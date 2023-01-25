Read full article on original website
Sioux City encourages residents to sign up for CodeRED
Anne Westra, Sioux City's communications & public engagement specialist, said using CodeRed can help citizens stay informed on what's going on in the city.
Sioux City, more cities declares snow emergency ahead of winter weather
Sioux City and other Siouxland communities are declaring a snow emergency ahead of expected winter weather.
Snow and wind causing hazardous driving conditions across Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several inches of snow have fallen across much of the tri-state region overnight and will continue throughout much of Saturday. Several law enforcement agencies are reporting hazardous road conditions due to the falling and blowing snow. In Yankton County, South Dakota, several roads are partially...
Siouxland Snow Emergencies
Several cities across Siouxland are announcing snow emergencies ahead of the winter storm predicted for Saturday. Check back often as new emergencies are added. SOUTH SIOUX CITY: The City of South Sioux City Public Works Department is declaring a snow emergency. Starting on Friday – January 27th, 2023 @ 5:00 p.m. until Saturday - January 28th, 2023 @ 5:00 p.m.
Stray of the Day: Meet Light
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is light, a 2-to-3-year old, male, orange-and-white tabby cat. He was found abandoned on the 3500 block of 4th avenue. The shelter says he’s a mellow, laidback kind of guy who just wants a warm snuggle buddy on these cold winter days. Light […]
CITY TRAFFIC CAMERAS STAYING PUT FOR NOW
SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS WILL REMAIN WHERE THEY ARE FOR AWHILE LONGER. SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THE RECENT SNOW HAS MADE IT DIFFICULT TO TRY AND MOVE THEM:. SNOCAM1 OC………….IN PLACE. :05. ONE IS LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT...
Sioux City woman helps schools and families
Flora Lee has lived in Sioux City her whole life, and over the years, she's worked with a variety of people who share her motivation to help others.
Annual count of Sioux City's homeless population taking place
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Neighborhood Services are orchestrating a survey asking the homeless - where did you sleep last night?. It's an annual survey the city conducts, trying to take a random data sample on a cold night in the city to estimate how many people may be experiencing homelessness.
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Dakota Dunes, S.D.
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has confirmed an infestation of emerald ash borer in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. In response, DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts will extend the existing state Plant Pest Quarantine to include Union County. The updated quarantine area will now...
Sioux City School Board votes for Dr. Rod Earleywine as superintendent
The Sioux City Community School District Board of Education is holding a special meeting Thursday to discuss the final superintendent candidates.
Change In Storm Track Prompts Winter Weather Warning For KIWA Area
Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for Sioux and O’Brien Counties to a Winter Storm Warning, from 9:00 this evening until 6:00 Saturday evening. The Winter Weather Advisory previously issued for Lyon and Osceola Counties to go into effect at 9:00 this evening remains in effect for those counties.
Sioux City hosts IGHSAU region wrestling tournaments
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The IGHSAU held the 2023 Region 1 & 2 high school girls wrestling tournaments Friday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. Several local high schools competed for the opportunity to qualify for this year's Iowa State Wrestling Tournament scheduled to take place February 2-3 in Coralville.
No one injured after overnight hit-and-run involving Vermillion Safe Ride bus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Vermillion Police Department, a driver struck the city’s Safe Ride bus and drove off. The accident happened overnight and the suspect’s license plate was left behind. No injuries were reported and the post has...
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Siouxland man wins $20,000 Iowa lottery prize
A Siouxland man claimed the big prize in Iowa Lottery's "Word Search" InstaPlay Game.
Sheldon, Iowa woman charged with insurance fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Sheldon, Iowa woman has been charged with insurance fraud. 32-year-old Meranda Miller, of Sheldon, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Presenting False Information. The Iowa Insurance Division says that the charges against Miller stem from an investigation that began in November...
Man arrested after vandalizing Federal Building in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief after the Federal Building in Sioux City was vandalized. Sioux City Police say that on Saturday, January 21st, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a man was observed on video surveillance walking up to the glass exterior doors on the east side of the Federal Building and throwing a large object at the door, shattering the glass.
Berkadia provides financing for 215-unit multifamily property in Iowa
Berkadia provided the financing for District 42 Apartments, a 215-unit midrise multifamily property in Sioux City, Iowa. Managing Director Nick Nicholson of Berkadia HUD/FHA arranged $20.016 million in permanent refinancing on behalf of the borrower, South Dakota-based Talon Development. The deal closed on Dec. 8. The 35-year loan was financed...
