Blair, NE

KETV.com

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Iowa officials issue missing advisory for 84-year-old man on Friday

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials issued an advisory for a missing 84-year-old man on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, he was last heard from on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Another update from...
MONDAMIN, IA
WOWT

Dog, cat die in Omaha house fire caused by dryer lint

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three pets were rescued, but a cat and dog died in a Thursday night house fire in Omaha. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 38th and Spencer Thursday night at 10:41 p.m. One resident of the home evacuated...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Lincoln Police make arrests in ongoing homemade explosives investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) has made two arrests so far in an ongoing homemade explosives investigation in Lincoln. On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 1:00 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates near NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Man found deceased in Council Bluffs structure fire

(Council Bluffs) A man was found deceased in a Council Bluffs structure fire. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 114 Blackhawk Street at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday. During the response, crews were given information that there was possibly a person trapped inside the home. Fire crews arrived finding smoke and fire coming from the house. Fire crews quickly made entry into the house to conduct search and rescue and fire extinguishment.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Omaha police arrest two suspected bank robbers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspected bank robbers were arrested early Friday morning in Omaha. Police say they are the ones who pulled off an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Taliaferro Thompson, 26, and Andrew Kincaid, 28, allegedly assaulted...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Omaha man arrested on several charges

An Omaha man faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, following an incident Thursday night. Gregory D. Hatt, 67, of Omaha was stopped at about 8:26 p.m. near Military and Main streets. It was determined that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. An investigation also resulted in the arrest of Hatt for driving under suspension, going the wrong way on a one-way street, DUI first offense, refusal to submit to a pretest, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher

Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 9 hours...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested after making disturbance call

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Lincoln man was arrested for terroristic threats after a disturbance call. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a disturbance between neighbors Thursday morning around 8:30. LPD said the caller reported that his upstairs neighbors stomp on the floor and disturb him. Officers...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Metropolitan Area Planning Agency finishes study to reduce highway 75 traffic

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) completed a study that looks to reduce heavy vehicle congestion along the highway 75 corridor. The study narrowed down four potential options to divert traffic in the area. Officials say public safety, noise, and travel time were key factors in...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for two people who robbed a First National Bank branch in west Omaha on Thursday. Officers were called to the bank off 175th Street and West Center Road just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Employees there told officers that two people entered the bank armed with handguns, assaulted several people, and demanded money, according to an OPD release.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between January 19 and January 25. Matthew Paulsen, 27, of Adair, was arrested January 25th on a warrant for Harassment 3rd Degree. Paulsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
CASS COUNTY, IA

