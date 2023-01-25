ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martins Ferry, OH

WTRF- 7News

Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTOV 9

Oglebay Hosts Polar Plunge Once Again

Wheeling, W.Va. — For the third year, Winterfest Weekend at Oglebay has included one of the coldest experiences with its Polar Plunge. It's grown year after year as more divers brave the temperature to do good for charity. "You can't tell. No one knows what to expect when you...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Sunset Ellis Restaurant announces reopening date

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 2022 was a year of uncertainty for Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston, but in 2023, they’re looking toward new horizons. The popular Harrison County staple announced their grand re-opening will be on Feb. 16. The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m....
SHINNSTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley restaurant to close its doors

A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County. Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale. In a […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill's Glen Dale location is closing

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill’s Glen Dale location is closing its doors. The family style restaurant posted on its Facebook page that Saturday will be its last day in operation. Officials stressed the Dallas Pike location remains open 7 days a week, full hours.
GLEN DALE, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Snip WV helps spay and neuter local pets at a low cost

A local animal clinic is helping pet owners access spay and neuter surgeries at a reduced cost. The Spay Neuter Incentive Program of West Virginia, or SNIP WV, Morgantown’s first low-cost, high-volume spay and neuter clinic first began surgeries in July. Since then, they have spayed or neutered more than 2,400 animals.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Demolition underway following Wilson Furniture store fire

Bridgeport, Oh. — It's been two months since Wilson's Furniture caught fire. Despite their eagerness, owner Jason Wilson said they have decided to tear down the building. The excavating team is also considering the removal of the building next door. This process will last at least 10 days and...
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Downtown construction a challenge for Wheeling business

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One look around town and it’s clear that Wheeling has a lot on its plate in 2023. Its long public projects list is expected to draw new businesses when it’s finished. But some that are already here are finding the construction to be an everyday hassle. From new bridges, to new […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

You can win prizes and help local homeless cats at the same time

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) If you want to help cats and kittens and win prizes, mark your calendar for Feb. 3 and 4. The cats and kittens at the Belmont County Animal Shelter need your help. Their health care is provided—not by the county—but by one organization: Belmont County Cat-Stray-Shun....
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

With pool of officer candidates dwindling, Weirton Police still attracting quality

WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Weirton Police Department celebrated the promotions of sergeants Troy Bickers and Matt Lelless to the rank of lieutenant Friday. The promotions are well deserved, but they leave Chief Charlie Kush looking to fill out his roster of officers which isn't easy these days as the pool of candidates for police hirings continues to shrink.
WEIRTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Lung cancer-causing gas may be flowing into your home

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer. It’s completely undetectable to the naked eye. And high levels of it may be seeping into your house right now. Radon is a radioactive gas that rises up from the earth, and Ohio County health officials are telling us that what we can’t […]
WHEELING, WV

