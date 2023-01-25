Read full article on original website
A British teenager who made far-right extremist videos that "influenced" the mass shooter who killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket was jailed for 11 and a half years Friday, the UK's PA Media news agency reported.
A British teenager was on Friday sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for videos promoting racist violence that have been linked to two mass killings in the United States. The judge at Manchester Crown Court in northern England sentenced Harris to 11 and a half years, with a further three years under supervised probation.
A rising number of suspected radical misogynists are being referred to the Prevent counter-terrorism scheme, as security services monitor them as an “emerging threat”.The numbers of so-called incels have been revealed for the first time, as an increasing proportion of police resources are taken up by people falling outside of previously dominant jihadist and extreme right-wing groups.A total of 77 suspected incels were referred to Prevent, which aims to stop people being drawn into terrorism in 2021-22, with 23 of those going on to receive ideological mentoring.It comes as an inquest considers the role of incel beliefs in the...
A search for missing mother Constance Marten (pictured), 35, and her newborn child has entered its sixth day, with every hotel and B&B in the city of Colchester being checked.
A mother has accused her daughter’s secondary school of having a racist policy after staff segregated her child from other students over her cornrow hairstyle.Jade Samuels, 37, said Bishop Challoner Catholic College in Birmingham ordered her daughter, who is in Year 8, to sit on a table away from her friend in the canteen with other students who breached its uniform policy. She was also not allowed on the playground.Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “My child is banned from the school playground/canteen for her hair, it’s neatly braided in a natural colour, I gave them a lesson on the history...
A serial rapist police officer has been sacked by the Metropolitan Police at a misconduct hearing.David Carrick, 48, was found to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders after pleading guilty to dozens of rapes which the assistant commissioner has branded “sickening and horrific.” Assistant commissioner Louisa Rolfe said she was in no doubt Carrick’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and said he should be dismissed from the Met without notice.She acknowledged the “courage and suffering” of Carrick’s victims, adding: “This is a sickening and horrific case with far-reaching consequences for policing. I truly hope to never see...
Steven Lord Lloyd-Bagrationi and Kate Lloyd-Bagrationi say their grandmother was the illegitimate granddaughter of King Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark.
Two Florida white men were sentenced for a hate crime after their racially-motivated ax attack against a Black man in Citrus Springs. The post White Supremacist Who Used Ax To Attack Black Man Is Sentenced For Racist Hate Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
Sean Robinson forced a woman to have sex with him under threat of killing man with whom she was on first date
Police arrest more than 170 in crackdown on serious crime
More than 170 arrests have been made during a crackdown on serious crime. A Met Police operation seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and £5,700 in cash during Operation Pandilla last week. It involved more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces and focused on arterial roads and...
Tiffany Scott: Call to block trans prisoner's move to women's jail
The Scottish government has been urged to block the transfer of a violent transgender prisoner from a men's prison to a women's jail. It is understood that Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has applied for the move. The Daily Record first reported that...
Off duty Met Police officer assaulted boy, 14, in Brentwood
A Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old boy. PC Paul Bewsey, part of the unit that guards the Palace of Westminster, assaulted the teenager in Brentwood, Essex, on 21 April last year. He was found guilty by deputy district judge Caroline Jackson following a trial at...
Jerusalem shooting: Israeli PM warns of 'swift' response after attacks
Israel's prime minister has promised "strong" and "swift" response after two separate attacks by Palestinians in Jerusalem over the past two days. The attacks took place after an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank killed nine people. Ahead of a security cabinet meeting, Benjamin Netanyahu said he would...
Yate child abuser 'robbed victims of their childhood'
A man who sexually abused two children over a five-year period has been jailed for 16 years. Matthew Nicholas, 50, repeatedly assaulted his victims between 2015 and 2020, a jury heard. Nicholas, originally of Yate in Gloucestershire, was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13...
Cardiff: Police investigating death of drag queen
Police are investigating the death of a well-known drag performer. Darren Moore was found dead in Windsor Place, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on Sunday. The 39-year-old from Newport performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure. Detectives say they want to speak to anyone who...
Student nurse ‘found with pressure cooker bomb outside hospital’ accused of plotting terror attack
A man who was allegedly found with a pressure cooker bomb outside a Leeds hospital has appeared in court accused of plotting a terror attack.Mohammad Farooq, a student nurse at St James’s Hospital, is accused of taking the homemade device and a blank-firing pistol to his place of work on 20 January.The 27-year-old was arrested outside the hospital’s maternity ward amid a major security operation.Mr Farooq appeared in court on Friday charged with preparing an act of terrorism, possessing an imitation firearm and possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.The court heard that he had an interest in jihadism and had conducted “hostile reconnaissance” of the Menwith Hill RAF base in North Yorkshire.Mr Farooq appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link and was not asked to enter a plea to the charges.There was no application for bail and Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded him in custody ahead of a hearing at London’s Old Bailey next Friday. Additional reporting by PA
Surgeon's remains found in lead coffin at Leicester Cathedral
Excavations at Leicester Cathedral have uncovered the lead coffin of a surgeon at the city's Victorian asylum. Edward Entwistle Wilkinson's remains were unearthed in a dig by University of Leicester archaeologists. The find triggered research into his life and career as the first resident medical officer at the Leicestershire and...
Dad of killer incel warned police not to grant son shotgun licence
The father of gunman Jake Davison said he tried to warn police not to give his son a shotgun licence because he lived in a “volatile environment”.Davison, who was fascinated by mass shootings, serial killers and “incel” ideology, used a pump-action Weatherby shotgun to kill five people, including his mother, on August 12 2021.He killed his mother Maxine, 51, after a row at their home before shooting dead Sophie Martyn, three, her father Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, in the Keyham area of Plymouth before turning the gun on himself.His father Mark Davison said there...
Haiti police riot after crime gangs kill 14 officers
Rebel police officers rioted in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince on Thursday in protest at the killing of more than a dozen colleagues by criminal gangs. The rioting officers blame the government for not taking action. More than 100 demonstrators blocked streets, burned tyres, broke security cameras and damaged vehicles. Local media...
Walthamstow: Baby died after being carried in a sling - inquest
An east London mum whose newborn died after being carried in a sling has told an inquest he "would still be here" if she had been warned of the risks. Two-month-old Toby Barwick died at Whipps Cross Hospital on 12 February 2021 after he suddenly stopped breathing earlier that day.
