Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Radio shopping show helping listeners get deals in the northwest suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you're looking to save money, we have a spot you may know about.The answer may be as simple as tuning into your radio.Located in Northwest suburban Elgin, radio host Leah Unser is taking calls and saving listeners 50% or more on products, services and travel."Anything you can imagine," General Manager Steve Marten said. "If it's out there, we've probably sold it over the radio."The station's general manager told CBS 2 for the past 41 years, it's a tried and true format."It's a win for the advertisers because they don't have to pay any money to advertise, its...
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Race Tightens
The footage of a Memphis traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death has been released. His family is asking for peaceful protests as five former officers are charged with second-degree murder. The Chicago mayoral race is tightening, and candidates are duking it out over crime and ethics. More...
Two northwest suburban churches to become one
The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of some northwest suburban parishes. The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.
One of the Most Romantic Restaurants in the USA is in Illinois
Valentine's Day is less than 3 weeks away! So if you are looking for the most romantic evening possible you should check out this restaurant in Illinois that made the list of the most romantic restaurants in the USA... According to the article, These are the 25 Most Romantic Restaurants...
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022
There is nothing quite like a Chicago-style hot dog. All the elements come together to create a genuinely iconic dish. Here are our three favorite hot dog spots we visited in 2022.
Chicago Restaurant Named Among The 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
3 Illinois cities make list of 'Dirtiest Cities in America'
CHICAGO - In a list that no one wants to be on, Houston has been named the dirtiest city in the United States in 2023. Newark, New Jersey came in a close second. In third was San Bernadino, California, followed by Detroit. The report was compiled by the lawn care...
Chicago mayoral candidates 2023: How they will do what's right for the city
WBBM’s Craig Dellimore has interviewed the candidates as part of his weekly podcast At Issue prior to election day. Listen to each episode below.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
This tiny puppy needs a forever home
Meet puppy Apollo! He is a black and brown Terrier mix who just arrived at PAWS Chicago. This little guy was born in October and is only 19 pounds. He is your happy typical puppy - with plenty of excitement and energy.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
The second richest person in Illinois
Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Blizzard of '67: Thursday marks 56 years since Chicago's biggest snowstorm
Thursday is the 56th anniversary of the 1967 Blizzard in Chicago.
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Comments / 0