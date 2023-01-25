Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records lawEdy ZooLouisiana State
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Classic New Orleans Drinks2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is Feb. 4
Algiers community groups and school bands highlight the Algiers Mardi Gras festival on Feb. 4. There’s a parade at 9 a.m. followed by live music from James Andrews, Amanda Shaw and others at Federal City Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Recently retired 4th Circuit Court of Appeal...
New Report Digs Into New Orleans, Louisiana Designation as the Nation’s ‘Murder Capital’
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The Big Easy has long been plagued with a crime problem, but 2022 proved to be an extremely deadly year - and violence in the city only seems to be escalating. In September 2022, New Orleans earned the designation of "Murder Capital" of the...
Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay Opening Burger Restaurant In New Orleans
Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay is coming to the Crescent City!
NOLA.com
See New Orleans chefs, restaurants, bakery named semifinalists in 2023 James Beard Awards
There’s a new slate of New Orleans restaurants and chefs in the running for this year’s James Beard Foundation awards, including emerging talent, classics and revived classics. The culinary organization has released its list of semifinalists for these prestigious and closely-watched honors. Like last year, this slate of...
myneworleans.com
The Best Women in New Orleans Hospitality
New at Dakar Nola on Wednesdays only the restaurant will host “La Maison de Khady,” so named for Chef Serigne Mbaye’s mother who, from her Harlem home when Serigne was a child, served many comforting home-style West African meals craved by immigrants thousands of miles from their homelands.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Video is a price for feeling safe
A few days ago, two top crime fighters asked the public to help by sharing their private security videos. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams asked New Orleans businesses and citizens to “please invest in security cameras.” Interim Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced that the New Orleans Police Department had taken an “innovative step,” signing up with a nationwide app that people can use to share crime scene video with local police.
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans
Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
NOLA.com
Man injured in interstate shooting on I-10 near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say
A 21-year-old man was shot overnight on Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said Friday. The injured man showed up at a hospital around 2 a.m. Friday, authorities said, seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his knee. He told police he was driving in the eastbound lanes...
NOLA.com
It took decades to locate and a year to renovate, but a couple finally gets a Bayou St. John dream home
When a specific location ranks at the top of the priority list, a home buyer must get creative. No real estate agents, no brokers, just pure out-of-the box thinking. That's the strategy that Donna Barry and Craig Johnson adopted. Their two-decade search for a home located in a certain section of the Bayou St. John area finally ended happily after a chance encounter with a nun from the Sisters of St. Joseph.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward
The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Lower Garden District ID'd by coroner, along with 3 other recent murder victims
The Orleans Parish coroner has identified the man killed at the edge of the Lower Garden District and other three other recent murder victims. Andre Richard was fatally shot last week at Erato and Constance streets, authorities said. He was 39. A homeless man named Adonta Hardy, 29, is accused...
NOLA.com
Car chase in Old Metairie ends in crash near preschool and 1 arrest, JPSO says
A car chase in Old Metairie ended with a crash near a preschool and one arrest Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Update: Suspect had 3 children inside stolen vehicle, JPSO says. It was the second time in less than 12 hours that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that...
NOLA.com
Swans 'Continuing the Legacy' at debutante cotillion
The members of Swans Inc. hosted their 29th Biennial Debutante Ball and 70th anniversary celebration earlier in the season at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Seven young ladies were introduced to society with the theme, “Continuing the Legacy: Remembering the Dream.” The cotillion was the culmination of almost a year of activities that included charm and etiquette classes, career planning/college preparation and networking workshops, community service projects, a fashion and talent production, essay and scrapbook contests, dining out experience and the presentation tea.
WDSU
Double shooting in Central City leaves 2 people injured
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left two injured on Friday evening. According to police, an 18-year-old was shot and another unknown victim was also injured on the 1800 block of S. Rampart Street around 5:02 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records law
BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new report has found that Louisiana sheriffs wield excessive power, nearly two-thirds failing to comply with public records law. Of the 64 sheriffs, 23 have never obtained approval from the State Archives for their records retention policy, and three more allowed their policies to expire as far back as 1980. The policies of an additional four are so limited that they only address a small fraction of the records held by the sheriffs.
NOLA.com
A man was found dead in a mancave fire in New Orleans. Authorities say he was fatally shot.
A man found dead earlier this month after a fire in a so-called mancave was actually fatally shot, according to new information from authorities. Larry Williams was 64, the coroner said. His death has been reclassified as a homicide, New Orleans police said Thursday. Williams was found the night of...
fox8live.com
Residents of the Esplanade Apartments voice frustrations after days of no electricity
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Esplanade at City Park Apartment complex is a towering presence, but tenants say lately living there is trying their patience. Since Saturday (Jan. 21), they say they have had partial or total power outages. Joyce Gregory lives in the multi-floor building. “It’s just tough, it’s...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating a shooting in the 1800 block S. Rampart St.
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of S. Rampart Street. An 18-year-old male was grazed by a bullet to the leg. A 65-year-old woman hurt her ankle trying to get out of the way, but she was not shot. The call was...
