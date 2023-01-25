Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘The Power’: Here’s a Sneak Peak of Toni Collette & John Leguizamo in Prime Video’s Electrifying New Series (PHOTOS)
Prime Video has debuted the very first look at the star-studded cast of its upcoming series, The Power, from filmmakers SISTER (Chernobyl) and based on British author Naomi Alderman‘s award-winning novel of the same name. The Power features Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob...
Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives
The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
‘M3GAN’ Is Now Available on Watch at Home
Generally I would not recommend you let a killer, artificial-intelligence-enhanced doll into your house. But I think in this context, it’s cool. That’s because M3GAN, 2023’s first big theatrical hit, is now available at home. Just weeks after the film opened in theaters, you can now buy or rent the movie on digital.
Horror fans can stream M3GAN at home after surprise digital release
After a strong showing at the box office, M3GAN arrives for at-home viewing earlier than expected but much to viewers’ delight.
webnewsobserver.com
Virgin River Season 5 Release Date Updates: All you need to know
“If I never broke up with you. We are not here because of you. We’re here because of us. It might not be perfect but we are together that’s the only thing that matters. You and me. We got this okay.” – Jack. Ever since the...
ComicBook
New Hulu Comedy Series Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
This week, Disney+ and Hulu greenlit another season of Extraordinary before the first one even aired, and now we know why. All eight episodes of the new series' first season debuted on Hulu this week, and it's currently got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows a woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Currently, its critics' score is 100% after 14 reviews and its audience score is 90% after 51 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
Netflix viewers say 'keep the tissues close' after watching beautiful story Miracles From Heaven
It may be nearly seven years old, but Jennifer Garner's 'amazing' flick Miracles From Heaven is leaving viewers teary-eyed. Netflix viewers recently gave the film a resounding endorsement on Facebook, but warned potential watchers to 'keep the tissues close'. The movie, which was released in 2016, is based on the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
wegotthiscovered.com
A throwback action thriller left to burn at the box office scopes out a top spot on streaming
As the architect of the Yellowstone universe, Taylor Sheridan can do no wrong on the small screen, and his feature-length track record isn’t too shabby, either. That being second, third second film from behind the camera was left to burn at the box office, even if Those Who Wish Me Dead is a decidedly old school throwback thriller that packs a mean punch.
msn.com
35 years ago, a sci-fi legend made the strangest time-travel movie ever
“In a thousand years, Gandahar will be destroyed. A thousand years ago, Gandahar will be saved and what can't be avoided will be.”. The riddle at the heart of legendary French animator René Laloux's strangest movie is as confusing as the film itself. By the end of Gandahar, you may not understand either, but you’ll have experienced one of the most ambitious and beautiful time-travel stories ever told.
Upcoming releases Marvel 2023
The comics that were born in 1939 that have achieved so much success throughout the world already have their next release dates in movies and series for 2023 to 2025. The post-Thanos depression is over. Marvel has concluded Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has decided that it is time to step on the accelerator again. The Stan Lee factory thus inaugurates the multiverse saga and has announced all its series and movies for between 2022 and 2025. Dozens of superheroes and villains will thrill us again in the coming months with a final event:Avengers: Secret Wars, in November 2025, mentioned Daniel Arroyo from MeriStatio.
wegotthiscovered.com
A mind-numbing action comedy that made the right move in skipping theaters takes over the Top 10 on streaming
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s The Lost City, as well as George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Ticket to Paradise, proved that audiences will turn up in their numbers for some crowd-pleasing romantic frolics if the movie is good enough. Given that it endured a fairy tortured development and then got pulled from theaters, Shotgun Wedding doesn’t fit the bill.
Popculture
Netflix Renews True-Crime Series for Season 2
Netflix picked up another true crime series for a second season. The British series My Lover My Killer will return to provide more stories involving obsessive lovers. The series is produced by FirstLook TV and spent weeks in Netflix's top 10 charts in the U.K. My Lover My Killer will be available in the U.S. on Netflix Wednesday.
wegotthiscovered.com
The most recent chapter in a billion-dollar franchise that may never return puts the pieces together on streaming
Outside of DC Comics and the Wizarding World – the latter of which is in real danger of fizzling out completely – Warner Bros. doesn’t have a lot of bankable franchises at its disposal, which makes it all the more frustrating that Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows remains the last time we saw Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law getting up to some sleuthing.
Comments / 0