signalscv.com
Local veteran organizer Jeff Stabile wins state award
Jeff Stabile has a long and storied career in public service — one that’s garnered praise from local leaders, community members and those whose lives he’s bettered throughout the years. His work has not gone unnoticed, evident in the fact he was recently named Community Member of...
SCV Water seats 2023 board leadership, celebrates fifth anniversary
Gary Martin has been re-elected by the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors to serve as board president for another two-year term. Maria Gutzeit and Piotr Orzechowski were selected to serve as vice presidents. The trio will lead the agency in 2023 as it continues to build upon...
L.A. County discusses success, shortcomings of its rollout of 988
Santa Clarita Valley sees suicide rates increase in the last two years; resources available to those in need. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors received and filed a report back on the rollout of the newly established 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, with county staff detailing the positive impact it’s had on county residents and some challenges to overcome.
SCV Water launches Water Academy
For anyone interested in learning the ins and outs of Santa Clarita Valley water, the SCV Water Agency has launched a free, curated learning opportunity for local residents to learn about SCV Water directly from the experts in an engaging, interactive, in-person format. “We wanted to create an opportunity where...
Prep soccer roundup
Just one more week remains of the soccer regular season. Some teams are starting to near peaks while others may stumble into the playoffs or offseason. Here are some headlines from another wild week of Santa Clarita Valley soccer:. Another year, another Hart Indian boys’ soccer league title. Hart...
Taking fentanyl to task (forces)
About five years ago, Drug Enforcement Administration agents began battling an opponent unlike any other they’d ever faced. The extreme danger posed by fentanyl, the demographics of who it was killing and how pervasive it was becoming — and on the heels of an opioid epidemic that was already reshaping attitudes — prompted a new approach.
Argument between brother and sister turns physical
An argument that broke out between a brother and a sister at California Pizza Kitchen on Newhall Ranch Road on Saturday evening turned physical — resulting in an alleged assault, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Bengston said the incident...
Sheriff’s Station assists in search for burglary suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were searching the Saugus area Thursday night for a burglary suspect who was tracked to the SCV from the San Fernando Valley, according to an SCV Sheriff’s Station official. A helicopter could be seen circling the area south of San Francisquito Canyon...
Gang member facing new assault charge from road-rage allegation
A documented San Fernando Valley gang member with a Santa Clarita address is back in custody on multiple charges after he was arrested once again on suspicion of an assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to court records. Samuel Trujillo, 56, of Canyon Country, was arrested Jan. 4 in...
Deputies: Suspected home break-in being treated as domestic violence case
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are treating an incident that occurred on the 2700 block of Manzanita Lane as a suspected case of domestic violence. The initial call that went out on first responder radio was that it was a possible home burglary. However, Deputy Hansen said this was not the case.
Ronald Perry | I Would Be Fired
When I was working, I would have been fired if I handled my department budget the way Gov. Gavin Newsom has handled the budget of California. In six months he has led the people of California to believe we had a billion-dollar surplus and now we are suddenly looking at a multibillion-dollar deficit. Can he really be this inept?
State announces higher allocation of water due to recent storms
The state Department of Water Resources announced Thursday that recent storms will allow the State Water Project to allocate and deliver 30% of requested water supplies, or about 1.27 million acre-feet, to contracted water agenices, including the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency. According to officials with the Department of Water...
55 mph gusts result in high wind warning for SCV
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, lasting until 6 p.m. Santa Clarita is forecasted to experience northeast wind speeds of 35 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. The wind speeds are forecasted to lower to 15...
Thomas Oatway | More Late-Night Comedy Fodder
First a confession: I am originally from Florida, born and raised, educated, and got my first job at Pratt & Whitney in West Palm Beach. That said, I smartened up and left for California in 1968. That was before Florida went completely bonkers. There is much talk about how Ron...
