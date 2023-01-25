Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Video: Woman dragged by car while trying to stop thief at Ohio gas station
Surveillance video showed the man trying to steal a car at the Shell gas station in the 2400 block of Denison Avenue in Cleveland Friday night.
Wooden board impales windshield on Ohio interstate
A wood board went through the windshield of a truck driving on Interstate 90 in Avon after it fell out of a truck on January 20.
WDTN
New video, crash report released from deadly Turnpike pile-up: I-Team
(WJW) – Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team gives us a new look inside the scene of a deadly pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike. A new report on the crash shows one big question cannot be answered. Meanwhile, as this comes to light, one family torn apart...
2 escaped from fatal Ohio fire onto roof: Fire chief
A house fire was reported at a South Arch Avenue home just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Juveniles accused of throwing rocks on I-680 in Youngstown
Two juveniles have been arrested after Youngstown Police say they were throwing rocks at cars from an I-680 overpass for the past two days.
Man indicted for pepper spraying, kidnapping man at Ohio hotel
The kidnapping and robbery charge each have a prior conviction specification and a repeat violent offender specification.
Watch: Police break up 50-student brawl after basketball game
"As more fights erupted," officers called in backup and were joined by officers from Shaker Heights, University Heights and South Euclid.
Listen: Mack Court murder suspect allegedly confessed to ex-girlfriend after shooting
A man accused of shooting five people inside a Mack Court home is alleged to have called his ex-girlfriend admitting to the crime.
Ohio couple who survived Blizzard of ’78 discuss their ordeal
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
Man receives sentence for woman’s death in Ohio
Antuan Parker showed no emotion as he was sentenced.
How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election
In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters.
Ohio lawyer found guilty in scheme to steal $1.3M
The verdict comes after a six-day trial.
‘Just horrific’: Vandals damage soccer, baseball fields in Ohio
Local authorities hope someone can help identify an individual or individuals responsible for a tremendous amount of damage done to multiple soccer and baseball fields.
Ohio HS updates security policy after 50-student brawl at basketball game
The Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District made basketball game security updates for Friday’s game after a 50-student brawl happened on Tuesday.
