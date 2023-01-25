all I need to say is #199 is the GOAT! Who beat Bryce? Stetson Bennett. If a team is serious, Stetson would be a great option. Look what Philly has done with Jalen. Bryce? he's gonna get clobbered. Hes smaller than Tua and take a good look at Tua. If he's not careful, he's gonna end up with drain bramage.
They love to hate on Stetson but all he does is win win win. The NFL is more concerned with being woke so QB's like Stetson get looked at second. Please let Stetson land on a roster somewhere and win win win again.
He's the next Brock Purdy. Remember, Tom Brady didn't go until Round 6. He's not going to be considered until round 5. I think he'll be drafted in round 5-7.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Comments / 29