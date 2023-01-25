Read full article on original website
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single "Underdog"
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residents
Kentucky Kernel
No.10 Kentucky outlasts No.13 Alabama, sets new program record
No.10 Kentucky (4-2) set a new program record when it defeated No.13 Alabama (2-2) 197.825 – 197.375 in its first home meet inside Memorial Coliseum, scoring season highs on all four events. Kentucky started out behind after the first rotation of vault despite all six gymnasts scoring above 9.800,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
4-star WR announces upcoming visit to Kentucky
4-star wide receiver Rico Scott will be visiting Kentucky this weekend. Scott is turning into a major priority for the Wildcats and several other top programs. He’s the No. 265 overall player and the No. 37 receiver in the class of 2024, per 247Sports Composite rankings. In addition to...
Ray Davis Not Looking to Follow Former Kentucky Running Back's Footsteps
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Of all seven of Kentucky football's transfer additions for the 2023 season, former Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis may have the biggest shoes to fill. The Chris Rodriguez era is finally over at UK. The power-runner was a fixture in the Wildcats' offense from 2018-22, ...
Betting Line: Kentucky Opens as Underdog, Quickly Moves to Favorite Over Kansas
Kentucky basketball will take the floor in front of a rowdy Rupp Arena crowd on Saturday night, taking on the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12/ SEC Challenge. The Wildcats will look for a fifth-consecutive win, simultaneously looking to hand the Jayhawks a fourth-straight loss — what would be the ...
247Sports
High School recruitment, Kelvin Joseph's success helped UK land transfer JQ Hardaway
LEXINGTON - With Mark Stoops' background as a defensive backs coach, Kentucky has built a transfer portal cornerback pipeline in recent years. Kentucky sent transfer corners Lonnie Johnson (Garden City CC), Kelvin Joseph (LSU) and Brandin Echols (Northwest Mississippi CC) to the NFL over the last four years and helped develop Keidron Smith (Ole Miss) into a second-team All-SEC selection this past season.
6 months since deadly eastern Kentucky floods: ‘Country folk can survive’
Friday marks six months since devastating washed through eastern Kentucky.
aseaofblue.com
4-star Kendrick Gilbert is visiting Kentucky this weekend
The Kentucky Wildcats will have one more weekend of recruiting before National Signing Day, and there will be a big name visiting this weekend. Kendrick Gilbert is currently a 4-star recruit and is the No. 15 overall defensive tackle in the country, according to Rivals. Coming into the week, it...
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
Trucker after $1M Kentucky win: ‘What does Kentucky Fried Chicken have to do with this?’
KFC did in fact not have anything to do with this big win.
College Basketball Odds: Kansas vs. Kentucky prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/28/2023
Blue-blood programs clash as the SEC/Big 12 Challenge continues Saturday night. Watch as the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-4) take on the rival Kentucky Wildcats (14-6) in a battle for bragging rights. Coverage will be live on ESPN. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas-Kentucky prediction and pick.
247Sports
Notebook: Bill Self provides injury updates, talks Big 12/SEC Challenge and more
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11590867" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=f843dc85-dca3-4fd9-8e41-eee5a38fcf30&channel=videos&key=11590867&pcid=f843dc85-dca3-4fd9-8e41-eee5a38fcf30"></div><p class="p1">Kansas and Kentucky are set to meet in Lexington, Kent. On Saturday as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. KU boasts a 5-4 record in the challenge but the Jayhawks have lost three of their last four games in the yearly event. KU’s last win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge came in 2020, when KU beat Tennessee at home. KU is 2-2 against Kentucky in the challenge.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Although this year’s game won’t involve the two programs with the same ranking (KU enters the contest ranked No. 9 and Kentucky is not ranked), it does involve the two most winningest teams in men’s college basketball history. And, as has become a tradition in recent years during the lead-up to the yearly event, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Bill-Self-1479" target="_blank">Bill Self</a></b> has made it known he wished it came at a different point in the season.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“I don't want to downplay any game,” Self began. “But the Big 12/SEC Challenge is great because it's a day where our leagues get all the attention across America. But from a play in the coaching standpoint, it can't come at a worse time.”</p><p class="p1">Big 12 play was just getting into full swing earlier this week and the Jayhawks are looking to set things right in the conference after they dropped three straight games to conference foes. Now, they have to prepare for a non-conference game that won’t impact KU’s standing in the conference, but will have the chance to further impact KU’s momentum.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Self views Saturday’s contest in a different classification than the 18 conference games.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“To me, this game, the way it's panned out because both leagues are so good and everything, it's a seed line game,” Self said. “And it's two blue bloods playing against each other and two winningest programs. And that's important, but I guarantee both of us feel that, ‘Well, I don't want anything to happen in this game that would affect us negatively next week.’ That's the way we feel about this game even though it's a big game. We'll approach it that way, but this game will not have any impact on what is most important, which is your second season, and that includes your conference where this one game is part of your first season, and it's not quite as important as your second season. At least that's the way I see it, and I'm sure Cal does as well.”</p>
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky vs. Kansas: ESPN experts predict winner, final score
Kentucky vs. Kansas is shaping up to be one of the marquee matchups of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats are hosting KU in this matchup as they look to secure a key nonconference victory for their NCAA Tournament résumé. Kentucky needs to pull off the win to stay off the bubble, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
247Sports
WATCH: Bill Self talks Kentucky, what KU can improve to end losing streak and more
Kansas will look to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday when the Jayhawks travel east to take on Kentucky. While KU has been on a losing skid, Kentucky has rebounded from its poor start to the season with four straight wins, one of which came against Tennessee on the road. The two teams met in the Big 12/SEC Challenge last year at Allen Fieldhouse, Kentucky emerging with a win in blowout fashion.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bill Self, Kansas Not Panicking Ahead of Kentucky Matchup
The Kansas Jayhawks have only lost three games in a row, four times in Bill Self’s 19-year career in Lawrence. The Jayhawks lost a tough battle on the road 83-82 against 5th-ranked rival, K-State, then a 23-point home loss against an 11th-ranked buzzsaw TCU team, then followed it up with a 75-69 loss against 17th-ranked Baylor.
lanereport.com
KY Association of Highway Contractors announces 2023 officers and directors
— The Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors, Inc. (KAHC) recently elected new officers and directors for the 2023 year that began at its annual business meeting on January 19, 2023. The 2023 officers of KAHC are as follows:. CHAIRPERSON, Mr. Jeff Monohan, President, The Allen Company, Inc., Lexington, KY. VICE-CHAIRPERSON,...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow showers continue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow showers will sweep through the region today. It could lead to some very light accumulations. These bands of snow could lead to some very light accumulations later tonight. It looks like we could see a coating to 2″ of total snowfall. This will be on the ground by the time it all wraps up. Nothing too impressive with these totals.
lanereport.com
North American Stainless creating 70 FT jobs with $244 million expansion
FRANKFORT, Ky. — North American Stainless (NAS), the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States, announced the company would expand its presence in the commonwealth with an addition to its 4.4 million-square-foot facility in Carroll County, creating 70 new full-time jobs with a $244 million investment.
wbontv.com
Subject arrested peacefully, and identified from pursuit ending on Boonesboro Road earlier today
The official report on todays events leading up to the closure of Boonesboro Road is out. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division along with Lexington Police Department report they were actively pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south in Fayette County. Post 7 Troopers joined the pursuit as it entered Madison County past the 99- mile marker. The pursuit continued on I-75 until the operator exited at the 95- mile marker, turning left onto Boonsboro Road, where the vehicle came to a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
