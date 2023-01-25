Read full article on original website
WKTV
MVCC offering hands-on workshops this spring
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College will offer multiple hands-on workshops this upcoming spring, as part of its Cultural Series. Fused Glass: Spring Nite Lites: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7; Plumley Complex room 150, Rome Campus. Penny and Marie Veschusio from Songbyrd Street Studios will lead participants through the process of creating a fused glass nite lite.
wskg.org
Parents, activists pack Binghamton school board meeting, speak out against police in schools
Dozens of outraged community members packed Tuesday’s Binghamton school board meeting. Parents said they don’t feel safe sending their children to school with police officers in the building. Even before the meeting started, it was clear that both the district and activists came prepared for a long night.
No One is More Dedicated than This Richfield Springs Firefighter
When it comes to dedication, there's no one who better fits that description than this first responder. A proud member since high school, Cole is a Lieutenant for the Richfield Springs Fire Department. Since joining, he's become an exterior firefighter and an EMT. Something that he loves the most about the job.
WKTV
Mug Club: Empowered Pathways volunteers
UTICA, N.Y. -- Empowered Pathways is seeking volunteers to help with their organization which helps individuals create self-directed solutions and move forward with their lives. There will be two virtual information sessions that you can attend if you're interested. Both are being held on Jan. 30. The first from 12-1...
wxhc.com
Marathon Central Schools Listed as Susceptible to Fiscal Stress by NY Comptroller
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System found Marathon Central Schools as susceptible to fiscal stress for the school year ending on June 30th, 2022. The fiscal stress monitoring system is built to identify possible issues a school district, county, city, town and village may face...
WKTV
City of Utica and MVHS partner to redevelop St. Elizabeth Campus
UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System have partnered on a redevelopment plan for the St. Elizabeth Campus. The city and MVHS will share the cost of hiring a consultant team with experience in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation. The consultant team will help identify multiple re-use scenarios for the St. Elizabeth Campus. The public will be able to engage in the reviewing and selecting of preferred scenarios. The consultant team will detail steps toward implementing the new vision as well.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Heavy snowfall causes canceled morning classes
On Monday morning, classes were canceled at Binghamton University until noon due to excessive snowfall. At 5:21 a.m., BU students received a B-ALERT notifying them of the cancellation of classes on Monday. Binghamton experienced four to six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, accumulating overnight and persisting lightly throughout the morning, prompting unsafe travel. The B-ALERT stated that faculty would notify students if they were to be holding classes remotely throughout the morning. OCCT buses were set to begin running at 10 a.m.
WKTV
Making soon-to-be former St. Elizabeth Medical Center more attractive to developers
MVHS has partnered with the city of Utica and MV EDGE to make the soon-to-be-former St. Elizabeth Medical Center more appealing to potential developers, because no one wants a vacant building that size in the city, and MVHS says they're committed to making sure that doesn't happen. "We're not going...
WKTV
Excellus donates $90K to ICAN to support program that helps homeless young mothers
UTICA, N.Y. – ICAN received a $90,000 donation from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield on Thursday to support Evelyn’s House, a program that helps young mothers, and young women who are pregnant, find homes. The funding will help Evelyn’s House connect women with prenatal and postpartum care, transitional housing and...
WKTV
SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
WKTV
Martin named 2023 Utica St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal
UTICA, N.Y. -- Colleen Kain Martin was announced as the 2023 Utica St. Patrick's Day parade Grand Marshal on Friday evening. "I am excited to represent the Irish community and the community at large in this wonderful parade," Martin said. "I’m also a very proud Irish woman with deep Irish roots, and I’d really like to represent my Irish heritage."
WKTV
Mug Club: Emannuel Episcopal Church Chicken Dinner
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- The Emannuel Episcopal Church in Little Falls is holding its Chicken and Biscuit Dinner Thursday night. The dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. or until food runs out. Dinner costs $12. You can dine in or take out. Deliveries can also be made locally by calling 315-741-4672.
Two Workers at New Hartford Target Accused of Stealing Thousands in Merchandise
Two people working at a retail giant in New Hartford were fitted with handcuffs for allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise. New Hartford Police have charged 30-year-old Reginald Porter and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, each with felony counts of Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. Police believe...
NY man sentenced for taking underage Maine girl out of state
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from New York convicted of transporting an underage Maine girl out of state for sex will spend several years in prison. Tyler Streeter, 28, was sentenced in federal court in Portland to six years Wednesday, with five years of supervised release. He was convicted on a felony charge of interstate transportation of a minor.
WKTV
Construction continues on Utica Children's Museum
The new Utica Children's Museum is under construction on Memorial Parkway. It's expected to be finished in about a year.
Endwell Blighted Buildings: “Yes, They’re Coming Down!”
A Broome County businessman is moving forward with a redevelopment plan that will start with removing several abandoned structures in Endwell. Tim Connolly is preparing to remove five or six buildings along East Main Street and Scarborough Drive. Connolly wants to demolish the structure to create a "big, wide open...
New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More
People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
wxhc.com
Cortland Woman Arrested by Sheriff for Fraud
The Cortland County Sheriff has recently made an arrest after an investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services. Officer’s arrested 26 year old Samantha R. Coville of Cortland. Coville allegedly failed to provide required income information to the Department of Social Services and then proceeded to file fraudulent paperwork regarding her household income.
wxhc.com
Cortlandville Fire Assists Dryden Ambulance at Cortland Airport
On Tuesday evening, January 24th, the Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to the Cortland County Airport to assist Dryden Ambulance who was on route with a patient who had a severe traumatic injury. The fire department was to set up a landing zone for an incoming helicopter from LifeNet. The...
