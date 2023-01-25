ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs fans confident heading into Sunday's game? Yes. Nervous? Also yes.

By Abby Dodge
Kansas City Chiefs fans on both sides of the state line are heading into Sunday’s game with nervous confidence.

In the last year, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have handed the Chiefs three losses. The level of confidence in the hometown team depends on how you plan to enjoy the game.

Casual viewers at Union Station Wednesday said they feel confident in the Chiefs ability this time around.

“We’re going to win,” David Rivera said. “We have to bring it home.”

A few steps away posing for a photo in front of Chiefs décor, Rachel Manakul started to daydream about another Super Bowl.

“I am kind of scared because of the history,” she said. “However, I trust the Chiefs that they are going to find a way to win.”

At the sportsbook inside Hollywood Casino, some bettors ditched their Chiefs allegiances to put money on the favorite.

“I took Cincinnati over the Chiefs, which I hate to do because I love my Chiefs,” Randy Baldwin said.

The Kansan is joined by others from the area who are rooting for the Chiefs while placing their money on the other side of the line.

“Cincinnati has been a thorn in Kansas City’s side,” Robert Babb said. “I’m more interested in the return of my money than the return on it.”

Wednesday afternoon the Chiefs were listed at +1.0, meaning they are a home field underdog.

