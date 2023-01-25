ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Providence Journal

Opinion: COVID is not done with us

Nick Landekic of Bristol is a retired scientist and biotechnology entrepreneur who has spent more than 35 years working in the pharmaceutical industry. There is a great deal of confusion, misunderstanding, and outright disinformation circulating about COVID. It’s costing people their lives. These are some common myths and the realities behind them. ...
BRISTOL, RI
TMZ.com

Bill Maher Confesses He Flies Private, Calls Out Celebrity Hypocrisy

Bill Maher has a confession -- something he's kept under wraps for years -- he flies private, and if anyone expresses outrage they can suck it, because they'd do it too if they could. The "Real Time" host bore down on climate change and how ridiculous the "everyone pitch in"...
TMZ.com

Top Air Force General Sends Memo Warning of War with China in 2025

A top U.S. Air Force official sent a stunning confession to his subordinates this week that warns of a looming war with China that he believes will manifest in the next couple years. General Mike Minihan -- a four-star officer -- fired off an internal memo Friday to the rank...

Comments / 0

Community Policy