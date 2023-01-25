Read full article on original website
Related
wbkb11.com
GVSU Students Volunteer at Film Festival
The Thunder Bay International Film Festival is starting this weekend, and they expect a large number of people to come through for the first time in person since 2019. Since this is the case, they’re going to need some extra help. That’s where a group of Grand Valley State...
cspdailynews.com
Blarney Castle Acquires Alpena Oil Co.
Blarney Castle Oil Co. has acquired Alpena Oil Co. Alpena is a northern Michigan grocery and convenience retailer known for offering a selection of high quality, fresh products at a fair value to its customers. The company’s retail chain includes six Louie’s Fresh Market full-service grocery stores, 14 traditional convenience stores and one cardlock.
wbkb11.com
ACCOA Project Moves Forward, Without Executive Director
At Thursday’s Alcona County Commission On Aging board of directors special meeting, executive director Lenny Avery issued a statement, rejecting the board’s suspension of his employment. Avery was placed on suspension on Tuesday after a regular board meeting where multiple members of the board stepped down. Two members...
MLive.com
They’re back! Thousands of Redhead ducks return to flock near Mackinac Bridge
MACKINAW CITY, MI – The Redhead ducks are back in the Straits of Mackinac near the Mackinac Bridge. The huge flock of more than 25,000 Redheads that had gathered on the northeast side of the Mackinac Bridge in late December dispersed about a week into January, according to the Straits Area Audubon Society. Earlier this week, a new flock began to gather.
UpNorthLive.com
Bond agent discharges gun near Cheboygan library
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Police in Cheboygan have begun an investigation after a gunshot was heard outside the Cheboygan Public Library, near downtown. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said two bond agents were outside the library trying to arrest a fugitive when one of the...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Local governments in Michigan can’t keep extra cash from tax foreclosures, but state has other ways to claim money
County governments routinely seize the real estate of people who do not pay their property taxes. State law used to let them sell the property and keep all the proceeds, even if the tax debt was small. But the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that this was an unconstitutional taking of private property.
wbkb11.com
Alpena Community College and Saginaw Valley College Univ. Partnership Leads to Bachelor Degree
The long road of fighting to give nursing students a Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing at Alpena Community College has reached the finish line, as a partnership with Saginaw Valley State University was signed Thursday. Dr. Don Macmaster, Alpena Community College President, said, “Yeah, it’s a great feeling. You know, we’ve been at it for years. It’s been a big issue at the state whether community colleges could participate in BSN opportunities.” He said, “There was a lot of work done in the last year by a lot of different people to come up with a compromise that really got to the outcome that we were seeking from the beginning, and that was making BSN’s more accessible and affordable to our local folks.”
wbkb11.com
Alpena High School Offers Digital Ticketing for Athletic Events
ALPENA, MI – Alpena Wildcats fans can now purchase tickets for athletic events using the school’s GoFan page. Fans can purchase tickets for home games online through GoFan, or by presenting a card or mobile payment option at the ticket gate. All major credit cards are accepted, along with Apple Pay and Google Pay. Cash will also be accepted at the door.
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord nurse charged with falsifying patient records
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A licensed practical nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in the 87A District Court in Otsego County on Wednesday following an...
YAHOO!
Nurse at Gaylord facility accused of falsifying records
GAYLORD — Attorney General Dana Nessel said a nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of Intentionally Placing False Information in a Medical Record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in 87-A District Court in Otsego County after an investigation...
9&10 News
McLaren Northern Michigan On Laughing Gas During Labor
Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, is commonly seen in dentist offices. Now you can find it on the labor and delivery floor at the McLaren Northern Michigan Petoskey campus. The nurses there are the first in the region to offer nitrous oxide to mothers in labor. Jennifer Collison...
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
wbkb11.com
ACC Lady Lumberjacks Top Bay College 60-53
ALPENA, MI – After a tough loss on the road, the ACC Lady Lumberjacks returned home to host Bay College at Park Arena. The Lady Lumberjacks proved yet again that playing on their home court certainly has some advantages. ACC remained aggressive in all areas on Wednesday night at Park Arena.
wbkb11.com
Alpena Hockey Wins 14th Straight on Purple Night
ALPENA, MI- While the Alpena Wildcats treated yet another capacity crowd at Northern Lights Arena to their 14th win in a row, the game took a back seat to an even greater cause. Teaming up with Friends Together Alpena, the Wildcats honored those who have fought and continue to fight...
Comments / 0