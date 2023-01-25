Read full article on original website
Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport
A new ordinance is in place in Palm Springs aimed at stopping homeless people from using Palm Springs International Airport as a shelter. The city council passed the emergency ordinance unanimously during Thursday's meeting. Council members, along with Palm Springs Police chief Andy Mills and PSP director Harry Barrett Jr. discussed the ordinance beforehand. "Over the past The post Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport appeared first on KESQ.
Volunteers, officials participate in Riverside County homeless count
Hundreds of volunteers dispersed from more than three dozen locations throughout Riverside County Wednesday for the 2023 Point-In-Time homeless count, attempting to accurately record the number of chronically homeless people countywide. “The data gathered from the count informs us where our services are needed most,” Second District Supervisor Karen Spiegel...
The city of Palm Desert is working to bring home ownership to some low-income families
The first group of qualifying participants commences constructing their homes as owners/builders at the Palm Desert Merle Dr. Self-Help Project at the groundbreaking ceremony. Ten families out of fourteen walked the grounds of their future forever homes. "Participants will complete the build under the technical assistance and guidance of Coachella Valley Housing Coalition construction staff, The post The city of Palm Desert is working to bring home ownership to some low-income families appeared first on KESQ.
Foster Homes Needed To Help Shelter Pups In Riverside County
Riverside County Animal Services has an urgent need for fosters for about 100 dogs at one of their shelters.
Special Report: In The Line of Duty
Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year. Also seeing an increase in The post Special Report: In The Line of Duty appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Animal Shelter Hosting Adoption Event
Palm Springs Animal Shelter is over capacity for their big dog kennels and are hosting an adoption event to find these lovable canines homes. The shelter will be hosting the adoption event at the Mathis Home showroom in Indio this Saturday, January 28th from 11am to 3pm. The address is 81410 CA-111 in Indio.
Replacement Benefits Available for CalFresh Households
CalFresh recipients whose food was lost or destroyed during a series of winter storms from Jan. 7 to 12 have until Feb. 7 to report the loss resulting from this disaster and receive replacement benefits, according to the press release. Riverside County was granted permission to extend the normal reporting period from 10 to 30 days in disaster-impacted areas countywide that experienced power outages. The additional time allows CalFresh households affected by the recent winter storms a chance to assess their losses and recover as much as possible.
2 Detained, Lockdown now lifted for Palm Desert building
A heavy police presence today in Palm Desert, where a building was put under lockdown. This was the active scene near Fred Waring and Town Center Way. Several deputies were on scene, right across the street from Trader Joe’s and Michael’s. Nearby roads were closed. We’ve learned law...
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital awarded $135 million in grant funding
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced today that Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) was awarded $135 million in grant funding through the Children’s Hospital Bond Act of 2018. The grant of voter-approved bond funds was awarded by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA), which is chaired by Treasurer Ma.
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
73-year-old enjoys first-ever music festival in SoCal after godson surprised him with ticket
Adrian Galera bought his 73-year-old godfather a ticket to Countdown in San Bernardino after he expressed his wish to attend his first-ever festival.
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
Nurses stage strike in San Bernardino
On Thursday, a group of nurses at the Community Hospital of San Bernardino picketed outside the hospital for better working conditions. The San Bernardino nurses joined a larger day of action organized by the California Nurses Association, an affiliate of National Nurses United. The nurses decided to picket after what...
Big Bear Lake man found with ‘ghost gun,’ drugs: SBSD
A Big Bear Lake man was arrested for possessing an unserialized firearm, ammunition, drugs and paraphernalia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The weapon and drugs were found in the 40000 block of Forest Road when a search warrant was served on Monday, officials said in a press release.
Young Gang Members Busted In Indio
Indio gang bust January 25th 2023 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Great work by the Riverside County Sheriffs Department has led to the arrest of several documented criminal street gang members in the Coachella Valley. The Violent Crime Gang Task Force tried to stop an SUV with 4 gang...
Council moves to address issue of homeless staying at airport
Seeking to prevent unhoused people from continuing to camp at Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), elected officials on Thursday approved stricter rules about who can be on airport property. Reports of people living at the airport have increased in the past year, alarming airport officials and others who asked police...
6 Reasons to Move to the Victor Valley
Enjoy Southern California living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles. In the heart of Southern California’s High Desert region sits a collection of communities making up what’s known as Victor Valley. Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville are a few of the communities boasting all the best parts of SoCal living at a fraction of the cost of nearby Los Angeles, Anaheim and Irvine.
San Bernardino woman accused of stealing from Carlsbad store
Carlsbad police on Monday arrested a San Bernardino woman on suspicion of stealing items from a chain store, said the agency in an announcement on Friday.
San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
Man fishing in canal drowns in North Shore
A man fishing in the canal in North Shore drowned after he went after a cellphone that fell in the water, authorities said, The incident was reported on Tuesday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Costa Mesa Drive and Avenue 68. An investigation by Riverside County Sheriff's deputies revealed that the victim was The post Man fishing in canal drowns in North Shore appeared first on KESQ.
