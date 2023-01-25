ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced. [TRENDING: ‘We will...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Open House Party in Polk, Fatal Crash in Osceola Leads to Investigation

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recently provided preliminary information about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County, and ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, earlier this month. According to police, the investigation began around 1:00am when PCSO deputies...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure

ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man escapes apartment fire with baby

Video shows flames shooting out of the roof of an apartment complex in Orlando on Thursday. One resident says he had to grab his baby, who had just been released from the NICU, and run!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mystery surrounds woman's death after body found on I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are still searching for answers in the mysterious death of a woman found in the roadway on I-4 in Orlando late Thursday night. The eastbound lanes near John Young Parkway were shut down for nearly 12 hours on Friday during the initial investigation. Police say they...
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs

This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
WESH

Man killed in Polk County crash, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a driver was killed in a crash Saturday. A motorcycle crashed just before 2 a.m. near Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Cypress Gardens Road. Deputies said the motorcycle hit a curb while traveling at a high speed and struck a...
POLK COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

8 Scenic Orlando Bike Trails Florida: Cruise Through O-Town!

If you’re looking for an exciting outdoor adventure in central Florida, then Orlando Bike Trails is the perfect place for you! Located in sunny Florida, this area is filled with scenic trails and bike paths that offer breathtaking views of the city. With its diverse terrain and warm weather...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person detained after reported kidnapping in Orlando: Deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has been detained after fleeing from deputies who received a call about a possible kidnapping. Deputies said around 3:55 p.m., someone said they witnessed a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van near the 9800 block of International Drive. When deputies...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FWC recommending charges in alleged shark hammer attack at Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission seeks to recommend charges against a 33-year-old man who was recorded on video allegedly bludgeoning a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach in December 2022. According to the FWC's investigative report, which was obtained by FOX 35,...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Amazon driver robbed at gunpoint in Orlando

(WSVN) - Terrifying moments were caught on camera when an Amazon driver got robbed at gunpoint by two men in Orlando. Arkimase Divinard, 23, and Joel Aime, 24, are now behind bars. The suspects were accused of taking off with the victim’s personal belongings and several packages. In the...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy