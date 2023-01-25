ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Lady Gaga Celebrates Her 4th Oscar Nomination: ‘So Grateful for the Magic of Music & Cinema’

By Paul Grein
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Lady Gaga took to her Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 25) to thank the Motion Picture Academy for her fourth Oscar nomination, for co-writing “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick with BloodPop . The power ballad is nominated for best original song.

“Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!” Gaga wrote. “Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters!”

Related

Tony Bennett Sweetly Congratulates Lady Gaga on 4th Oscar Nomination: 'So Proud of You!'

01/25/2023

This is Gaga’s third nomination in the category. She and Diane Warren teamed to write “Til It Happens to You” from the 2015 doc The Hunting Ground . She teamed with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt to write “Shallow” from the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born , which won the award. Gaga was also nominated that year for best actress for starring in the film alongside Bradley Cooper.

Gaga’s Instagram came one day after her friend and collaborator Tony Bennett issued a tweet congratulating her. “Congratulations to the amazingly talented @ladygaga on her 4th Oscar nomination! Today, Lady Gaga makes history as the first artist to receive three nominations in the Best Original Song category at the #Oscars . So proud of you!”

It’s unclear what Bennett meant by the comment about Gaga’s record-setting achievement. Other artists, such as Randy Newman and Lionel Richie, have received three or more nominations in that category.

“Hold My Hand” is one of six nominations that Top Gun: Maverick received, including best picture. The film fared better with Oscar voters than the initial Top Gun in 1986, which received four Oscar nods. It’s unusual for a sequel to outpace the original in the esteem of Oscar voters.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Sharon Stone Talks ‘SNL’ Performance With Sam Smith: ‘We Have No Judgement of Each Other’

It takes a very intimate, deep level of trust to pull off what Sharon Stone and Sam Smith did on last weekend’s Saturday Night Live. In Smith’s second performance of the night, the legendary Casino star channeled a Hollywood siren from the early silver screen era as she posed elegantly on a couch in a gilded custom gown while Smith and a choir performed the spiritual title track from the singer’s upcoming Gloria album. Related Sam Smith Talks 'Gloria,' Confidence and 'Expressing the Liberation I've Been Feeling' 01/27/2023 Without a word, and hardly even a gesture, Stone’s surprise cameo managed to both upstage...
Billboard

Luke Combs’ Upcoming Album Cover & Title Serves as Sequel to ‘Growin‘ Up’

Luke Combs fans finally have a name and album cover for his upcoming project, out March 24. The country singer revealed the album’s title, Gettin’ Old, on social media on Thursday (Jan. 26) and the new project essentially serves as as sequel to his previous album, the June 2022-released Growin’ Up. The two album titles, taken together, create the name of a song Combs will release on Friday (Jan. 27), titled “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old.” Last year, Combs shared an acoustic snippet of the song on his social media. While the cover for Growin’ Up featured a packed bar scene...
Billboard

Rita Ora Confirms She’s Married to Taika Waititi, Lampoons Wedding in ‘You Only Love Me’ Music Video: Watch

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are officially hitched! On Friday (Jan. 27) the singer revealed she and her longtime love secretly got married last summer. “Yes. I am officially off the market, people,” she said in an interview with the U.K.’s Heart Breakfast Radio, per ET Canada. “I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself…It was exactly, exactly how I wanted. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes. It was nice and sweet. Sorry it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.” Related Calvin Harris Clears Up ‘Myth’ About Rita Ora’s...
Billboard

Meet Bella Dose, the Latin Girl Band That Gained Visibility Thanks to Shakira

Of the many dances and videos that “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” has spawned, the one that caught the Colombian star’s attention the most was created by Bella Dose. “Loving your creations! Found this one from @belladose and had to try it!”, Shakira wrote on a post that shows her doing the choreography — which ends with a hand gesture strategically coordinated with the Spanish language pun “sal-pique” — along with three dancers. In the week following her post, which has over 160 million views, curiosity about this Latin girl band has skyrocketed. In case you haven’t heard of them, the...
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Sam Smith, Rosalía, The Kid LAROI and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Sam Smith continues a hot streak, Rosalía is down for fake love and The Kid LAROI brings things back to basics. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Sam Smith, Gloria Sam Smith has scored several hits over the course of their career, but “Unholy,” his team-up with Kim Petras that became their first No. 1 single, sounded like none of them when...
Billboard

Niall Horan Is Ready to Send Fans to ‘Heaven’ With His New Single: Here’s When It Arrives

Niall Horan announced his brand new single “Heaven” in a social media post on Thursday (Jan. 25). “I could not be happier to let you know that my new single Heaven is being released February 17. Pre-save and pre-order heavenwontbethesame.com,” the former One Direction-er captioned a photo of the single’s artwork, which features him dressed a denim button-down, light pants and two-tone loafers while seated in front of a drum kit. Related Watch Blake Shelton Declare Himself 'King' of 'The Voice' in Season 23 Promo 01/26/2023 The special landing page where fans can presave the single depicts a blue candle melted down to its wick...
Billboard

back number Talk New Album ‘Humor,’ Viral Hit ‘Suiheisen’ & More: Interview

J-pop band back number continue to enjoy lasting hits, with their 2016 album Encore still charting in the top 100 of Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums tally. The group’s recent hit song “Suiheisen” (“Horizon”) — created in the wake of the cancellation of the 2020 All Japan High School Sports Championships due to the pandemic — was released in August 2021 and finished at No. 9 on the 2022 year-end Billboard Japan Hot 100, becoming another signature song for the band that already has a long list of familiar hits under its belt. The trio’s latest studio album, Humor, debuted at No....
Billboard

Harv Launches Solo Career: Pop Producer Details Inspiring Debut Single ’Losses’

Harv has envisioned this day for years. The producer-songwriter — known for his work with artists like Justin Bieber, Skrillex and Normani — is launching a solo career with his debut single, “Losses,” he exclusively reveals to Billboard. Due out Friday (Jan. 27) through Range Music Partners, “Losses,” featuring Kyle, is the culmination of a long-held belief and patient pursuit. “You don’t care about the losses / Losses, yeah, the losses / You say you got too many options,” Kyle sings on the ethereal, silky single. And as Kyle dissects a love lost, Harv commands the bass and drums — he...
Billboard

Grammy Voters Gave Black Women Their Flowers in 2023 Nods; Oscar Voters? Not So Much

When the nominations for the 2023 Oscars were announced on Tuesday (Jan. 24), just one Black woman was among the 10 women nominated in acting categories – Angela Bassett for best supporting actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Related Oscar Nominations 2023: Snubs & Surprises 01/26/2023 Viola Davis in The Woman King and Danielle Deadwyler in Till were thought to have a strong chance of being nominated for best actress, but both were passed over – a fact that has stirred some controversy, such as this pointed commentary in The Los Angeles Times on Thursday (Jan. 26). Black women fared much better in the...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Announces ‘Lavender Haze’ Music Video: ‘Meet Me At Midnight …’

Taylor Swift is dropping the “Lavender Haze” music video at last. In a surprise post on her social media accounts Thursday morning (Jan. 26), the 33-year-old pop star finally announced the highly anticipated visual for the first song on the Midnights tracklist … and yes, it’s premiering at 12 a.m. sharp. Related Here Are All of Taylor Swift’s Biggest Accomplishments in 2022 01/26/2023 “Meet me at midnight…,” Swift captioned the posts. “…for the Lavender Haze music video premiere (!!!!!!!!!!!!!)” The 11-time Grammy winner also shared a short, 9-second video teaser for the project, in which she sits up in bed, wearing an oversized T-shirt, with her...
Billboard

Mariah Carey Can’t Get Enough of ‘Lambs Serving Justice’ for ‘It’s a Wrap’ With TikTok Challenge

Let her take a breath and regain her composure. Mariah Carey is feeling the love after seeing the flood of reactions to her “It’s a Wrap” challenge from the Lambily. The Elusive Chanteuse initially launched the TikTok challenge on Jan. 15 by lip-syncing her way through a sped-up version of the Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel fan favorite while flanked by a bevy of backup dancers in the snow, inspiring Lambs across the globe to join in on the fun. Related Mariah Carey and SZA Continue to Rule the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 Charts | Billboard News 01/27/2023 “Battery about to die.. just watched hundreds...
Billboard

Zara Larsson Talks New Single ‘Can’t Tame Her’ & Staying True to Herself

Zara Larsson is fresh off the release of her empowering new single “Can’t Tame Her,” released on Thursday (Jan. 26), and the 24-year-old pop star sat down with Billboard‘s Rania Aniftos to discuss the track. “If you are in the public eye of any sort, I think a lot of people have a perception of who you are and who you should be,” the singer says of her new song. “People want to put girls in a box of what you should do or not. In the public eye, you have a lot of people telling you what’s wrong or how...
Billboard

Lewis Capaldi Performed Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ During The 1975 Concert

Lewis Capaldi is the latest celebrity to make a surprise appearance during The 1975‘s tour, and he hopped onstage at the band’s Newcastle, England, show on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to deliver a cover of Taylor Swift‘s “Love Story.” “I was going to sing one of my songs next, but I thought it would just be better to play a Taylor Swift song,” the Grammy nominated artist told the crowd in a video he shared to TikTok, before delving into the opening lines of Swift’s Fearless hit. He also performed The 1975’s fan-favorite track, “Antichrist,” off the group’s 2013 self-titled album. Capaldi’s cover...
Billboard

Here’s How Lady Gaga Reacted to Hearing ‘Bloody Mary’ on the Radio Following ‘Wednesday’ Challenge

Lady Gaga just got to dance, dance, dance with her hands, hands, hands above her head, head, head to one of her older songs playing on the radio, and it’s all thanks to Netflix’s Wednesday. After a massive dance trend using Bad Romance deep cut “Bloody Mary” took off on TikTok following the show’s release, the song has been receiving mainstream airplay for the first time, more than a decade after its release — and Gaga is tuning in. In a new TikTok, the 36-year-old pop star captured on camera the moment she spontaneously heard “Bloody Mary” on the radio while...
Billboard

The National’s Bryce Dessner Opens Up About Collaborating With Taylor Swift: ‘We’re All Big Fans’

The National is gearing up to release their ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein on April 28, and the band’s Bryce Dessner sat down with Hanuman Welch for ALT CTRL Radio on Apple Music 1 this week to discuss the project. Most notably, Taylor Swift is featured on The National’s “The Alcott,” which will be included on the forthcoming album. The National previously worked with Swift on Evermore‘s “Coney Island,” and Bryce’s brother Aaron Dessner frequently collaborates with the 11-time Grammy winner. “We’re all big fans of Taylor, and she’s been really generous with us, inviting us to be...
Billboard

Randy Rainbow to Co-Host Premiere Ceremony Preceding 2023 Grammy Awards

Funnyman Randy Rainbow is set to co-host the Premiere Ceremony prior to the 2023 Grammy Awards, where the vast majority of the 91 Grammy Awards are presented. Related Randy Rainbow Skewers Melania Trump in ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Parody: Watch 01/27/2023 The Premiere Ceremony will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, which is adjacent to Crypto.com Arena, where the Grammy telecast will return. The Premiere Ceremony will stream live on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.Grammy.com. Rainbow received his first Grammy nomination this year for A Little Brains, A Little Talent, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More: What’s Your Favorite Animated Role Voiced by a Musician? Vote!

Call it the world-renown musician to animated movie character pipeline. Several of your favorite pop stars have dabbled in the realm of animated films, for feel good children’s comedies, story book to screen adaptations and otherwise, and it’s not hard to understand why: A voice that sells millions of records would be great for narrating an animate movie character. But Billboard wants to know which one is your favorite. One of the most recent stars to turn into an animated movie character was Shawn Mendes in 2022’s Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. The “Wonder” singer was cast as the titular character of...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ Video Co-Star Laith Ashley Thanks Her For ‘an Experience I Will Never Forget’

Upon dropping her new “Lavender Haze” music video, Taylor Swift raved about her costar Laith Ashley. And in a couple tweets following the video’s premiere, Ashley is returning the favor by gushing about his experience with the 33-year-old pop star. “Thank you so much @taylorswift13 for allowing me to play a small part in your story,” he tweeted early Friday morning (Jan. 27), 20 minutes after the “Lavender Haze” video premiered. “You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget.” Then, a few hours afterward, the history-making transgender model tweeted: “Still at a loss for words. Trying to...
Billboard

Pedro Pascal To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Musical Guest Coldplay

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on the Feb. 4 episode of the show, which will feature musical guest Coldplay. While the actor who stars in the new HBO drama based on the wildly popular action-adventure video game as well as Disney+’s The Mandalorian will be taking the stage at 8H for the first time, next month’s performance will mark Coldplay’s seventh go-round on SNL. The pair join a 2023 run that has already included White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza and Sam Smith last weekend and Creed‘s Michael Jordan and Lil Baby...
Billboard

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ Is Here: Stream It Now

MOA, it’s finally here: TOMORROW X TOGETHER has released its highly anticipated new EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, on Friday (Jan. 27). The EP is now available to stream on all platforms. The project features a total of five tracks from the K-pop group: “Sugar Rush Ride,” “Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools” featuring Coi Leray, “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)” and “Farewell, Neverland.”  “Sugar Rush Ride” was released as the lead single for the The Name Chapter: Temptation. The lush, nature-themed video for the track arrived alongside the rest of the album on Friday, and featured some of the...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy