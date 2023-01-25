ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Don Beckwith
3d ago

all I need to say is #199 is the GOAT! Who beat Bryce? Stetson Bennett. If a team is serious, Stetson would be a great option. Look what Philly has done with Jalen. Bryce? he's gonna get clobbered. Hes smaller than Tua and take a good look at Tua. If he's not careful, he's gonna end up with drain bramage.

RB B
2d ago

They love to hate on Stetson but all he does is win win win. The NFL is more concerned with being woke so QB's like Stetson get looked at second. Please let Stetson land on a roster somewhere and win win win again.

Scott Feuerhammer
2d ago

He's the next Brock Purdy. Remember, Tom Brady didn't go until Round 6. He's not going to be considered until round 5. I think he'll be drafted in round 5-7.

