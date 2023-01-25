Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
WCJB
Meet the candidates forum for State House District 24 special election
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Conservative Watch USA held a meet the candidates forum for the special election in the Florida State House District 24. Five candidates were invited, but only one of them showed up. The seat opened when former state representative Joe Harding of Williston resigned after he was...
hernandosun.com
Proposal would allow vouchers for private schools
Parents of students in private schools could get help paying tuition if a proposed bill becomes law. Unveiled on Jan. 19, by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast), HB 1, the School Choice bill, would make all students in Florida eligible for private school vouchers, regardless of their family’s income. In addition, students in foster or out-of-home care would get priority.
WPBF News 25
Supporters, opponents clash on new bill's ability to help Florida renters
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new bill going through the state legislature which supporters say will add more housing options is also getting backlash from opponents, who say it does not protect renters. The Republican lawmakers who filed the Live Local bill (Senate Bill 102) say the proposal would, among...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis offers peek at public safety proposals for 2023 Session
Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out death penalty and public safety proposals he maintains will “cement our reputation as a law-and-order state.”. At the top of the list is an already hinted-at change to the state’s death penalty law to eliminate a requirement that a jury make a unanimous recommendation. DeSantis is pushing that change in the wake of a jury being unable to agree on whether to recommend a death sentence for the Parkland shooter, who killed 17 students and school employees.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.22.23
Lake Okeechobee got a much-needed upgrade, but school districts and Superintendents are continuing to feel the heat. The chaos surrounding the implementation of last year’s “Parental Rights in Education” law hit a new fever pitch this past week. Manatee County’s school district is covering bookshelves. In Sarasota,...
Push to ban rent control measures in Florida gains traction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s now a push to ban rent control measures across the state. STORY: Jacksonville Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after serious fight at the business, police say. Florida Senate president Kathleen Passidomo proposed that ban for this year’s legislative session. She announced the...
Florida House Republican Targets ‘AOB’ In Auto Insurance
A House Republican on Friday filed a proposal that would prevent motorists from assigning auto insurance benefits to repair shops that can then pursue payments from insurers. The proposal (HB 541), filed by Rep. Griff Griffitts, R-Panama City Beach, came after lawmakers last month barred
floridapolitics.com
Universal voucher bill passes through first House committee, but not without pushback
Legislation to expand Florida’s voucher programs that would allow parents of all income levels to send their children to private schools cleared its first committee hurdle in the House, but only after fierce criticism from opponents, who said it would erode funding for public schools. “The point is to...
Florida Auditor General wants sworn law enforcement officers added to her office
(The Center Square) — Florida Auditor General Sherrill Norman would support the addition of sworn law enforcement officers to her office by lawmakers. These officers can help state auditors by making arrests and maintaining transparency over the state and local governments and their stewardship of taxpayer funds. At present, Norman doesn’t have any in her office like Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber as one example. At the last Joint Legislative...
wflx.com
South Florida lawmakers push to expand state's 'red flag' law
A pair of South Florida lawmakers are trying to expand Florida's "red flag" law meant to keep firearms away from those who pose a threat to themselves or others. Legislation filed by both state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, and Rep. Kelly Skidmore, D-Boca Raton, would give family members, including spouses, siblings, parents, stepparents and grandparents, the ability to petition a judge to temporarily remove a gun from a relative using a risk protection order. Right now, only law enforcement can do that.
southdadenewsleader.com
DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'
Plan includes pay raise and paycheck protection plus reduction in school board terms. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed...
Local election officials in Florida call for scrapping new ID rules for mail voting
County election supervisors say the new restrictions will create significant election reporting delays and a slew of costs for local election offices, and could disenfranchise large numbers of voters.
Local politician wants legislation for dispatchers changed
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is proposing legislation that would give first responder status to 911 dispatchers and crime investigators. Patronis said dispatchers answered over 25,000 calls in 48 window in response to Hurricane Ian. But, neither they nor crime investigators, are eligible for the same PTSD benefits that […]
WCJB
‘That it’s scary:” Florida lawmakers request DEI documents and information from universities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida House lawmakers are requesting documents and information relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from colleges and universities. University of Florida Faculty Senate Chair Amanda Phalin said lawmakers have the right to request this information. “If the elected officials in the state of Florida need...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida Senate committee discusses possible fee hikes on electric vehicles
The Florida Senate Transportation Committee met in Tallahassee on Tuesday to discuss fees to be imposed on Floridians who drive electric vehicles. The committee was tasked to work out appropriate fees, depending on what type of EV was being used. Battery-only cars would have a higher fee than a hybrid that uses an internal combustion motor in tandem with the battery.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Seeks 'Law and Order' Legislation Package
Earlier today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a legislative proposal to abolish cash bail, increase penalties for drug-related crimes, step up human smuggling interdictions, strengthen the punishment for child rapists, prevent the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty.
Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
New College of Florida’s new board members draw criticism from alumni, state Democrats
The New College of Florida is a public liberal arts college in Sarasota. It has about 700 students. Now it's the center of a political fight in Florida, and national, politics.
wfla.com
DeSantis declines to reinstate Warren after prosecutor asks for job back
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his refusal to reinstate suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren. Warren sat down with 8 On Your Side for an interview after losing his bid to get his job back in federal court, speaking to me about his next steps.
