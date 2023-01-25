ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank White III named permanent CEO of Kansas City Area Transportation Authority

By David Medina
 3 days ago
Frank White III has been named the permanent CEO of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, the agency announced Wednesday.

White took over duties as interim CEO for KCATA in August after Robbie Makinen announced his resignation .

“Frank has proven he’s the right leader for the job," KCATA Board of Commissioners chairperson Melissa Bynum said in a release. “His vision, commitment and tenacity has fueled new life into the organization, not to mention his qualifications are spot on. The board is aligned with Frank’s leadership approach and we look forward to working with him to achieve KCATA’s mission.”

White was first hired by KCATA in 2016 as a Senior Marketing Manager.

Since then, White has worked his way through KCATA to roles of Chief Marketing Officer and Director of Strategic Planning and Development, among other positions.

The KCATA highlighted several of White's accomplishments during his time as interim CEO.

Those include hiring and promoting talent within KCATA, hiring 100 new bus operators and negotiating a new contract with the local Amalgamated Transit Union, among other things.

White is the first Black CEO to lead the KCATA.

