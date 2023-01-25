ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie

Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
BBC

'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera

Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.
SB Nation

Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
BBC

Joe Gelhardt: Sunderland sign Leeds United striker on loan for rest of season

Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old will remain with the Black Cats until the end of the season after making 15 Premier League appearances so far this campaign. Gelhardt becomes the Wearside club's third signing of the January window after...
BBC

'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'

When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'

Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
BBC

Walsall 0-1 Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho's deflected strike breaks hosts resistance

Kelechi Iheanacho's fortuitous second-half strike broke the resistance of League Two Walsall and sent Leicester into the FA Cup fifth round. After Youri Tielemans had missed a penalty on a testing afternoon for a strong Foxes side, Iheanacho's effort from the edge of the box deflected off Brandon Comley and looped over Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans in the 68th minute.
SB Nation

Everton close to appointing next manager

With the days left in the January transfer window ticking down rapidly, Everton are close to appointing a new manager to replace Frank Lampard who was sacked early in the week. After talks yesterday with both Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche, multiple media sources are now reporting that it’s the...
BBC

Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure

Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Reading

For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending. United boss Erik ten Hag is...

