Read full article on original website
Related
MS needs to stop buying dangerous Chinese technology, auditor says
“In our recent audit of state agencies,” Shad White says, “my office questioned the use of public money to purchase drone equipment manufactured by a company ... the United States Department of Defense considers a threat to national security.”
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan is a real and dangerous possibility that could wreck armies and ruin the global economy worse than the 1929 stock market crash
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could bring about a global recession and significant military losses for both countries and possibly others.
Ukraine renews calls for US F-16s, German fighter jets after countries reverse decision on sending tanks
Ukraine is engaged in negotiations for the United States and Germany to send fighter jets to help provide support for tanks the Western countries agreed to send earlier this month.
Trump says he is 'more angry' than ever as he kicks off his 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump spoke at events in New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday in an attempt to energize his 2024 campaign.
Opinion: COVID is not done with us
Nick Landekic of Bristol is a retired scientist and biotechnology entrepreneur who has spent more than 35 years working in the pharmaceutical industry. There is a great deal of confusion, misunderstanding, and outright disinformation circulating about COVID. It’s costing people their lives. These are some common myths and the realities behind them. ...
Fox17
McDonald’s trying to stop California from enacting law that could raise minimum wage to $22
California voters will have a say next year on a law passed last year that would enact certain workplace standards at fast food restaurants as a petition was able to stop the law from going into effect. Among the new standards, the law specifies that the minimum wage for fast...
Leonard Taylor is set to be executed by Missouri in 9 days. Will an innocent man die?
Leonard Taylor is scheduled to be executed Feb. 7 for the murders of his girlfriend and her three children. His innocence claim is being considered by prosecutors in St. Louis County.
Letters to the editor for Sunday, January 29, 2023
Hurricane's homeless need relief...
Comments / 0