ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

MVCC offering hands-on workshops this spring

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College will offer multiple hands-on workshops this upcoming spring, as part of its Cultural Series. Fused Glass: Spring Nite Lites: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7; Plumley Complex room 150, Rome Campus. Penny and Marie Veschusio from Songbyrd Street Studios will lead participants through the process of creating a fused glass nite lite.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Empowered Pathways volunteers

UTICA, N.Y. -- Empowered Pathways is seeking volunteers to help with their organization which helps individuals create self-directed solutions and move forward with their lives. There will be two virtual information sessions that you can attend if you're interested. Both are being held on Jan. 30. The first from 12-1...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

City of Utica and MVHS partner to redevelop St. Elizabeth Campus

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System have partnered on a redevelopment plan for the St. Elizabeth Campus. The city and MVHS will share the cost of hiring a consultant team with experience in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation. The consultant team will help identify multiple re-use scenarios for the St. Elizabeth Campus. The public will be able to engage in the reviewing and selecting of preferred scenarios. The consultant team will detail steps toward implementing the new vision as well.
UTICA, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Heavy snowfall causes canceled morning classes

On Monday morning, classes were canceled at Binghamton University until noon due to excessive snowfall. At 5:21 a.m., BU students received a B-ALERT notifying them of the cancellation of classes on Monday. Binghamton experienced four to six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, accumulating overnight and persisting lightly throughout the morning, prompting unsafe travel. The B-ALERT stated that faculty would notify students if they were to be holding classes remotely throughout the morning. OCCT buses were set to begin running at 10 a.m.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Martin named 2023 Utica St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal

UTICA, N.Y. -- Colleen Kain Martin was announced as the 2023 Utica St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal on Friday evening. "I am excited to represent the Irish community and the community at large in this wonderful parade," Martin said. "I’m also a very proud Irish woman with deep Irish roots, and I’d really like to represent my Irish heritage."
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mug Club: Emannuel Episcopal Church Chicken Dinner

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- The Emannuel Episcopal Church in Little Falls is holding its Chicken and Biscuit Dinner Thursday night. The dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. or until food runs out. Dinner costs $12. You can dine in or take out. Deliveries can also be made locally by calling 315-741-4672.
NEWS CENTER Maine

NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
PORTLAND, ME
CNY News

New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More

People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff for Fraud

The Cortland County Sheriff has recently made an arrest after an investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services. Officer’s arrested 26 year old Samantha R. Coville of Cortland. Coville allegedly failed to provide required income information to the Department of Social Services and then proceeded to file fraudulent paperwork regarding her household income.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Cortlandville Fire Assists Dryden Ambulance at Cortland Airport

On Tuesday evening, January 24th, the Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to the Cortland County Airport to assist Dryden Ambulance who was on route with a patient who had a severe traumatic injury. The fire department was to set up a landing zone for an incoming helicopter from LifeNet. The...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy