Miami's 9 James Beard semifinalist nominations

Miami's food scene has once again been recognized as one of the best in the country.

Driving the news: A total of nine Miami restaurants, chefs, bakeries and bars were announced yesterday as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards.

Who made the cut: Some of Miami's most popular spots are on the list, including Michelin-starred restaurant Ariete and Little Havana's Cafe La Trova .

Of note: South Florida's tri-county area also received some love in this list, especially in the best chef category. Semifinalists in that category include:

What's ahead: James Beard will announce its nominees on March 29 and the winners on June 5.