Alcorn State, Southern coaches exchange words after chippy game
Southern University handled Alcorn State in a first-place battle, but things got chippy at the end with coaches getting some face time. The post Alcorn State, Southern coaches exchange words after chippy game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Campbell "stepped it up" for win over Westminster
After a tough region loss on Friday night, the Campbell Spartans get back in the win column thanks to a 57-51 win over the Westminster Wildcats.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game
The officials in Saturday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game got something wrong, but at least they’re not afraid to admit it. LeBron James was in utter disbelief that a foul was not called during his drive to the basket at the end of regulation with the game tied at 105 (video here). The officials... The post NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football schedule, picks today: Championship Sunday Games
Football games, picks today: Schedule for Championship SundayAll times Eastern 49ers at EaglesNFC ChampionshipSun., Jan. 29 | 3 p.m. | Fox Point spread: Philadelphia comes into the game as 2.5 point favorites over San Francisco, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 45.5 | Over -110 | ...
