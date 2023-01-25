ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Radio shopping show helping listeners get deals in the northwest suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you're looking to save money, we have a spot you may know about.The answer may be as simple as tuning into your radio.Located in Northwest suburban Elgin, radio host Leah Unser is taking calls and saving listeners 50% or more on products, services and travel."Anything you can imagine," General Manager Steve Marten said. "If it's out there, we've probably sold it over the radio."The station's general manager told CBS 2 for the past 41 years, it's a tried and true format."It's a win for the advertisers because they don't have to pay any money to advertise, its...
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Race Tightens

The footage of a Memphis traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death has been released. His family is asking for peaceful protests as five former officers are charged with second-degree murder. The Chicago mayoral race is tightening, and candidates are duking it out over crime and ethics. More...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)

If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
ILLINOIS STATE
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Illinois

Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
WINNETKA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy