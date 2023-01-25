ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Lost Trail Ski Area to close due to cold snap

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lost Trail Ski Area announced it will be closed this Sunday and Monday. The ski area posted on Facebook, stating it will close "due to extreme cold weather." However, the ski area will open on Thursday, Feb. 2, with tons of fresh power for skiers. Officials...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s Grizzly Disposal Gets Approval From the Montana PSC

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The newest addition to the refuse hauling industry in Missoula, Grizzly Disposal, is one step closer to being free to conduct business in competition with Republic Services. Grizzly Disposal Clears another Legal Hurdle. KGVO News learned from Missoula Attorney Quentin Rhoades that the commission has...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Strong Montana Cold Snap Still Ready To Snap This Weekend

While lingering warm air continued to hold the snow at bay Friday, forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Missoula say all the elements are there for a very raw, stormy weekend in Western Montana. And that's going to mean dangerous driving conditions and then dangerous cold. Thursday's warm-up...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Forecasters issue avalanche warnings for western Montana as a winter storm hits

Avalanche forecasters across western Montana have issued avalanche warnings as a winter storm is forecasted to drop several inches of snow. The avalanche center in Missoula has issued a warning for the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake and Seeley Lake areas, where human, and naturally triggered, avalanches are possible at mid and upper elevations.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

New Barbecue Restaurant with Fun Name Opening in Western Montana

When it comes to food, every country has there signature style of food. When you picture Chinese food, you probably think of fried rice and sweet and sour pork. When you think of Mexican food, you picture tacos, nachos, and burritos. As well as Italy with its pasta and pizzas. But, what about the good ol' U.S of A? What is our signature style of food?
FRENCHTOWN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This

Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Addictive and Weird Hobbies to Try in Missoula

I know what you're NOT thinking "nobody in Missoula does weird hobbies" because weird hobbies are all over the place in this city, here's a list to prove it:. The Missoula Model Railroad Club is definitely a thing. Here's an article on their event last September. Knitting. Please don't be...
MISSOULA, MT
texasbreaking.com

Renters are on the Look Out for New Bills in Missoula City

The City of Missoula is making a strong push against several bills that have been proposed in Helena, as it feels that these bills lean too heavily in favor of landlords and do not adequately protect the rights of renters. Additionally, some of these bills also threaten the city’s ability to govern itself, according to city staff.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Unwritten Rules in Missoula that Make our Town Awesome

Missoula has a free spirit. This isn't a place where you have to fit into a particular conformist mold to fit in, no one's explicitly told how to behave or how to think. But even Missoula has some "unwritten rules" that aren't restrictive in any unreasonable way. Actually, they're part of what makes this community so great. Here are a few of them:
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 515 Cases, Seven New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,656,443 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,779 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,514 doses have been administered and 78,459 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
bitterrootstar.com

Funds being raised to help family of accident victim

Riley Lanes, who graduated from Stevensville High School last year, was in a car accident Sunday night between Lolo and Missoula which took the life of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Maria Atkins of Missoula. Riley’s family is raising funds to help Maria’s parents with funeral expenses. According to Riley’s mother, Maria’s family hadn’t lived in Montana very long so they don’t have many community contacts. Here is the link to the gofundme site that has been set up to help the family:
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Crash that closed Highway 93 south of Missoula was fatal

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials say one person is dead after a crash on Highway 93 south of Missoula Sunday evening. It happened along the S-curves between Missoula to Lolo just before 8 p.m. The crash closed both southbound lanes of traffic for hours. Montana Highway Patrol suspects road conditions...
MISSOULA, MT
