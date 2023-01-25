Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Newcomerstown woman killed in Tuscarawas County single-vehicle crash
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Newcomerstown woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say they arrived at the intersection of U.S. 36 and State Route 416 around 4:00 a.m. for a single-vehicle accident. Troopers say...
WFMJ.com
Mercer County District Attorney investigating video involving Farrell Police, suspect
Mercer County's District Attorney is investigating an incident after a video of an arrest between Farrell Police and a suspect began circulating on social media. According to a press release, Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano requested Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker to investigate the incident which has drawn accusations of improperly handling an arrest on social media.
WFMJ.com
At least 8 police departments respond to unruly crowd at Warren gas station
An incident at a Sheetz gas station in Warren drew a heavy police presence overnight. According to Trumbull County Dispatch, officers responded to the Sheetz on Market Street and North Road around 3 a.m. following reports of a large group of people acting unruly in the store. Dispatch says there...
Man charged with assaulting code enforcement officer at North Side home
Reports said a man was arrested Thursday afternoon for assaulting and threatening housing code enforcement officers.
beavercountyradio.com
2 Beaver County Men arrested for 312 pounds of Weed in Nebraska
Story by Beaver County Radio news Staff. Published January 27, 2023 1:15 P.M. (Kimball County, Nebraska) Nebraska state troopers arrested 2 Beaver County residents for weed and hash in Kimball County WOWT in Nebraska reports. Nebraska State Patrol report the arrest occurred around 3:50 p.m. Mountain time Monday, when troopers saw a Ford Transit van allegedly speeding on 53A near Dix, Nebraska. According to WOWT, troopers initiated a traffic stop and one trooper allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and troopers allegedly found 261.5 pounds of marijuana and 50.5 pounds of THC hash, totaling 312 pounds of marijuana product. A fake driver’s license was also found belonging to the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Noah Ropon, 19, of Beaver Falls and the passenger was identified as Anthony George, 20, of Beaver. Ropon and George were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Trumbull County to receive demolition grant
Trumbull County is one of 15 counties that will receive help for demolitions in the third round of the state's Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program.
Boardman-based contractor attends court for third day in a row on theft charges
John Bartos, 40, of Boardman, appeared in Mahoning County Court in Canfield Friday morning.
Semi heads off roadway on I-80 in Trumbull County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a semi went off of I-80 near the Belmont Avenue Exit around 4 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Car turns over in two-vehicle crash in Salem Township
State Police are investigating a two car crash near Greenville in which one car rolled over. First responders were called out to Mitchell Hill Road near Beatty School Road shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. Initial reports were that one of the vehicles had rolled over and a child may be...
Man accused of killing service worker on turnpike faces pretrial
A man accused of hitting and killing a service repair worker on the Ohio Turnpike last summer appeared in court Friday morning.
WFMJ.com
Salem funeral director sentenced to 90 days in jail for trying to bribe judge in OVI case
A Salem funeral director has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for bribery. Fifty-seven-year-old Robert Greenisen had pled guilty to charges of bribery. He was sentenced in the Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas to 90 days in jail plus three years of community control. The bribery charges stem...
YPD announces change in hours of operation for school zone cameras
The reduced time came after receiving feedback from the community, said Gena Sullivan of Blue Line Solutions earlier this week.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 26, 2023
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
WFMJ.com
Juvenile arrested in Portage County after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools
A 15-year-old male has been arrested in Portage County on Friday after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools. According to Cortland Police Chief, David Morris, shortly before 8:30 a.m., school resource officers were made aware of two threats left on the school district's voicemail system. Additional officers were sent to...
Local man arraigned for bank robbery; bond set at $50K
A Boardman man was arraigned after he was accused of robbing a Boardman bank in May.
East Side man indicted for breaking child’s arm
An East Side man has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges he broke the arm of a child.
Heavy police presence after chase on Youngstown’s South Side
There was a heavy police presence in Youngstown early Saturday morning after a car chase.
15-year-old suspect arrested for threatening local school
Cortland police have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into a threat Lakeview Local Schools received.
WFMJ.com
Boys, 12 and 14, accused of dropping rocks on cars along I-680
Youngstown Police say they have arrested two male juveniles on the second night that rocks were onto vehicles driving along Interstate 680. The arrests were made late Thursday after police say half a dozen vehicles were damaged in the area of the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers were told that the...
Car goes into pond in Trumbull County
The driver made it onto the roof before it submerged.
