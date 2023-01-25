Read full article on original website
Related
George Lopez Mourns Death of Enkyboys TikToker Randy Gonzalez
George Lopez is honoring the legacy of late TikToker Randy Gonzalez. The social media star, who rose to online fame alongside his 6-year-old son Brice as the TikTok duo better known as Enkyboys, has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. According to TMZ, who cited a source close to the family, Randy passed away on Jan. 25 while in hospice. He was 35.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
E! News
232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0