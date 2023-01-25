Read full article on original website
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down to change shelf prices, AG Dave Yost confirms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Dollar General stores closed their doors Friday morning to re-tag all shelf prices, which is the reason Attorney General Dave Yost sued the company in 2022. Yost responded to the store closers in a social media post, Yost wrote,. Glad to see this first...
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
columbusmonthly.com
Developers Attempt to Rebrand Columbus’ East Franklinton Neighborhood as Little West
The new name for the neighborhood on the tip of the Scioto Peninsula comes courtesy of hotel developer Makeready, the company behind the Junto hotel. The tract of land from the Scioto River’s west bank to the railroad tracks where Franklinton begins has long been called the Scioto Peninsula or, simply, the Peninsula.
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
The Abandoned Town in Ohio that Is Considered to be ”Haunted”
Moonvilleis an abandoned town in Vinton County, Ohio's Brown Township, in the southeast of the country. Except for a few foundations, a cemetery, and an abandoned railroad tunnel that has inspired several ghost stories, nothing remains of this old mining town.
cwcolumbus.com
Chipotle looking to fill new jobs in Columbus, hiring 15,000 people across North America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Chipotle announced Thursday that it is looking to fill new jobs in Columbus through a new hiring campaign. The popular chain is aiming to hire 15,000 new team members across North America in time for burrito season, which according to Chipotle starts in March and ends in May.
NBC4 now unblocked on Reynoldsburg police devices, city says
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg’s city attorney said NBC4i.com is no longer blocked on city-owned computers. The update from City Attorney Chris Shook comes after multiple police officers reported that they were unable to access NBC4i.com after a story about department leadership that was published last Wednesday. When NBC4 initially asked Mayor Joe Begeny about the […]
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggest
The Ohio Power Siting Board, a state agency that regulates new sources of power generation, has scheduled a public hearing in Madison County to discuss the proposed Oak Run Solar Project, which would be one of the largest solar farms in the country.
unioncountydailydigital.com
City of Marysville Receives Grant For Blighted Building
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Lawsuit alleges Fireball mini bottles are 'misleading' because they don't contain whisky
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The maker of Fireball Cinnamon are facing a federal lawsuit because miniature bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not contain whisky. The label on fireball sold at liquor stores says: “whisky with natural cinnamon flavor.” But the subject of the class-action lawsuit is the miniature bottles sold at gas stations and markets.
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056
By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
cwcolumbus.com
Westland Mall set to be demolished, trustees not sure what's next
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — A landmark on the west side of Columbus is set to be demolished after the state announced it will be providing over $13 million to tear down the former mall. Westland Mall has been a part of Central Ohio since 1969. Although the mall has...
A couple’s accounts were charged thousands of dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sept. 30, 2022 was a typical morning for Richard and Stephanie Fritz, until Stephanie checked her bank account. “There was a withdrawal pending for $3,000,” said Stephanie. A withdrawal Stephanie said she knew she didn’t authorize. She immediately called the bank and spoke with a representative, who said it appeared to […]
WSYX ABC6
Video: Confused hawk steals stuffed chicken toy from dog in Granville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you think a hawk can't steal something from your backyard, then think again!. A hawk was scoping out the Granville area during a snowstorm, looking for its next meal, when it landed in Nancie Snyder's backyard. Her dogs started barking when the hawk appeared...
I-TEAM: ‘It’s definitely frustrating;’ More pay issues reported at local Honda plant
MARYSVILLE — Workers say it is a swing and a miss by Honda of America in attempts to make sure their paychecks are correct. An News Center 7 I-Team Investigation told you two weeks ago that Honda’s switch to a payroll processing firm led to hundreds workers being hundreds of dollars short on their paystub.
wosu.org
A look at affordable housing in central Ohio
During this hour, we're discussing a round-up of news impacting affordable housing in central Ohio including House Bill 45, the purchase of Copperleaf Apartments by the Columbus Housing Enterprise, and Worthington’s affordable housing bond. Some developers worry Ohio House Bill 45 could raise new barriers to affordable housing projects...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
Employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine sues Ohio hospital
"NCH did not engage in a meaningful interactive process with Moore regarding her religious beliefs even after she offered to provide additional information following NCH’s denial of her exemption and accommodation request," the complaint read.
Ohio contractor allowed employees to work with damaged equipment after worker died
MONROEVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio company was hit with multiple citations after a 33-year-old Columbus man died on the job due to faulty equipment on July 26, 2022, according to OSHA investigators. The same day of the fatality, Underground Utilities Inc. of Monroeville is accused of exposing crews to trenching hazards at a Sandusky […]
