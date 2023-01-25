Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Supes extend eviction moratorium in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion on Tuesday that would extend a pandemic-era eviction moratorium until the end of March. Several protections for renters have been changed and extended by the board since the beginning of the pandemic and included rent assistance for tenants, grants for landlords and restrictions on eviction.
signalscv.com
L.A. County discusses success, shortcomings of its rollout of 988
Santa Clarita Valley sees suicide rates increase in the last two years; resources available to those in need. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received and filed a report back on the rollout of the newly established 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, with county staff detailing the positive impact it’s had on county residents and some challenges to overcome.
signalscv.com
Local veteran organizer Jeff Stabile wins state award
Jeff Stabile has a long and storied career in public service — one that’s garnered praise from local leaders, community members and those whose lives he’s bettered throughout the years. His work has not gone unnoticed, evident in the fact he was recently named Community Member of...
signalscv.com
Taking fentanyl to task (forces)
About five years ago, Drug Enforcement Administration agents began battling an opponent unlike any other they’d ever faced. The extreme danger posed by fentanyl, the demographics of who it was killing and how pervasive it was becoming — and on the heels of an opioid epidemic that was already reshaping attitudes — prompted a new approach.
signalscv.com
Cameron Smyth | Recharge in Our Open Space!
“I love walking in the woods, on the trails along the beaches. I love being part of nature. I love walking alone. It is therapy. One needs to be alone, to recharge one’s batteries.” – Grace Kelly. As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the...
signalscv.com
City Council approves Old Orchard Park design contract
The Santa Clarita City Council approved the budget and plan for a redesign for one of the city’s oldest parks on Tuesday. Old Orchard Park, first built in 1968, is slated to receive a $280,000 makeover by Pacific Coast Land Design, with the council’s unanimous approval of the consent calendar item.
signalscv.com
Pajamas – a luxury and way to spread kindness
“Always be kind,” “Be kind to other” and “Kindness matters” are just a few of the phrases written on paper hearts, lining a wall inside of West Creek Academy’s multipurpose room. The students of West Creek Academy took what they wrote on those hearts and applied them in donating and packaging more than 200 pajamas for students in need on Friday.
signalscv.com
Friends of the Children honors Barger
Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the “Power of One” award at the organization’s inaugural Women’s Leadership Breakfast held this week at The California Club in Los Angeles. Barger was selected to receive the award for...
signalscv.com
Missing person Lance Theodore Stone located by LASD
The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has located missing person Lance Theodore Stone, the LASD announced early Friday morning. The Missing Persons Unit originally requested the public’s help in locating Stone, who was reported as missing, on Tuesday. Stone, 27, of Kern County,...
signalscv.com
SCAA sponsors Spring Art Festival & Sale
On Sunday, April 30, the members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding an outdoor event in the garden at Le Chene French Cuisine at 12625 Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce. Dozens of artists will be displaying their original artwork free of charge for the public’s viewing enjoyment....
signalscv.com
Deputies: No incident found after reports of gunshots in Saugus
Reports of possible gunshots fired in Saugus led to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies finding no evidence of an incident early Saturday morning, according to station officials. According to Sgt. Sherry Clark, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received two calls at approximately 2:40 a.m. in...
signalscv.com
LASD issues update on missing person
The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released an update on the physical appearance of missing person Lance Theodore Stone on Wednesday night. The update released by the Sheriff’s Department said Stone recently shaved off his hair on his face and head. The department provided...
signalscv.com
Sheriff’s Station assists in search for burglary suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were searching the Saugus area Thursday night for a burglary suspect who was tracked to the SCV from the San Fernando Valley, according to an SCV Sheriff’s Station official. A helicopter could be seen circling the area south of San Francisquito Canyon...
signalscv.com
‘Pirates of Penzance’ Feb. 5 at United Methodist Church
Landmark Opera will present Gilbert & Sullivan’s famous operetta, “The Pirates of Penzance,” on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. “The Pirates of Penzance” is Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved operetta. A...
signalscv.com
Castaic stuntman says the cowboy way paid his way
They’re honest. They have integrity and tenacity, and they’re forthright. Cowboys can be wild, he said, but they’re good people. Longtime Castaic resident Billy Burton insists that it’s his “cowboy mentality” that’s given him his 50-plus-year career in the film industry as an extra-turned-stunt performer, stunt coordinator and second-unit director.
signalscv.com
Suspected home jewelry theft marks second of its kind in 48 hours
A reported burglary at a residence on the 28000 block of Florence Lane on Thursday morning marks the second time jewelry and other possessions have been taken from a home in Santa Clarita during the past 48 hours. Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the...
signalscv.com
Gang member facing new assault charge from road-rage allegation
A documented San Fernando Valley gang member with a Santa Clarita address is back in custody on multiple charges after he was arrested once again on suspicion of an assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to court records. Samuel Trujillo, 56, of Canyon Country, was arrested Jan. 4 in...
signalscv.com
Argument between brother and sister turns physical
An argument that broke out between a brother and a sister at California Pizza Kitchen on Newhall Ranch Road on Saturday evening turned physical — resulting in an alleged assault, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Bengston said the incident...
signalscv.com
The Old Road to close Friday night to Saturday morning
The Old Road between Crescent Valley Mobile Home Park and Newhall Church of the Nazarene in Newhall is expected to close Friday night to Saturday morning as part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, according to Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials. Patrick Chandler, a spokesman for Metro,...
signalscv.com
55 mph gusts result in high wind warning for SCV
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, lasting until 6 p.m. Santa Clarita is forecasted to experience northeast wind speeds of 35 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. The wind speeds are forecasted to lower to 15...
