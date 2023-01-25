Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OmahaTed RiversOmaha, NE
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha locationAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Related
KETV.com
Victim identified in fatal Council Bluffs house fire
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Council Bluffs Fire Department has identified the victim in Wednesday night's deadly house fire. Officials said 70-year-old Gary Edison and his dog were found dead in the charred remains. Around 8:49 p.m., firefighters responded to the structure fire near Black Hawk Street and Huron...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
KETV.com
Iowa officials issue missing advisory for 84-year-old man on Friday
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials issued an advisory for a missing 84-year-old man on Friday. Around 11:30 a.m., Duane Splittgerber, of Mondamin, was reported missing by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office. According to authorities, he was last heard from on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Another update from...
WOWT
Dog, cat die in Omaha house fire caused by dryer lint
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three pets were rescued, but a cat and dog died in a Thursday night house fire in Omaha. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 38th and Spencer Thursday night at 10:41 p.m. One resident of the home evacuated...
fox42kptm.com
Lincoln Police make arrests in ongoing homemade explosives investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) has made two arrests so far in an ongoing homemade explosives investigation in Lincoln. On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 1:00 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates near NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway.
Man found deceased in Council Bluffs structure fire
(Council Bluffs) A man was found deceased in a Council Bluffs structure fire. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 114 Blackhawk Street at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday. During the response, crews were given information that there was possibly a person trapped inside the home. Fire crews arrived finding smoke and fire coming from the house. Fire crews quickly made entry into the house to conduct search and rescue and fire extinguishment.
KETV.com
Harrison County Sheriff's Office confirms missing Iowa man has been found safe
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office confirms Duane Splittgerber, 84, who was reported missing has been found. Officials confirmed the news after the daughter of Splittgerber posted it to social media. In a Facebook post, his daughter Karen Huston said, "Great news! My dad has been...
WOWT
Omaha police arrest two suspected bank robbers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspected bank robbers were arrested early Friday morning in Omaha. Police say they are the ones who pulled off an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday. Taliaferro Thompson, 26, and Andrew Kincaid, 28, allegedly assaulted...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Police denounce actions of Memphis police officers in Tyre Nichols incident
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer put out a statement Friday night denouncing the actions of the Memphis police officers that were involved in the beating and eventual death of Tyre Nichols. The statement is below:. As an agency we want to express our sadness and...
thebestmix1055.com
Omaha man arrested on several charges
An Omaha man faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, following an incident Thursday night. Gregory D. Hatt, 67, of Omaha was stopped at about 8:26 p.m. near Military and Main streets. It was determined that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. An investigation also resulted in the arrest of Hatt for driving under suspension, going the wrong way on a one-way street, DUI first offense, refusal to submit to a pretest, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container.
WOWT
Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher
Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 9 hours...
klkntv.com
Woman stabbed 69-year-old in car theft attempt near Waverly, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 69-year-old man was stabbed four times during a car theft attempt near Waverly, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were sent to an area near North 112th Street and Branched Oak Road around 6:40 a.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested after making disturbance call
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Lincoln man was arrested for terroristic threats after a disturbance call. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a disturbance between neighbors Thursday morning around 8:30. LPD said the caller reported that his upstairs neighbors stomp on the floor and disturb him. Officers...
Omaha Police name person killed in crash near 38th and Cuming
One person was killed after a Wednesday afternoon crash that occurred near the area of 38th and Cuming Street.
WOWT
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the news that the family of Ryan Larsen has submitted a petition to presume the boy dead, the La Vista police chief says there are inaccuracies in the filing. Chief Bob Lausten sat down with 6 News Wednesday to provide an update on the case...
klkntv.com
Gunmen assault several people during Omaha bank robbery, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Omaha Police are investigating after several people were assaulted in a bank robbery on Thursday. The robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at the First National Bank near South 175th Street and West Center Road. Omaha Police say two suspects armed with handguns entered the bank...
Rescue crews called to a rollover accident north of Griswold
(Griswold) Rescue crews were called to a single vehicle rollover accident on Richland Road, just east of 550th at around 4:30 p.m. It was reported two subjects were trapped in the vehicle. No other information is available at this time.
fox42kptm.com
Metropolitan Area Planning Agency finishes study to reduce highway 75 traffic
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) completed a study that looks to reduce heavy vehicle congestion along the highway 75 corridor. The study narrowed down four potential options to divert traffic in the area. Officials say public safety, noise, and travel time were key factors in...
WOWT
Omaha Police share photos of armed bank robbers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for two people who robbed a First National Bank branch in west Omaha on Thursday. Officers were called to the bank off 175th Street and West Center Road just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Employees there told officers that two people entered the bank armed with handguns, assaulted several people, and demanded money, according to an OPD release.
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between January 19 and January 25. Matthew Paulsen, 27, of Adair, was arrested January 25th on a warrant for Harassment 3rd Degree. Paulsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
Comments / 0