Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced. [TRENDING: ‘We will...
Winter Haven man killed after crashing motorcycle into Florida credit union sign
A Winter Haven man has died following a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
Open House Party in Polk, Fatal Crash in Osceola Leads to Investigation
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recently provided preliminary information about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County, and ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, earlier this month. According to police, the investigation began around 1:00am when PCSO deputies...
Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure
ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
I-4 shut down 12 hours after woman’s body found, Orlando police say
Police in Orlando have shut down a part of I-4 after a death investigation Friday morning.
Orlando man escapes apartment fire with baby
Video shows flames shooting out of the roof of an apartment complex in Orlando on Thursday. One resident says he had to grab his baby, who had just been released from the NICU, and run!
Mystery surrounds woman's death after body found on I-4 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are still searching for answers in the mysterious death of a woman found in the roadway on I-4 in Orlando late Thursday night. The eastbound lanes near John Young Parkway were shut down for nearly 12 hours on Friday during the initial investigation. Police say they...
Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs
This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
Woman's body hit several times on I-4 in Orlando; crashed car found nearby, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they found a woman dead on Interstate 4 (I-4) late Thursday night, forcing the closure of the eastbound lanes near Orange Blossom Trail for hours during the investigation. According to police, around 11:30 p.m., they received several calls of vehicles hitting what appeared to...
Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
1 arrested as deputies unravel shooting threat sent to Orlando furry convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man’s booking on Thursday at the Orange County jail resulted from a short investigation of a shooting threat reported earlier this month to Megaplex, an upcoming furry fandom convention in Orlando, deputies said. Organizers reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
Man killed in Polk County crash, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a driver was killed in a crash Saturday. A motorcycle crashed just before 2 a.m. near Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Cypress Gardens Road. Deputies said the motorcycle hit a curb while traveling at a high speed and struck a...
8 Scenic Orlando Bike Trails Florida: Cruise Through O-Town!
If you’re looking for an exciting outdoor adventure in central Florida, then Orlando Bike Trails is the perfect place for you! Located in sunny Florida, this area is filled with scenic trails and bike paths that offer breathtaking views of the city. With its diverse terrain and warm weather...
Fire crews responding to apartment fire in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire at an Orlando apartment complex Thursday morning. The Orlando Fire department responded to the Avalon Condominiums on South Semoran Boulevard near Pershing Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Callers told 911 dispatchers they...
Person detained after reported kidnapping in Orlando: Deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has been detained after fleeing from deputies who received a call about a possible kidnapping. Deputies said around 3:55 p.m., someone said they witnessed a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van near the 9800 block of International Drive. When deputies...
2 arrested in Christmas attack on 82-year-old woman in Brevard senior living facility
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested after an elderly woman in a Brevard County senior living facility was found with bruises on Christmas, according to arrest warrants. Police said that an 82-year-old woman in the care of Alura Senior Living in Rockledge was discovered with...
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
FWC recommending charges in alleged shark hammer attack at Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission seeks to recommend charges against a 33-year-old man who was recorded on video allegedly bludgeoning a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach in December 2022. According to the FWC's investigative report, which was obtained by FOX 35,...
Video shows moments during deadly standoff between man, Lake County deptuies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The sheriff’s office released video Friday showing what led to a fatal shooting involving deputies and a man with a rifle and a handgun last week during a well-being check near Clermont. The shooting, which occurred at the 9200 block of Pine Island Road...
Amazon driver robbed at gunpoint in Orlando
(WSVN) - Terrifying moments were caught on camera when an Amazon driver got robbed at gunpoint by two men in Orlando. Arkimase Divinard, 23, and Joel Aime, 24, are now behind bars. The suspects were accused of taking off with the victim’s personal belongings and several packages. In the...
