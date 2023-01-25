<div id="embedVideoContainer_11590867" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=f843dc85-dca3-4fd9-8e41-eee5a38fcf30&channel=videos&key=11590867&pcid=f843dc85-dca3-4fd9-8e41-eee5a38fcf30"></div><p class="p1">Kansas and Kentucky are set to meet in Lexington, Kent. On Saturday as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. KU boasts a 5-4 record in the challenge but the Jayhawks have lost three of their last four games in the yearly event. KU’s last win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge came in 2020, when KU beat Tennessee at home. KU is 2-2 against Kentucky in the challenge.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Although this year’s game won’t involve the two programs with the same ranking (KU enters the contest ranked No. 9 and Kentucky is not ranked), it does involve the two most winningest teams in men’s college basketball history. And, as has become a tradition in recent years during the lead-up to the yearly event, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Bill-Self-1479" target="_blank">Bill Self</a></b> has made it known he wished it came at a different point in the season.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“I don't want to downplay any game,” Self began. “But the Big 12/SEC Challenge is great because it's a day where our leagues get all the attention across America. But from a play in the coaching standpoint, it can't come at a worse time.”</p><p class="p1">Big 12 play was just getting into full swing earlier this week and the Jayhawks are looking to set things right in the conference after they dropped three straight games to conference foes. Now, they have to prepare for a non-conference game that won’t impact KU’s standing in the conference, but will have the chance to further impact KU’s momentum.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Self views Saturday’s contest in a different classification than the 18 conference games.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“To me, this game, the way it's panned out because both leagues are so good and everything, it's a seed line game,” Self said. “And it's two blue bloods playing against each other and two winningest programs. And that's important, but I guarantee both of us feel that, ‘Well, I don't want anything to happen in this game that would affect us negatively next week.’ That's the way we feel about this game even though it's a big game. We'll approach it that way, but this game will not have any impact on what is most important, which is your second season, and that includes your conference where this one game is part of your first season, and it's not quite as important as your second season. At least that's the way I see it, and I'm sure Cal does as well.”</p>

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO