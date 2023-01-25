ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is Feb. 4

Algiers community groups and school bands highlight the Algiers Mardi Gras festival on Feb. 4. There’s a parade at 9 a.m. followed by live music from James Andrews, Amanda Shaw and others at Federal City Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Recently retired 4th Circuit Court of Appeal...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

The Best Women in New Orleans Hospitality

New at Dakar Nola on Wednesdays only the restaurant will host “La Maison de Khady,” so named for Chef Serigne Mbaye’s mother who, from her Harlem home when Serigne was a child, served many comforting home-style West African meals craved by immigrants thousands of miles from their homelands.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Video is a price for feeling safe

A few days ago, two top crime fighters asked the public to help by sharing their private security videos. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams asked New Orleans businesses and citizens to “please invest in security cameras.” Interim Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced that the New Orleans Police Department had taken an “innovative step,” signing up with a nationwide app that people can use to share crime scene video with local police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season

NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
HOUMA, LA
WWL-AMFM

Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans

Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

It took decades to locate and a year to renovate, but a couple finally gets a Bayou St. John dream home

When a specific location ranks at the top of the priority list, a home buyer must get creative. No real estate agents, no brokers, just pure out-of-the box thinking. That's the strategy that Donna Barry and Craig Johnson adopted. Their two-decade search for a home located in a certain section of the Bayou St. John area finally ended happily after a chance encounter with a nun from the Sisters of St. Joseph.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward

The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Swans 'Continuing the Legacy' at debutante cotillion

The members of Swans Inc. hosted their 29th Biennial Debutante Ball and 70th anniversary celebration earlier in the season at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Seven young ladies were introduced to society with the theme, “Continuing the Legacy: Remembering the Dream.” The cotillion was the culmination of almost a year of activities that included charm and etiquette classes, career planning/college preparation and networking workshops, community service projects, a fashion and talent production, essay and scrapbook contests, dining out experience and the presentation tea.
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Double shooting in Central City leaves 2 people injured

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left two injured on Friday evening. According to police, an 18-year-old was shot and another unknown victim was also injured on the 1800 block of S. Rampart Street around 5:02 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Edy Zoo

Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records law

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new report has found that Louisiana sheriffs wield excessive power, nearly two-thirds failing to comply with public records law. Of the 64 sheriffs, 23 have never obtained approval from the State Archives for their records retention policy, and three more allowed their policies to expire as far back as 1980. The policies of an additional four are so limited that they only address a small fraction of the records held by the sheriffs.
LOUISIANA STATE

