
The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of some northwest suburban parishes. The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.
The Rundown: Former gang members trying to stop crime
WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Good afternoon. It’s finally looking like winter in the Chicago area. Here are the best places to go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. And here’s what else you need to know today.
Gordon Ramsay’s Famous Beef Wellington Is Coming to Suburban Chicago
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, the British reality TV star arguably best known for habitually berating contestants in his many televised cooking competitions, will expand his Chicago area footprint this year with a new restaurant in suburban Naperville. The team plans to bring the third location of Ramsay’s Kitchen, an all-day restaurant with a menu of signature Ramsay dishes including pan-seared scallops and sticky toffee pudding, in spring 2023 to 39 W. Jefferson Avenue, according to a rep.
Chicago Radar: Track Snowfall as it Moves Through the Area
Snowfall is starting to impact the Chicago area Saturday, as a winter weather advisory will remain in effect for northern counties in the region until 3 a.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, the snowfall will be moving in a band to the northwest, giving 60 to 90 minutes of sustained snowfall in areas at its peak.
7 Essential Fine Dining Restaurants in Chicago
By now, Chicago deep dish pizza is legendary. However, Chicago’s fine dining scene rivals even New York. With a decidedly working class history, and enclaves of progressive young people, Chicago is a city with a reputation for hard work and Midwestern hospitality – and you can see that in the legacy of its famed restaurants, from Alinea to Oriole, which are both Michelin-starred icons. Just as important as the food is the design – after all, Chicago is a famed destination for its architectural masterpieces. All you need to do is walk around the city to see what we mean.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This tiny puppy needs a forever home
Meet puppy Apollo! He is a black and brown Terrier mix who just arrived at PAWS Chicago. This little guy was born in October and is only 19 pounds. He is your happy typical puppy - with plenty of excitement and energy.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
The second richest person in Illinois
Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
