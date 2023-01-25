ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Continue to Assess Damage After Large Fire at Bozrah Egg Farm

Crews remain on scene investigating after working to put out a large fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday. Firefighters said the fire was in a chicken coop at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road.
BOZRAH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds and Flooding Possible Overnight

Heavy rain and gusty winds continue to impact the state after a day of winter weather. A quick burst of snow moved through the state Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after, it turned over to rain. Gusty winds are a concern overnight, along with the potential for flooding.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle massive fire at egg farm in Bozrah

BOZRAH, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews battled a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Officials said the fire was at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. The Salvation Army Canteen One is on the scene providing Grilled Cheese and soup. Around 100,000 chickens may have died in the fire,
BOZRAH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Heavy Rain, Thunder to Follow Quick Burst of Snow

A heavy burst of snow has moved through the state, causing low visibility on the roads and difficult driving conditions. Conditions have improved. After the snow moves through, sleet and rain will take over with gusty winds and flooding also possible.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
hk-now.com

A Different Kind of Donation to Deer Lake

(January 28, 2023) — Normally, donations to the Save Deer Lake campaign are accompanied by dollar signs, and let’s face it: That makes sense. Pathfinders, Inc., the non-profit that owns the 255-acre property, must retire the $1.8 million in loans it needed in order to make last year’s $4.75-millon purchase.
GUILFORD, CT
westportjournal.com

Town, property owner wrangle over repairs to hazardous sidewalk

WESTPORT — A Post Road East property owner's failure to comply with a town order "to replace the deficient condition of the sidewalk" sparked discussion by the Board of Selectwomen this week. The owner — 991-995 Post Road East LLC — represented by Paul Ganim of...
WESTPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Contain Large Diesel Fuel Spill on Route 2 in Glastonbury

Crews spent hours cleaning up a large diesel fuel spill on route 2 in Glastonbury Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the right lane of Route 2 East was closed between exits 9 and 10, but has since reopened.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two teens shot in Hartford

VIDEO: Two teens shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Neighbors have had enough of the trash left on Third Avenue Extension

WEST HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Someone is turning a shoreline neighborhood into their own personal dumpster. Pinpoint news tracker takes us to Third Avenue Extension in West Haven. While the city is aware and police are investigating, those who live here, are offering a reward for any info that leads to an arrest.
WEST HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

The Animal Haven in North Haven is Celebrating 75 Years

The Animal Haven in North Haven is celebrating 75 years of saving animals. They released a newsletter thanking all those who make their mission possible. "A haven where stray dogs, cats, and other small animals may be given temporary shelter—this was the founding mission of The Animal Haven back in 1948. And now, seventy-five years later? Not much has changed! It's the philosophy that still guides us today.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Enfield officials look to bounce back after LEGO loss

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - It has been a disappointing week for Enfield officials as LEGO announces it is leaving for Boston, and a prison is set to close in the spring. "We do see a lot of people from Lego," said Connie Mendoza, Server at Angelina's Restaurant.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Reports of single engine plane crash at Brainard Airport

Reports of single engine plane crash at Brainard Airport
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

BREAKING: 1 dead in Westbrook motel fire

BREAKING: 1 dead in Westbrook motel fire
WESTBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

The Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is the place to be for CT foodies

The Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is the place to be for CT foodies
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Firefighters respond to motel fire in Westbrook

VIDEO: Firefighters respond to motel fire in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, CT

