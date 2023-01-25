ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.22.23

Lake Okeechobee got a much-needed upgrade, but school districts and Superintendents are continuing to feel the heat. The chaos surrounding the implementation of last year’s “Parental Rights in Education” law hit a new fever pitch this past week. Manatee County’s school district is covering bookshelves. In Sarasota,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Side-by-side comparison

Call it a deep dive for tax wonks. Florida TaxWatch has released a comprehensive look at state and local tax rates and government revenues for all 50 states to give residents an idea of how Florida ranks compared to other states. Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro called the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Joe Gruters loses bid for RNC Treasurer to K.C. Crosbie

The Florida GOP Chair announced last month he would run for the national position. Joe Gruters will not be the next Treasurer of the Republican National Committee. The current Chair of the Republican Party of Florida lost the election for the national party role to K.C. Crosbie, Kentucky’s National Committeewoman.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —1.27.2023 — DeSantis Spokesperson Shreds Media Reporter— Donalds, Gaetz, Frost , Moskowitz—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. DeSantis Spox Smacks Down Media Reporter Over Loaded Question. It's no secret that many left-leaning media or "legacy media" outlets, as he has dubbed them, continue to target Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). and his legislative and political agendas. Earlier this week, the Daily Beast's Jake Lahut levied an unsubstantiated accusation against pro-DeSantis influencers ...READ MORE.
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Ron DeSantis Blames Rising Home Costs in Florida on Individuals Emigrating from “Faucivilles”

In his response to Florida’s high home costs, Governor Ron DeSantis suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci is mainly to blame. The Florida Governor named-checked as such “Faucivilles” as a factor contributing to increasing rents throughout a news conference in Miami on Thursday. He also expressed confidence that new construction would help address current problems.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A potential class-action lawsuit has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for UF graduate student Anthony Rojas filed a notice...
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Florida Gardeners Need to Know This Spring

Florida is called the “Sunshine State” because it averages about 237 days of sunshine per year. That’s over 30 days more than the average 205 sunny days in the U.S. While most people with green thumbs would be thrilled at the prospect, Florida gardeners know that the abundant sunshine comes at the cost of other challenges. Consider the past and present conditions that all Florida gardeners need to know this spring as well as when you can start planting!
FLORIDA STATE
Advocate

Florida Dems File Bill Ending 'Gay and Trans Panic' Defense

Democrats in Florida have introduced a bill to outlaw the so-called gay and trans panic defense in criminal cases in the state. Florida’s Senate minority leader, Lauren Book, and state Rep. Rita Harris filed Senate Bill 328 on Wednesday. If passed, the Gay and Transgender Panic Legal Defenses Prohibition...
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide

Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy