UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System have partnered on a redevelopment plan for the St. Elizabeth Campus. The city and MVHS will share the cost of hiring a consultant team with experience in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation. The consultant team will help identify multiple re-use scenarios for the St. Elizabeth Campus. The public will be able to engage in the reviewing and selecting of preferred scenarios. The consultant team will detail steps toward implementing the new vision as well.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO