Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2 Indiana Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
There’s One Spot in Indiana That Stays 56 Degrees All Year Long
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana, strangers come to the rescue
An 8-year-old boy lost his companion dog in New Mexico as his family was driving cross-country to move to Indiana from California.
Road trip from Indiana to Orlando, Florida
With its year-round sunshine, sparkling seas and epic theme parks, Florida makes a fabulous road trip destination. Whether you take the route through the beautiful Appalachian Mountains or travel via the buzzing big cities of Nashville and Atlanta, you'll find entertainment around every corner when you reach your destination. The...
Family says missing Indiana airman fell to his death while hiking in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – An Indiana airman who had been reported missing in Las Vegas earlier this week fell to his death, family members say. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Unionville native had been hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red […]
Ascension St. Vincent closing even more operations
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — After shutting down eleven immediate care centers less than a year ago, Ascension St. Vincent announced they’ll be closing an additional eleven operations across Indiana. Some of the locations even fall within the Tri-State area. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, […]
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
Where to go for most romantic weekend getaway in Indiana, according to Thrillist
Couples don’t have to travel as far as Paris to experience a romantic getaway. You can get close to that special someone by taking an intimate trip in the U.S., even in your own state. When it comes to Hoosiers, Wabash has been given the title of most romantic weekend getaway in Indiana. Thrillist chose […]
Careful and quick action: Westfield mom says doctors saved 4 lives in the delivery room
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's maternal mortality rate has long concerned Hoosier women and healthcare providers. The state has the third-highest rate of maternal mortality in the nation. Doctors say not getting women the critical care they and their child need quickly can be life-threatening or even fatal. For one Westfield...
Fast-casual chain Slim Chickens to open its first Indiana location
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Arkansas-based fast-casual chicken chain is coming to roost in the Hoosier state for the first time ever. Slim Chickens will open its first Indiana location in West Lafayette on Monday, February 6 at 2901 Northwestern Avenue, near the campus of Purdue University. So what’s...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
Indiana Conservation District 1 Officer of the Year
An Indiana Conservation District officer assigned to Marshall County has been selected as the 2022 District 1 Officer of the Year. Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has served in the Marshall County area since 2017. He performs normal duties as a field officer, as well as a division defensive tactics instructor.
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
Contractor dies in accident at Adventureland theme park
(ABC 6 News) – A contractor working at Adventureland theme park in Altoona, Iowa, died on Monday. According to police, the worker was a 20-year-old male from Illinois who fell on the ice and stopped breathing. First responders performed life-saving measures and transported him to a local hospital, where he died.
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
Throwing stars are one step closer to becoming legal in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill aimed at legalizing throwing stars' in the Hoosier state is one step closer to becoming law. Senate Bill 77 was passed out of committee on Tuesday. It was heard in the Senate committee for corrections and criminal law. The bill would make it legal...
'Can you pinch me?' Kentucky man wins $1 million in Mega Millionaire Scratch-off
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Michael Allen and his wife Sheila are Kentucky's newest millionaires. On Wednesday, Michael won the $1 million top prize of a $20 Mega Millionaire Scratch-off. “I stopped at a couple of places. At the first one, I bought a couple of Scratch-offs but didn’t win. Then...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan....
