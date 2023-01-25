Read full article on original website
10th annual Kids & Family Expo delights families, benefits mental health services
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family fun expo in Grand Rapids is also benefiting mental health. It’s a unique approach on mental health awareness. “We have bounce houses, we have the zipline, tons of fun for the whole family,” says organizer Kaylee Jones. The 10th annual Kids...
Gateway Mission thanks community for restocked pantry after fire
HOLLAND, Mich. — Gateway Mission extends its gratitude to community members who helped restock its pantry after a fire impacted their services last week. The fire broke out near the kitchen on Friday, Jan. 20. There was minimal destruction from the fire but water dealt a great deal of damage.
Friday's Friend: Pine
Meet Pine! This puppy is a sweet little mixed-breed baby that came from an ASPCA transfer with their siblings, who are all now available for adoption! If you’d like to adopt Pine or any of the other dogs and puppies, visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.html. Donate an Auction Package to Paws, Claws,...
Michigan International Auto Show returns to DeVos Place on Feb. 2-5
If it's got wheels and moves, it's more than likely to be found at the Michigan International Auto Show coming to Grand Rapids in February. DeVos Place will be filled with hundreds of vehicles, giving visitors an opportunity to shop for their next car, see the hottest new vehicles, and check out soon-to-be-released models.
John Ball Zoo looking for seasonal workers ahead of summer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) is looking for seasonal workers to help care for its animals!. Positions in retail, education, food and others are also available. The zoo says it’s holding a pair of hiring events next month, adding they hire more than 350 seasonal employees every summer.
Whitecaps accepting fan food submissions for 2023 season
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The annual Whitecaps Fan Food Submission is open!. Fans are asked to send in their suggestions for new menu items that will be featured at LMCU Ballpark this year. The person who submits the winning proposal will be given a $100 gift card, a Whitecaps...
16-year-old victim found in East Grand Rapids remembered as 'a kid full of laughs'
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The individual who was found dead in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning has been identified by police as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. "A kid full of laughs, would smile. He was always helping, always energetic," said Jawaun Kenny, Walton's former football coach. “Just always the helpful kid."
"Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder" exhibit opens at the GRAM on Feb. 11
Photos tell amazing stories, capturing emotion, history, people, and places. The Grand Rapids Art Museum will be showing the works of some of the most beloved and influential photographers up close in a brand new exhibit, Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder. Presence will showcase some of the...
City of Grand Rapids to replace 2,000+ lead service lines this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A massive lead-line replacement project is underway in Grand Rapids, as the city plans to remove more than 2,000 lead service lines this year. A key partnership is helping the city streamline the work. Teaming up with the "Vital Streets Program," the city will double-up...
Whitmer makes GR her first stop after State of the State address
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids was the governor’s first stop after delivering her fifth State of the State address. With the event back in person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, Governor Gretchen Whitmer laid out her plans for a second and final term in office.
Multiple overnight break-ins reported in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions are investigating a series of overnight break-ins in Kent County. It is not yet known if they are related, but they all occurred Thursday night into Friday morning. GRAND RAPIDS. Grand Rapids police say they responded to two burglaries:...
Ionia K9 locates suspect after Lowell crash
LOWELL, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in custody after fleeing from police Friday morning. The Lowell Police Department (LPD) says the 27-year-old took off after reportedly being involved in a crash near the intersection of Alden Nash and Segwun avenues. Officers located the man near Main and...
70-year-old Paw Paw man dies in Oshtemo Twp. crash
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 70-year-old Paw Paw man has died following a crash in Oshtemo Township Thursday morning. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 11 a.m. west of the intersection at Almena Drive and 4th Street. We’re told a pickup was moving west...
Police investigate 3 overnight break-ins at Kentwood businesses
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a series of break-ins throughout Kentwood Friday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says three break-ins took place between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. We’re told thieves broke in to a gas station on 52nd Street, a business on 29th...
Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
Kent Co. prosecutor recommends charges against Schurr to be upheld
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is requesting a judge to uphold charges against the former Grand Rapids officer accused of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop on April 4, 2022. Prosecutor Chris Becker filed...
Deputies seek to identify suspect in Alpine Twp. armed robbery
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery last month. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Rise Smoke Shop in Alpine Township before 9 p.m. We’re told the suspect...
