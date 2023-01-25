Read full article on original website
Gunshot victim found outside fatal Richland shooting scene arrested for burglary
A woman who was shot remains in critical condition.
Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting
Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street. Yakima Police say the...
Suspect Reportedly Told Mother 'I Killed Those People' After Store Shooting
Police said the suspected shooter killed three people at a convenience store.
‘It’s not right’: Family, friends of Yakima Circle K shooting victims search for answers
YAKIMA, Wash. — The triple fatal shooting at a Yakima Circle K has rocked the community and left the victims’ loved ones with more questions than answers, weighed down by an unspeakable loss. “Just to be somewhere at the wrong place, at the wrong time, it's not fair,”...
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the...
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.
BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
Driver Arrested After Deadly Toppenish Crash
Authorities say they've arrested a driver of a vehicle who fled after a fatal head-on crash in Toppenish early Saturday on State Route 22. Washington State Patrol Troopers say 22-year-old Homero Lemus is behind bars after being arrested on Monday. Lemus is being held in the Yakima County jail. There's...
Court documents reveal details leading up to the shooting at Yakima Circle K
YAKIMA, Wash. - Court documents filed by the Yakima Police Department revealed details that led up to the shooting at the Circle K convenience store Tuesday morning. While the court documents do provide the names of the victims, KAPP-KVEW is not releasing those names until we have confirmed with law enforcement that members of the victims' families have been notified. As of late Tuesday night, the coroner's office confirmed with KAPP-KVEW's Emily Goodell that not all next of kin had been notified.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi collision closes I-82 headed west
INTERSTATE 82 - I-82 headed west is completely blocked due to a semi collision near Toppenish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes are blocked between milepost 48 and 47. Drivers are being detoured through Yakima Valley Highway, according to a reporter on scene. The collision involved...
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
Rollover Crash In Busy Central Wenatchee Intersection
Everyone is okay following a nasty rollover crash in a busy Central Wenatchee intersection today. It happened at the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Chelan Avenue where the rolled vehicle nearly smashed into another vehicle before coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA. "Sounds like both...
Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
Man from Kennewick sentenced to 3.5 years for staged accident scheme, lying to FBI
SPOKANE, Wash. — After pleading guilty to a staged accident scheme, numerous counts of fraud and lying to the FBI, 52-year-old Ali Abed Yaser of Kennewick has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. In October 2022, he pleaded guilty to:
A Tri-Cities woman fell from a moving car. Then the driver shot and killed her, say police
The suspect also shot at a car with witnesses near Wenatchee.
WA officials say Fred Meyer shooter is now mentally competent. His lawyers disagree
He’s been taking court-ordered schizophrenia medication for months.
Emily Goodell reports from Yakima on fatal shooting at the Circle K
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Fire damages motorhomes at Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park
WENATCHEE — One motorhome was destroyed and another damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon in the Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded at about 12:10 p.m. to reports of a vehicle fire at the safe park near Ohme Garden. One motorhome was a total loss. A second...
14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash
YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
Man dead after car goes airborne into Wapato ditch
WAPATO -- A man is dead after his car went into a ditch on the south side of Progressive Rd. in Wapato Sunday evening. 30-year-old Benjamin Mendoza Perez was driving eastbound on Progressive Rd. when his Honda went into a ditch. The car hit a driveway that crossed the ditch...
