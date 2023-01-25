Read full article on original website
Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
WTOV 9
Oglebay Hosts Polar Plunge Once Again
Wheeling, W.Va. — For the third year, Winterfest Weekend at Oglebay has included one of the coldest experiences with its Polar Plunge. It's grown year after year as more divers brave the temperature to do good for charity. "You can't tell. No one knows what to expect when you...
WDTV
Sunset Ellis Restaurant announces reopening date
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 2022 was a year of uncertainty for Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston, but in 2023, they’re looking toward new horizons. The popular Harrison County staple announced their grand re-opening will be on Feb. 16. The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m....
Emergency stabilization work begins on the 1400 Market Street block in Wheeling
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Work continues to try and revitalize downtown Wheeling. Officials have just announced that emergency stabilization work will begin on the 1400 block of Market St. in downtown Wheeling. The goal is to ensure that the four buildings on the block will not deteriorate or collapse through the winter months. Temporary lighting […]
Ohio Valley restaurant to close its doors
A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County. Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale. In a […]
WTOV 9
Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill's Glen Dale location is closing
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill’s Glen Dale location is closing its doors. The family style restaurant posted on its Facebook page that Saturday will be its last day in operation. Officials stressed the Dallas Pike location remains open 7 days a week, full hours.
Daily Athenaeum
Snip WV helps spay and neuter local pets at a low cost
A local animal clinic is helping pet owners access spay and neuter surgeries at a reduced cost. The Spay Neuter Incentive Program of West Virginia, or SNIP WV, Morgantown’s first low-cost, high-volume spay and neuter clinic first began surgeries in July. Since then, they have spayed or neutered more than 2,400 animals.
WTOV 9
Demolition underway following Wilson Furniture store fire
Bridgeport, Oh. — It's been two months since Wilson's Furniture caught fire. Despite their eagerness, owner Jason Wilson said they have decided to tear down the building. The excavating team is also considering the removal of the building next door. This process will last at least 10 days and...
Downtown construction a challenge for Wheeling business
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One look around town and it’s clear that Wheeling has a lot on its plate in 2023. Its long public projects list is expected to draw new businesses when it’s finished. But some that are already here are finding the construction to be an everyday hassle. From new bridges, to new […]
WTRF
You can win prizes and help local homeless cats at the same time
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) If you want to help cats and kittens and win prizes, mark your calendar for Feb. 3 and 4. The cats and kittens at the Belmont County Animal Shelter need your help. Their health care is provided—not by the county—but by one organization: Belmont County Cat-Stray-Shun....
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
Local restaurant seeking approval for Sunday liquor sales
The Vault needs a total of 50 signatures for Sunday liquor sales.
WTOV 9
With pool of officer candidates dwindling, Weirton Police still attracting quality
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Weirton Police Department celebrated the promotions of sergeants Troy Bickers and Matt Lelless to the rank of lieutenant Friday. The promotions are well deserved, but they leave Chief Charlie Kush looking to fill out his roster of officers which isn't easy these days as the pool of candidates for police hirings continues to shrink.
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
In November, Yost sued Dollar General over deceptive pricing.
WDTV
Morgantown residents concerned about water flow over road due to plugged culvert
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Residents said over the summer, a culvert on Pounds Hollow Road got plugged up. Since then, water had been flowing across the road. Resident Keith Wolfe explained that the constant flow of water had created problems for him in his everyday life. “That used to...
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
West Virginia Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
Lung cancer-causing gas may be flowing into your home
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer. It’s completely undetectable to the naked eye. And high levels of it may be seeping into your house right now. Radon is a radioactive gas that rises up from the earth, and Ohio County health officials are telling us that what we can’t […]
Update on puppy found abandoned in Beaver Co. woods
We have an encouraging update on a puppy that was found abandoned in the woods in Beaver County. On January 19, a four-month-old puppy was found emaciated, soaked in rain and urine and near death with extreme anemia.
