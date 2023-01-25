Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.22.23
Lake Okeechobee got a much-needed upgrade, but school districts and Superintendents are continuing to feel the heat. The chaos surrounding the implementation of last year’s “Parental Rights in Education” law hit a new fever pitch this past week. Manatee County’s school district is covering bookshelves. In Sarasota,...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Side-by-side comparison
Call it a deep dive for tax wonks. Florida TaxWatch has released a comprehensive look at state and local tax rates and government revenues for all 50 states to give residents an idea of how Florida ranks compared to other states. Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro called the...
floridapolitics.com
Joe Gruters loses bid for RNC Treasurer to K.C. Crosbie
The Florida GOP Chair announced last month he would run for the national position. Joe Gruters will not be the next Treasurer of the Republican National Committee. The current Chair of the Republican Party of Florida lost the election for the national party role to K.C. Crosbie, Kentucky’s National Committeewoman.
Local election officials in Florida call for scrapping new ID rules for mail voting
County election supervisors say the new restrictions will create significant election reporting delays and a slew of costs for local election offices, and could disenfranchise large numbers of voters.
floridianpress.com
Last Squeeze —1.27.2023 — DeSantis Spokesperson Shreds Media Reporter— Donalds, Gaetz, Frost , Moskowitz—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. DeSantis Spox Smacks Down Media Reporter Over Loaded Question. It's no secret that many left-leaning media or "legacy media" outlets, as he has dubbed them, continue to target Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). and his legislative and political agendas. Earlier this week, the Daily Beast's Jake Lahut levied an unsubstantiated accusation against pro-DeSantis influencers ...READ MORE.
proclaimerscv.com
Ron DeSantis Blames Rising Home Costs in Florida on Individuals Emigrating from “Faucivilles”
In his response to Florida’s high home costs, Governor Ron DeSantis suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci is mainly to blame. The Florida Governor named-checked as such “Faucivilles” as a factor contributing to increasing rents throughout a news conference in Miami on Thursday. He also expressed confidence that new construction would help address current problems.
Nonprofit forms committee to investigate Florida academic freedom
The American Association of University Professors announced a special committee to investigate academic freedom in Florida, after an AP studies course was rejected by officials.
floridapolitics.com
Florida leaders express outrage over Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police
The global outrage over the murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police registered in Florida also, where Democrats and Republicans expressed emotions that haven’t been heard since the police murder of George Floyd nearly two years ago. Orlando Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member...
Once-subversive plot to dismantle traditional public schools in Florida now central policy
Diverting taxpayer dollars to private, and often religious, schools used to be a wacky, unconstitutional subversion of public education in Florida. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was one of the pioneers of privatizing public education. Like most bad ideas, it started out small. The Opportunity Scholarship Program was set up to...
South Florida lawmakers push to expand state's 'red flag' law
A pair of South Florida lawmakers are trying to expand Florida's "red flag" law meant to keep firearms away from those who pose a threat to themselves or others.
WCJB
‘That it’s scary:” Florida lawmakers request DEI documents and information from universities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida House lawmakers are requesting documents and information relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from colleges and universities. University of Florida Faculty Senate Chair Amanda Phalin said lawmakers have the right to request this information. “If the elected officials in the state of Florida need...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 1.26.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis is endorsing Harmeet Dhillon’s campaign for Republican National Committee Chair. The Governor, who is widely expected to...
WCJB
University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A potential class-action lawsuit has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for UF graduate student Anthony Rojas filed a notice...
Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
Florida House Republican Targets ‘AOB’ In Auto Insurance
A House Republican on Friday filed a proposal that would prevent motorists from assigning auto insurance benefits to repair shops that can then pursue payments from insurers. The proposal (HB 541), filed by Rep. Griff Griffitts, R-Panama City Beach, came after lawmakers last month barred
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
WPTV
Florida's election crimes office can't fill jobs; self-proclaimed political 'operative' in leadership role
Five months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proudly announced his new election crimes and security office had nabbed nearly 20 former felons for illegally voting in the 2020 election, four of those cases have been dismissed and one resulted in a plea deal with a small fine. Also, we've discovered...
a-z-animals.com
What Florida Gardeners Need to Know This Spring
Florida is called the “Sunshine State” because it averages about 237 days of sunshine per year. That’s over 30 days more than the average 205 sunny days in the U.S. While most people with green thumbs would be thrilled at the prospect, Florida gardeners know that the abundant sunshine comes at the cost of other challenges. Consider the past and present conditions that all Florida gardeners need to know this spring as well as when you can start planting!
Advocate
Florida Dems File Bill Ending 'Gay and Trans Panic' Defense
Democrats in Florida have introduced a bill to outlaw the so-called gay and trans panic defense in criminal cases in the state. Florida’s Senate minority leader, Lauren Book, and state Rep. Rita Harris filed Senate Bill 328 on Wednesday. If passed, the Gay and Transgender Panic Legal Defenses Prohibition...
Destin Log
COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide
Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
