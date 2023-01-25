Read full article on original website
No kid sleeps on the floor in our town
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - More kids in need are going to have a comfortable place to rest their heads after a bed-building event at Ameri-Lux on De Pere this morning. Volunteers started with stacks of lumber at 8 am - and in a matter of hours created one hundred beds.
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
Fox Valley #FightsForJen after third cancer diagnosis
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -”In October of ‘16 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2018 I was diagnosed with skin cancer. Now I’m diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Sergeant Jennifer Clement with the Grand Chute Police Department said. She’s not letting her diagnosis slow her down.
Volunteers conduct annual count of homeless population in Fox Cities
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers spent Wednesday night looking for homeless people on the streets in the Fox Valley for the annual Point-in-Time Count. “You hope not to find anybody. That’s the good news when you don’t find folks... but you are prepared for when you do,” Pillars Executive Director Lisa Strandberg said.
Fox Valley Feels The Weight Of The Tyre Nichols Case
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve,” Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
New Neenah High School starting to take shape, officials provide photo update
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out. Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and...
Sheboygan Area School District Removes Three Controversial Books from South High Library
Following complaints from citizens, the Sheboygan Area School District has removed three books from the Sheboygan South High School Library. Many people had attended Monday evening’s School Board meeting with the intention of demanding action, but Board President Mary Lynne Donohue told them that it was already done. She...
Hometown Hero: Ken Tate last surviving member of USS Rasher submarine from WWII
Manitowoc, Wis. (WFRV) – Ken Tate has lived in Manitowoc for most of his life. But he didn’t grow up there. “When the war started, I was a senior in high school (in Brooklyn, New York). I wanted to quit and my mother said, ‘No. If you graduate, I will then sign the paper to […]
Oshkosh Area School District announces top name for its newest elementary school
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After inviting the public to vote on the final four candidates two months ago, the Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) has announced they have a winning name for its new elementary school. According to a release from the OASD, the winning name was voted on...
Longtime Green Bay Business Sets Up Shop In De Pere
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The historic Bosse’s News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the ’80s with the redevelopment of downtown.
Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
Manitowoc School Board votes for leadership changes - against parents’ objections
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The School Board in Manitowoc held a vote tonight to shake up the district’s leadership - and it eliminated four positions, while adding three others. The decisions were made as part of a plan to restructure the Central Office. However, some parents are upset, saying...
Do You Know the Tragic Tale Behind One of Wisconsin’s Most Famous Shipwrecks?
Living in Northern Illinois, I'm willing to bet you have been to Sheboygan, Wisconsin a time or two in your life. The city is only about a 2 hours drive from Rockford, is located along the shores of Lake Michigan, and is most famously known for its bratwursts and cheese. Relaxing on Sheboygan's beaches is always a fabulous thing to do during the summer months, but the city is also full of great places to eat and drink, go sailing or boating, and they have some pretty cool museums to visit, including a children's museum.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
City of Oshkosh helping with home repairs and purchases
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV-On Wednesday, City of Oshkosh officials highlighted some of the assistance programs they offer to residents looking to buy a new home or improve their current one. Over 100 people attended the presentation at the Oshkosh Convention Center. One of those people was Mauricio Marin. He told Local Five News that he’s originally […]
Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department
Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Updated: 5 hours ago. The first meeting was held January 26, 1953, in Milwaukee. FIRST ALERT WEATHER. Updated: 5...
Fond du Lac hospital utilizing advanced cardiac scanning
SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac is using digital 3D imaging to look for artery blockages before traditional stress tests would find them.
Brown County holds news conference on status of Fentanyl Awareness Campaign
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County declared fentanyl a community health crisis and launched a public awareness campaign back in September. They held a news conference at the Brown County Public Library addressing the status of the campaign. Since the campaign’s launch four months ago, Brown County officials have...
