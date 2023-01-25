ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cleveland19.com

Newcomerstown woman killed in Tuscarawas County single-vehicle crash

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Newcomerstown woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say they arrived at the intersection of U.S. 36 and State Route 416 around 4:00 a.m. for a single-vehicle accident. Troopers say...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer County District Attorney investigating video involving Farrell Police, suspect

Mercer County's District Attorney is investigating an incident after a video of an arrest between Farrell Police and a suspect began circulating on social media. According to a press release, Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano requested Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker to investigate the incident which has drawn accusations of improperly handling an arrest on social media.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

2 Beaver County Men arrested for 312 pounds of Weed in Nebraska

Story by Beaver County Radio news Staff. Published January 27, 2023 1:15 P.M. (Kimball County, Nebraska) Nebraska state troopers arrested 2 Beaver County residents for weed and hash in Kimball County WOWT in Nebraska reports. Nebraska State Patrol report the arrest occurred around 3:50 p.m. Mountain time Monday, when troopers saw a Ford Transit van allegedly speeding on 53A near Dix, Nebraska. According to WOWT, troopers initiated a traffic stop and one trooper allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and troopers allegedly found 261.5 pounds of marijuana and 50.5 pounds of THC hash, totaling 312 pounds of marijuana product. A fake driver’s license was also found belonging to the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Noah Ropon, 19, of Beaver Falls and the passenger was identified as Anthony George, 20, of Beaver. Ropon and George were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Car turns over in two-vehicle crash in Salem Township

State Police are investigating a two car crash near Greenville in which one car rolled over. First responders were called out to Mitchell Hill Road near Beatty School Road shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. Initial reports were that one of the vehicles had rolled over and a child may be...
GREENVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Boys, 12 and 14, accused of dropping rocks on cars along I-680

Youngstown Police say they have arrested two male juveniles on the second night that rocks were onto vehicles driving along Interstate 680. The arrests were made late Thursday after police say half a dozen vehicles were damaged in the area of the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers were told that the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

