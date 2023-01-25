ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Crash between car and pickup on Slaton Highway, 3 injured

By James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — EMS, volunteer firefighters and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash along the 6400 block of East Slaton Highway.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wjjbo_0kRMmyek00
    East Slaton Highway (Nexstar/Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXtvy_0kRMmyek00
    East Slaton Highway (Nexstar/Staff)

LCSO said the crash happened about 4:00 p.m. Wednesday between a car and a pickup truck. A total of three people were injured, LCSO said. Two were taken to University Medical Center via EMS. One went to UMC in a private vehicle.

Other details were not yet released.

