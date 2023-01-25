Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
pizza resturants in OrlandoOscarOrlando, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Related
WESH
NAACP considers filing lawsuit after Florida blocks AP African American Studies course
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and elected leaders across Florida gathered in Orlando to tell the governor they are not backing down. This comes after the state's decision to block the teaching of an Advanced Placement course on African American Studies...
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
travellens.co
America’s Deadliest Beaches
There are multiple beaches across the US to choose from, and they can be a great day out. With the golden sandy beaches, the hot weather, and the view of the ocean, it can create the perfect spontaneous day to spend quality time with your loved ones. However, amongst those...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
Orange County teachers union meets to discuss concerns about student discipline
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County school leaders are shining a light on the problem of students behaving poorly throughout the district. The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association held a roundtable discussion Wednesday to hear from the educators themselves about what they’re seeing. OCCTA President Clinton McCracken says...
mynews13.com
Bethune-Cookman brings in health inspectors after complaints from students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students are pushing for change and on Wednesday they said they already began to see it. This comes days after protests about dirty facilities and outrage over the handling of the football head coach position — where NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed was expected to become the next head coach.
allears.net
“Anything Can Change” — Leaders from Disney’s Reedy Creek District Comment on the Impending Dissolution
A huge part of Disney’s “normal” way of doing things in Orlando could be changing. For over 50 years, Disney has had the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), a district that essentially allows them to have a great deal of control over the land on which they operate in Orlando (essentially acting like its own county government). But a bill signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (following Disney’s statement against the Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill) will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. We’ve covered the Reedy Creek drama extensively, but now we’ve got some updates from those running the District itself.
disneyfoodblog.com
“We Don’t Have a Choice” — Update on Disney’s Reedy Creek Drama from the District’s Leaders
The future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District hangs in the air, and with the official date of dissolution drawing closer every day, many are wondering what exactly will happen with its special tax status. Disney has taken steps to secure parts of the district’s future after Florida...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
10NEWS
Flags to fly at half-staff this weekend in honor of fallen aerospace hero
TAMPA, Fla. — Flags are set to fly at half-staff on Saturday across the state of Florida in honor of Colonel Joseph W. Kittinger, Jr. who passed away on Dec. 9, 2022. The cause was lung cancer. The 94-year-old man was born and raised in Florida and "accomplished many...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - January 28 & 29, 2023
Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora.
mynews13.com
Hours of daylight continue to increase
We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
click orlando
1 arrested as deputies unravel shooting threat sent to Orlando furry convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man’s booking on Thursday at the Orange County jail resulted from a short investigation of a shooting threat reported earlier this month to Megaplex, an upcoming furry fandom convention in Orlando, deputies said. Organizers reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
mynews13.com
Study: Church attendance still suffering since pandemic's start
ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent study released by the Survey Center on American life shows nearly one out of three Americans say they have stopped attending religious services since the COVID-19 pandemic began. What You Need To Know. One in three say they stopped attending services since the COVID-19...
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
westorlandonews.com
Open House Party in Polk, Fatal Crash in Osceola Leads to Investigation
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recently provided preliminary information about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County, and ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, earlier this month. According to police, the investigation began around 1:00am when PCSO deputies...
fox35orlando.com
Parents fed up with kids getting hit by cars in Central Florida neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Parents in the Avalon Park neighborhood plan to speak their minds at Thursday night's Orange County Schools town hall meeting. They say they are fed up with their kids getting hit by drivers in their neighborhood. Through a FOX 35 investigation, we've discovered at least three...
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
click orlando
2 arrested in Christmas attack on 82-year-old woman in Brevard senior living facility
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested after an elderly woman in a Brevard County senior living facility was found with bruises on Christmas, according to arrest warrants. Police said that an 82-year-old woman in the care of Alura Senior Living in Rockledge was discovered with...
cbs12.com
Detectives seek help from social media to solve murder of Florida father
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are turning to social media sleuths to help solve the murder of a father and husband. On Dec. 30, 2022, Etson Faustin, a 39-year-old husband and father, was shot and killed in Orange County. Now, almost a month later, Homicide Detective Fabian Ramirez...
Comments / 0