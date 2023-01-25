The Animal Haven in North Haven is celebrating 75 years of saving animals. They released a newsletter thanking all those who make their mission possible. "A haven where stray dogs, cats, and other small animals may be given temporary shelter—this was the founding mission of The Animal Haven back in 1948. And now, seventy-five years later? Not much has changed! It’s the philosophy that still guides us today.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO