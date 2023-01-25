Read full article on original website
MS needs to stop buying dangerous Chinese technology, auditor says
“In our recent audit of state agencies,” Shad White says, “my office questioned the use of public money to purchase drone equipment manufactured by a company ... the United States Department of Defense considers a threat to national security.”
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Opinion: Greater public acceptance of immigrants benefits everyone
Matt Guardino is an associate professor of political science at Providence College. As the nation confronts seemingly intractable debates over immigration policy, now is a good time to reflect on a critical advance for immigrant rights that will take effect in Rhode Island next summer. In approving legislation enabling undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, state legislators and Gov. Dan McKee have cleared a path toward long-overdue economic integration and social acceptance. My research with collaborators from...
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan is a real and dangerous possibility that could wreck armies and ruin the global economy worse than the 1929 stock market crash
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could bring about a global recession and significant military losses for both countries and possibly others.
Trump says he is 'more angry' than ever as he kicks off his 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump spoke at events in New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday in an attempt to energize his 2024 campaign.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, DOJ tussle over his communications
Federal prosecutors are trying to prohibit FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from privately contacting current and former employees of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange to prevent potential witness tampering in a criminal case accusing him of bilking investors and customers. The request, made in a letter filed late Friday by U.S. Justice...
Letters to the editor for Sunday, January 29, 2023
Hurricane's homeless need relief...
Governor Whitmer calls for free public preschool, lower costs, in State of the State address
(WXYZ) — In Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s fifth State of the State address, she focused heavily on economic relief for Michigan’s working families and says she aims to expand the working family tax credit and make early childhood education more accessible and affordable. She plans on expanding Michigan’s...
