Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Report: Chelsea's Cesare Casadei Is Joining Reading On Loan
Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei will join Reading on loan for the remainder of the season.
Guardiola claims Stones ‘not ready’ for game as Arteta waits on Partey injury
Pep Guardiola claimed the centre-back was ‘not ready in the first minutes’ before suffering a hamstring injury, while Thomas Partey also went off in City’s 1-0 FA Cup win
Soccer-Union beat Hertha 2-0 in city derby to take over second place
BERLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Union Berlin outplayed city rivals Hertha to win 2-0 on Saturday and move to within a point of leaders Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga with their third straight victory of the year as they continued their remarkable season.
'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera
Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.
Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool Team News - Caicedo To Miss Out
The latest team news as Liverpool face Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday.
Joe Gelhardt: Sunderland sign Leeds United striker on loan for rest of season
Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old will remain with the Black Cats until the end of the season after making 15 Premier League appearances so far this campaign. Gelhardt becomes the Wearside club's third signing of the January window after...
Arsenal Line-Up Vs Manchester City Confirmed; Leandro Trossard Makes Full Debut
Mikel Arteta has made a few changes from the side that beat Manchester United last weekend as he looks to get one over his former boss Pep Guardiola.
Tony Mowbray explains why Pierre Ekwah can't replace the injured Corry Evans
Sunderland struggling to solve Corry Evans absence within current squad, admits Mowbray.
'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'
When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
Walsall 0-1 Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho's deflected strike breaks hosts resistance
Kelechi Iheanacho's fortuitous second-half strike broke the resistance of League Two Walsall and sent Leicester into the FA Cup fifth round. After Youri Tielemans had missed a penalty on a testing afternoon for a strong Foxes side, Iheanacho's effort from the edge of the box deflected off Brandon Comley and looped over Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans in the 68th minute.
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers
New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
Everton close to appointing next manager
With the days left in the January transfer window ticking down rapidly, Everton are close to appointing a new manager to replace Frank Lampard who was sacked early in the week. After talks yesterday with both Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche, multiple media sources are now reporting that it’s the...
Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure
Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
Guardiola could ‘fight on the touchline’ with Arteta and not lose respect for him
Manchester City’s manager says nothing could diminish the respect he has for his friend Mikel Arteta, whose Arsenal side City face in the FA Cup on Friday
Union Berlin beats Hertha in derby, Bayern draws yet again
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin fans brought fire to the city derby as their team closed the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to one point by beating Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Saturday. Bayern was later held at home by Eintracht Frankfurt to 1-1 for its third consecutive draw....
Isaac Lihadji: 'Sunderland inspire young players to improve their level'
New Sunderland signing Isaac Lihadji has explained why he chose to join the Black Cats.
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Reading
For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending. United boss Erik ten Hag is...
