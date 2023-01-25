By now, Chicago deep dish pizza is legendary. However, Chicago’s fine dining scene rivals even New York. With a decidedly working class history, and enclaves of progressive young people, Chicago is a city with a reputation for hard work and Midwestern hospitality – and you can see that in the legacy of its famed restaurants, from Alinea to Oriole, which are both Michelin-starred icons. Just as important as the food is the design – after all, Chicago is a famed destination for its architectural masterpieces. All you need to do is walk around the city to see what we mean.

