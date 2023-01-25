ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

WBAY Green Bay

No kid sleeps on the floor in our town

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - More kids in need are going to have a comfortable place to rest their heads after a bed-building event at Ameri-Lux on De Pere this morning. Volunteers started with stacks of lumber at 8 am - and in a matter of hours created one hundred beds.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association

A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Fox Valley #FightsForJen after third cancer diagnosis

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -”In October of ‘16 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2018 I was diagnosed with skin cancer. Now I’m diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Sergeant Jennifer Clement with the Grand Chute Police Department said. She’s not letting her diagnosis slow her down.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Volunteers conduct annual count of homeless population in Fox Cities

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers spent Wednesday night looking for homeless people on the streets in the Fox Valley for the annual Point-in-Time Count. “You hope not to find anybody. That’s the good news when you don’t find folks... but you are prepared for when you do,” Pillars Executive Director Lisa Strandberg said.
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fox Valley Feels The Weight Of The Tyre Nichols Case

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve,” Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
APPLETON, WI
101 WIXX

Longtime Green Bay Business Sets Up Shop In De Pere

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The historic Bosse’s News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the ’80s with the redevelopment of downtown.
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
GREEN BAY, WI
106.9 KROC

Do You Know the Tragic Tale Behind One of Wisconsin’s Most Famous Shipwrecks?

Living in Northern Illinois, I'm willing to bet you have been to Sheboygan, Wisconsin a time or two in your life. The city is only about a 2 hours drive from Rockford, is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, and is most famously known for its bratwursts and cheese. Relaxing on Sheboygan's beaches is always a fabulous thing to do during the summer months, but the city is also full of great places to eat and drink, go sailing or boating, and they have some pretty cool museums to visit, including a children's museum.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WFRV Local 5

City of Oshkosh helping with home repairs and purchases

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV-On Wednesday, City of Oshkosh officials highlighted some of the assistance programs they offer to residents looking to buy a new home or improve their current one. Over 100 people attended the presentation at the Oshkosh Convention Center. One of those people was Mauricio Marin. He told Local Five News that he’s originally […]
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department

GREEN BAY, WI

