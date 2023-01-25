Miami's 9 James Beard semifinalist nominations
Miami's food scene has once again been recognized as one of the best in the country.
Driving the news: A total of nine Miami restaurants, chefs, bakeries and bars were announced yesterday as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards.
Who made the cut: Some of Miami's most popular spots are on the list, including Michelin-starred restaurant Ariete and Little Havana's Cafe La Trova .
- Outstanding Restaurateur: Mohamed Ali Alkassar and Niven Patel, Alpareno Restaurant Group (Ghee Indian Kitchen, Orno, and Mamey).
- Outstanding Chef: Michael Schwartz, Michael's Genuine Food & Drink in the Design District.
- Outstanding Restaurant: Ariete in Coconut Grove.
- Emerging Chef: Akino West, Rosie's in Little River.
- Outstanding Bakery: Zak the Baker in Wynwood.
- Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Manuel and Jesús Brazón, Caracas Bakery in Doral.
- Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Macchialina in Miami Beach.
- Outstanding Bar: Cafe La Trova .
- Best Chef, South: Fernando, Nando and Valerie Chang, Itamae .
Of note: South Florida's tri-county area also received some love in this list, especially in the best chef category. Semifinalists in that category include:
- Timon Balloo, The Katherine in Fort Lauderdale.
- Jeremy and Cindy Bearman, Oceano Kitchen in Lantana.
- Rick Mace, Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach.
- Pushkar Marathe, Stage in Palm Beach Gardens.
- Lojo Washington, Queen of Sheeba in West Palm Beach.
What's ahead: James Beard will announce its nominees on March 29 and the winners on June 5.
