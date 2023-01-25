Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Related
Second suspect arrested for Starts Right Here shooting, Des Moines police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say they have made a second arrest in connection to a Monday shooting at a Des Moines education center, Starts Right Here. 19-year-old Bravon Tukes was arrested Friday for his involvement in the shooting that killed two students and hospitalized the nonprofit's founder, Des Moines police say.
KCRG.com
Des Moines Police make 2nd arrest in deadly outreach center shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have charged a 19-year-old with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang participation - the same charges they gave to 18-year-old Preston Walls shortly after the shooting Monday. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. on January 23rd, at Starts...
KCCI.com
Teen pleads guilty in deadly East High shooting, faces deportation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Another teen has pleaded guilty in thedeadly East High shooting from March 2022. Braulio Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon. The teen faces 20 years in prison. He could also face deportation. Hernandez-Salas will be sentenced on Feb. 22.
Police's return to Des Moines school patrol is brief
Police returned to help monitor most of Des Moines' high schools earlier this week due to concerns about possible gang retaliation following a shooting Monday that left two teenagers dead, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios. That resulted in a quick, no-injury response to a separate incident Tuesday when a student brought a gun into East High School, he says. Yes, but: The extra monitoring was provided at the district's request and is completed, with no plans to resume in-school patrols, per Parizek. Catch up fast: The Monday shooting occurred downtown at "Starts Right Here," an education and monitoring...
KCCI.com
Supreme Court allows interviews to be used in Gowun Park murder trial
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday morning ruledevidence obtained during four interviews of a murder suspect may be used in the suspect's murder trial. West Des Moines police have charged Gowun Park, a former professor at Simpson College, with the 2020 murder of her husband, Sung Nam. Nam was found dead and tied to a chair in the couple's home.
KCCI.com
Candlelight vigil for two teens killed in Des Moines inspires community to make change
DES MOINES, Iowa — In front of a crowd of more than one hundred people Friday night, the families of 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron stood as a candlelight vigil carried on. Both Carr and Dameron were killed on Monday while at the Starts Right Here building....
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
iheart.com
Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death
(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
KCCI.com
Pieper Lewis set to accept plea deal for escape from women’s center
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teenager who admitted to killing a man she says repeatedly raped her will accept a plea deal for escaping the women's center she was sentenced to. Pieper Lewis was 15 when she was arrested for the stabbing death of Zachary Brooks in...
Iowa Supreme Court rules police interviews with murder suspect OK, overruling lower courts
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court says police interviews with a murder suspect did not veer into coercion or illegal investigative work, overturning decisions from two lower courts. Gowun Park is accused of kidnapping and murdering her husband in February 2020. According to a criminal complaint, Park...
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
KCCI.com
18-year-old charged after deadly Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, in connection to adeadly shooting at Starts Right Here, a Des Moines outreach center. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.
KCCI.com
Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
Plea hearing scheduled for Pieper Lewis over probation violation
DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea hearing has been set in the probation violation case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis appeared briefly in Polk County court Thursday morning for a pre-trial conference, where the judge set her plea hearing for March 9th. Lewis was sentenced in September after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful […]
Shooting at Des Moines charter school kills 2 students
Two students are dead and another person is in serious condition following a targeted shooting at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday.
KCCI.com
2 students killed, 1 person in serious condition after shooting at Des Moines outreach center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are on the scene of a shooting Monday that has killed two students and injured an employee. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Starts Right Here was created by activist and rapper Will Keeps. The outreach center is located at 455 Southwest 5th St.
KCCI.com
Wells Fargo moving a majority of employees out of downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the state's largest employers moving most of its offices out of downtown Des Moines. Wells Fargo Financial Services announced Friday that the majority of its non-customer facing employees are going to the company's Jordan Creek Campus in West Des Moines while it re-evaluates its real estate investments.
Two Students Dead After Shooting in Des Moines
**UPDATE** All further updates can be found here. Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. ORIGINAL STORY. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a...
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Suspects in Recent Theft
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft. Police say the two were involved in the theft of computer and gaming equipment at a local retailer. The two are believed to be driving an older, white Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact Officer Weitl by phone at 515-289-5240 or by email at kweitl@ankenyiowa.gov referencing case number 23-000291.
KCCI.com
Wi-Fi back in Des Moines Public Schools Monday after cyberattack
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's out with the stacks of paper and pencils and the "old school" way of learning in Des Moines Public Schools, Wi-Fi is back starting Monday in school buildings. "It's going to be a big benefit for staff, as well as students," said director of...
Comments / 3