Yakima, WA

News Talk KIT

Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting

Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street. Yakima Police say the...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.

BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Driver Arrested After Deadly Toppenish Crash

Authorities say they've arrested a driver of a vehicle who fled after a fatal head-on crash in Toppenish early Saturday on State Route 22. Washington State Patrol Troopers say 22-year-old Homero Lemus is behind bars after being arrested on Monday. Lemus is being held in the Yakima County jail. There's...
TOPPENISH, WA
yaktrinews.com

Court documents reveal details leading up to the shooting at Yakima Circle K

YAKIMA, Wash. - Court documents filed by the Yakima Police Department revealed details that led up to the shooting at the Circle K convenience store Tuesday morning. While the court documents do provide the names of the victims, KAPP-KVEW is not releasing those names until we have confirmed with law enforcement that members of the victims' families have been notified. As of late Tuesday night, the coroner's office confirmed with KAPP-KVEW's Emily Goodell that not all next of kin had been notified.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west

INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
TOPPENISH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Rollover Crash In Busy Central Wenatchee Intersection

Everyone is okay following a nasty rollover crash in a busy Central Wenatchee intersection today. It happened at the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Chelan Avenue where the rolled vehicle nearly smashed into another vehicle before coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA. "Sounds like both...
WENATCHEE, WA
yaktrinews.com

Emily Goodell reports from Yakima on fatal shooting at the Circle K

YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire damages motorhomes at Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park

WENATCHEE — One motorhome was destroyed and another damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon in the Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded at about 12:10 p.m. to reports of a vehicle fire at the safe park near Ohme Garden. One motorhome was a total loss. A second...
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash

YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
NACHES, WA
KIMA TV

Man dead after car goes airborne into Wapato ditch

WAPATO -- A man is dead after his car went into a ditch on the south side of Progressive Rd. in Wapato Sunday evening. 30-year-old Benjamin Mendoza Perez was driving eastbound on Progressive Rd. when his Honda went into a ditch. The car hit a driveway that crossed the ditch...
WAPATO, WA

