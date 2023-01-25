Golf adventurers are just 90 minutes away from one of the newest and biggest golf courses. Bring your endurance and stamina to play the newest golf course in the Husker state. Tucked into the northeast corner of Nebraska and carved out of 580 acres of prime plains farmland, Landmand Golf Club is said to be nearly four times the size of an average course, according to Golf.com.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO