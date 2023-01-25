ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Des Moines Police make 2nd arrest in deadly outreach center shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have charged a 19-year-old with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang participation - the same charges they gave to 18-year-old Preston Walls shortly after the shooting Monday. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. on January 23rd, at Starts...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Teen pleads guilty in deadly East High shooting, faces deportation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another teen has pleaded guilty in thedeadly East High shooting from March 2022. Braulio Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon. The teen faces 20 years in prison. He could also face deportation. Hernandez-Salas will be sentenced on Feb. 22.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Police's return to Des Moines school patrol is brief

Police returned to help monitor most of Des Moines' high schools earlier this week due to concerns about possible gang retaliation following a shooting Monday that left two teenagers dead, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios. That resulted in a quick, no-injury response to a separate incident Tuesday when a student brought a gun into East High School, he says. Yes, but: The extra monitoring was provided at the district's request and is completed, with no plans to resume in-school patrols, per Parizek. Catch up fast: The Monday shooting occurred downtown at "Starts Right Here," an education and monitoring...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Supreme Court allows interviews to be used in Gowun Park murder trial

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday morning ruledevidence obtained during four interviews of a murder suspect may be used in the suspect's murder trial. West Des Moines police have charged Gowun Park, a former professor at Simpson College, with the 2020 murder of her husband, Sung Nam. Nam was found dead and tied to a chair in the couple's home.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa principal assaulted by student

COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
COLFAX, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death

(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
EMMETSBURG, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

18-year-old charged after deadly Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, in connection to adeadly shooting at Starts Right Here, a Des Moines outreach center. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Plea hearing scheduled for Pieper Lewis over probation violation

DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea hearing has been set in the probation violation case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis appeared briefly in Polk County court Thursday morning for a pre-trial conference, where the judge set her plea hearing for March 9th. Lewis was sentenced in September after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

2 students killed, 1 person in serious condition after shooting at Des Moines outreach center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are on the scene of a shooting Monday that has killed two students and injured an employee. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Starts Right Here was created by activist and rapper Will Keeps. The outreach center is located at 455 Southwest 5th St.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Wells Fargo moving a majority of employees out of downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the state's largest employers moving most of its offices out of downtown Des Moines. Wells Fargo Financial Services announced Friday that the majority of its non-customer facing employees are going to the company's Jordan Creek Campus in West Des Moines while it re-evaluates its real estate investments.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Two Students Dead After Shooting in Des Moines

**UPDATE** All further updates can be found here. Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. ORIGINAL STORY. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Suspects in Recent Theft

(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft. Police say the two were involved in the theft of computer and gaming equipment at a local retailer. The two are believed to be driving an older, white Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact Officer Weitl by phone at 515-289-5240 or by email at kweitl@ankenyiowa.gov referencing case number 23-000291.
ANKENY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy