Cleveland, OH

Bond set at $5M for Ohio murder suspect

By Celeste Houmard
 3 days ago

**Editor’s note: Video attached is from previous coverage of this story.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Bond has been set for the man charged in connection to the shooting that killed four people and left a child in critical condition.

Martin Muniz, 41, faces multiple aggravated murder charges in the mass shooting that happened on January 13 around 7 p.m. on Mack Court in Cleveland.

Mack Court shooting: Suspect charged; 4th victim dead, police confirm

Muniz’s bond was set to $5 million on Tuesday after he plead not guilty to the crime, according to the affidavit. According to his bond conditions, Muniz cannot have any contact with the surviving victim.

On Jan. 13, police responded to a home in Mack Court after Muniz approached officers and reportedly told them he shot five people.

According to a statement of facts filed in Cleveland Municipal Court, the victims were shot in the head in different rooms of the house.

Three of them died at the home, including Muniz’s half-sister Angelic Gonzalez, 34; her son, Jayden Baez, 16 and her father, Miguel Gonzalez, 69. Anthony Boothe, 48, Angelic’s husband, died at the hospital.

Her daughter, who is 8, was left in critical condition.

Mack Court Murders: Unraveling one of Cleveland’s horrific crimes

Muniz’s first pretrial is set for Jan. 31 at 9 a.m.

Muniz is ordered to submit to a DNA specimen collection procedure administered by the sheriff within 24 hours.

Muniz faces several aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault charges, as well as having weapons while under disability.

