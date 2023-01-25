The funeral for Devin Willock takes place today in his native New Jersey. The 20 year-old Georgia Bulldog football player was killed in the January 15 car crash that also claimed the life of 24 year-old UGA recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, who was laid to rest after last week’s funeral in her hometown of Toccoa. Two other people were injured in the accident that happened on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO