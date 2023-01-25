The long road of fighting to give nursing students a Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing at Alpena Community College has reached the finish line, as a partnership with Saginaw Valley State University was signed Thursday. Dr. Don Macmaster, Alpena Community College President, said, “Yeah, it’s a great feeling. You know, we’ve been at it for years. It’s been a big issue at the state whether community colleges could participate in BSN opportunities.” He said, “There was a lot of work done in the last year by a lot of different people to come up with a compromise that really got to the outcome that we were seeking from the beginning, and that was making BSN’s more accessible and affordable to our local folks.”

ALPENA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO