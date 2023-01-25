Read full article on original website
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Continue to Assess Damage After Large Fire at Bozrah Egg Farm
Crews remain on scene investigating after working to put out a large fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday. Firefighters said the fire was in a chicken coop at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Crews from departments including Colchester, East Haddam, Salem, Gardner Lake, Lebanon, Franklin, Yantic and...
Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds and Flooding Possible Overnight
Heavy rain and gusty winds continue to impact the state after a day of winter weather. A quick burst of snow moved through the state Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after, it turned over to rain. Gusty winds are a concern overnight, along with the potential for flooding. Dozens of schools dismissed...
Firefighters battle massive fire at egg farm in Bozrah
BOZRAH, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews battled a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Officials said the fire was at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. The Salvation Army Canteen One is on the scene providing Grilled Cheese and soup. Around 100,000 chickens may have died in the fire,...
Heavy Rain, Thunder to Follow Quick Burst of Snow
A heavy burst of snow has moved through the state, causing low visibility on the roads and difficult driving conditions. Conditions have improved. After the snow moves through, sleet and rain will take over with gusty winds and flooding also possible. Dozens of schools dismissed early ahead of the storm....
hk-now.com
A Different Kind of Donation to Deer Lake
(January 28, 2023) — Normally, donations to the Save Deer Lake campaign are accompanied by dollar signs, and let’s face it: That makes sense. Pathfinders, Inc., the non-profit that owns the 255-acre property, must retire the $1.8 million in loans it needed in order to make last year’s $4.75-millon purchase.
VIDEO: Wet, potentially slick roads reported for the Thursday morning commute
A wet, windy and milder start to Thursday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said as the rain moves out, the temperatures will drop. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Two teens were shot in Hartford on Wednesday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. An early morning structure was reported at a motel in...
westportjournal.com
Town, property owner wrangle over repairs to hazardous sidewalk
WESTPORT — A Post Road East property owner’s failure to comply with a town order “to replace the deficient condition of the sidewalk” sparked discussion by the Board of Selectwomen this week. The owner — 991-995 Post Road East LLC — represented by Paul Ganim of...
Crews Contain Large Diesel Fuel Spill on Route 2 in Glastonbury
Crews spent hours cleaning up a large diesel fuel spill on route 2 in Glastonbury Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the right lane of Route 2 East was closed between exits 9 and 10, but has since reopened. Environmental Services, Inc., which is a privately held environmental...
Both Directions Of I-95 Stretch In Fairfield County First, Third Most Congested In US: Report
Those used to sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic during rush hour on a busy roadway in the region might feel validated by the results of a new study. According to new findings released by the transportation analytics firm INRIX, in Connecticut, I-95 south in Stamford between the She…
Family Friday: Crazy for chocolate, an Essex tradition & a busy weekend at Hartford’s XL Center
(WFSB) - The weekend is here and if you’re looking for ways to spend it, we’ve got your fix of food, festivities and family time with some great local events!. Help prepare chocolate chip cookies & other gourmet chocolate-dipped goodies. Sunday, January 29th. Beloved tradition since 1978. Essex...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two teens shot in Hartford
A wet, windy and milder start to Thursday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said as the rain moves out, the temperatures will drop. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. An early morning structure was reported at a motel in Westbrook. Updated: 6 hours ago. A cat in Oregon tries to open a...
Neighbors have had enough of the trash left on Third Avenue Extension
WEST HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Someone is turning a shoreline neighborhood into their own personal dumpster. Pinpoint news tracker takes us to Third Avenue Extension in West Haven. While the city is aware and police are investigating, those who live here, are offering a reward for any info that leads to an arrest.
iheart.com
The Animal Haven in North Haven is Celebrating 75 Years
The Animal Haven in North Haven is celebrating 75 years of saving animals. They released a newsletter thanking all those who make their mission possible. "A haven where stray dogs, cats, and other small animals may be given temporary shelter—this was the founding mission of The Animal Haven back in 1948. And now, seventy-five years later? Not much has changed! It’s the philosophy that still guides us today.
darientimes.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
Enfield officials look to bounce back after LEGO loss
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - It has been a disappointing week for Enfield officials as LEGO announces it is leaving for Boston, and a prison is set to close in the spring. “We do see a lot of people from Lego,” said Connie Mendoza, Server at Angelina’s Restaurant. Connie...
Reports of single engine plane crash at Brainard Airport
Watch the highlights from our Friday Night Frenzy sportscast!. Watch the highlights from our Friday Night Frenzy sportscast!. Reports of single engine plane crash at Brainard Airport. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The CT Airport Authority says that at around 3:45 p.m. today, a single engine aircraft crashed shortly after...
BREAKING: 1 dead in Westbrook motel fire
A wet, windy and milder start to Thursday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said as the rain moves out, the temperatures will drop. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Two teens were shot in Hartford on Wednesday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. An early morning structure was reported at a motel in...
The Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is the place to be for CT foodies
Your Jan. 27 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. It was reported she was allegedly struggling with postpartum psychosis, a serious condition that can cause delusions and hallucinations. U.S. Secretary of Education speaks on Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Updated: 6 hours ago. Shortly after many applications for the...
VIDEO: Firefighters respond to motel fire in Westbrook
A wet, windy and milder start to Thursday. Meteorologist Scot Haney said as the rain moves out, the temperatures will drop. Here's his Thursday 7 a.m. forecast. Two teens were shot in Hartford on Wednesday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. One person was found to have died when firefighters responded...
