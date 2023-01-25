Read full article on original website
Robb Anderson
3d ago
No one’s cares. And I’m pretty sure that god didn’t ask the church to take money from people so they can rebuild
Douglas Wells
2d ago
There's been all that money on s*** yeah I want to spend money on homeless help the homeless people no everybody's better than something don't matter
Sunnyside
3d ago
Why don’t you put beds inside for homeless to stay warm or maybe for the refugees you keep bringing in 😂
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Gephardt Daily
Brigham City waiting on historic recognition
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Sometime next month, Brigham City residents will learn if their town is officially historic. “The National Register Review Board for Utah just reviewed and unanimously approved our nomination for a Brigham City Historic District!” reads a post on social media from the Brigham City Museum of Art & History.
Gephardt Daily
Liberty Park protest against police brutality turns into march on Salt Lake City streets
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — About 50 people marched along Salt Lake City streets near Liberty Park on Saturday afternoon to protest the killing of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers. Salt Lake City officers provided impromptu traffic control as an organized protest...
Hundreds turn the often overlooked Wasatch Front Regional Council meeting into anti-gondola protest
The Wasatch Front Regional Council released its transportation plan for public comment. The plan incudes the controversial Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola that would take skiers to Alta and Snowbird ski resorts. Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson spoke against it.
ABC 4
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
hebervalleyradio.com
January 2023 Report: Temple Square Renovation
SALT LAKE CITY-Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a renovation update for Temple Square for January 2023. This is the first renovation update the Salt Lake City-based faith has given concerning its headquarters for the calendar year. During 2022, Main Street Plaza in downtown Salt Lake...
Former librarian accuses Orem of book, display censorship
On Wednesday, schools and libraries across the U.S. will begin celebrating Black History Month. How the holiday will be observed in the Orem Public Library is still not clear. For Rita Christensen, former head of the Children’s Department of the Orem Library, the ramifications are crystal clear. “Our nation...
KSLTV
DWR officials warn of migrating elk entering Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A migrating herd of approximately 60 elk is causing problems for residents and drivers near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon. According to Utah’s Department of Wildlife Resources Facebook post, the elk herd has been migrating down from the mountains to the mouth of Parley’s Canyon and crossing Foothill Boulevard and Interstate 80.
Salt Lake and Other Utah Cities Used Most of a $10 Million Homeless Services Fund to Hire Cops
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It’s Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
Wandering elk, bobcats on porches, and wily coyotes running in Rose Park
While the presence of wildlife like deer and elk, and the predators that follow them, is not unusual in this mountainous region, deep snow has made this a particularly wild winter for animal visits. Read more.
rmef.org
Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains
Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
ksl.com
Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells
TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
ABC 4
Original planners of Daybreak looking to strike gold again with 2,200-acre development in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Rio Tinto Kennecott, the mining company originally behind the Daybreak community development, are looking to do it again with 2,200 acres between the western edges of South Jordan and Herriman, according to plans released on their website. No name has yet been chosen for...
utahnow.online
James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards
The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.
electrek.co
Salt Lake City wants to replace cars with this 8-mile-long sustainable gondola
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has a plan to replace a narrow, winding highway leading to a popular ski area with an 8-mile-long (13 km) electric gondola ride. The move would make the site accessible via public transportation, removing the need to clog the highway with cars, cut down on traffic accidents, and decrease emissions in the canyon.
Geneva Rock's bid to expand mining into Draper again met with resistance
The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining held a public hearing Friday morning in response to controversy surrounding the Geneva Rock's request to expand operations within Draper City limits.
Gephardt Daily
Update: 14-year-old Ogden girl no longer missing
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Ogden on Thursday night has been located. Salt Lake City police issued an urgent plea for help locating a missing teen at 10 p.m. Thursday. A follow-up social media post at 5:14 a.m. Friday said the girl “is no longer missing.”
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Body found in limestone kiln in foothills above Beck Street
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating after a community member alerted them to a body found in the foothills above Beck Street. The investigation started at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday after a call was placed to dispatch. Police responded to...
KSLTV
What’s behind northern Utah’s ‘brown clouds’? New study pinpoints a major source
SALT LAKE CITY — A magnesium plant located near the Great Salt Lake is a major producer of chemical elements behind the “dense winter brown clouds” that sometimes hang over Salt Lake City and other parts of Utah’s northern half in the winter, a new federal study determines.
